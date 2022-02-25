Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Quebecor Inc.’s (QBR-B-T) quarterly results this week were not as strong as many analysts expected, leading to several price target cuts this morning.

But with the stock dropping 5% on Thursday, some analysts believe it’s a good time to buy the stock. And with the company announcing a 9% dividend hike, they note there’s a good stream of income to be had as well.

BMO cut its target price to C$37 from C$40; Canaccord Genuity cuts its target to C$32 from C$33; National Bank of Canada trimmed its target to C$37 from C$40; and RBC reduced its target to C$36 from C$38.

Desjardins Securities also cut its target, to C$35 from C$37.50, but reiterated a “buy” rating and suggested the stock will outperform “in the next few months.”

“QBR’s 4Q results were not strong, but the 5% decline yesterday, coupled with our view that the stock was already cheap - with a free cash flow yield almost 6% above the industry’s weighted average - creates an attractive buying opportunity, in our view, since issues that affected QBR in the quarter are generally transient,” Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil said in a note.

“Following QBR’s 9% dividend increase, its dividend yield of 4.3% is only surpassed by BCE, even though QBR has one of the lowest FCF distribution ratios in the industry at 36%. The company is also actively buying back shares,” he added.

“We have reduced the multiple we use to value the wireless assets, as we are starting to see signs of market share plateauing. However, this observation is rather conservative, in our view, as the pandemic is hampering the growth of smaller companies,” he said.

***

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild upgraded Crombie REIT (CRR-U-T) to “buy” from “hold”, believing that the pullback in the REIT’s units presents an attractive entry point.

“Crombie REIT’s operational performance has recovered well from the pandemic, evident by healthy leasing spreads, strong occupancy and steady internal growth,” the analyst said in a note. “Compared to Q4/20, occupancy has increased 160 bps to 95.6% in Q4/21 while internal growth was 1.2% in Q4/21, and 5.0% for 2021, as compared to negative 1.1% in 2020. With investor demand for grocery-anchored retail properties extremely strong, recent transaction activity provides evidence that cap rates have stabilized from pre-covid levels.

“We utilize a 5.8% cap rate (unchanged) to value Crombie’s portfolio and our Net Asset Value estimate increases to $19.14 per unit (previously $18.40). Our target price remains $19.25, in line with our NAV estimate. Despite improving operational and financial performance, Crombie’s unit price has declined 6.6% so far in 2022, and is now at a 10.9% discount to NAV. With a total implied forecast return of 19.2%, we believe the units present attractive value.”

***

In other analyst actions:

* Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T): CIBC raises price target to C$1.80 from C$1.70 and raises rating to neutral from underperformer. Scotiabank raises target price to C$2.35 from C$2 and raises rating to sector outperform from sector perform.

* Tesla Inc (TSLA-Q): Daiwa Capital Markets cuts target price to US$900 from US$980 and raises rating to outperform from neutral

With files from Reuters

