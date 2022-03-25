Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

IA Capital Markets analyst Naji Baydoun thinks a widening valuation gap between Canadian independent power producers is presenting a buying opportunity in several equities.

“Over the past few years, IPPs have experienced heightened volatility in the public markets, with a break-out to new valuation highs in 2020 for renewable IPPs followed by a normalization of equity valuations in 2021,” said Mr. Baydoun. “Publicly-traded IPPs have seen their shares experience valuation multiple re-ratings between 6-20 times on a forward EV/EBITDA basis; meanwhile, precedent transactions in the power sector remain particularly strong for clean power assets, with (1) average EV/EBITDA multiples of 10-15 times for wind and solar assets (with a slight premium for offshore wind relative to onshore renewables) and 15-25 times for hydro (compared to 7-9 times for thermal assets), and (2) some exceptional businesses being recently priced at 19-20 times EV/EBITDA multiples (established platforms with strong growth potential). Based on the differences we are observing between public equity valuations of IPPs and M&A multiples being paid for similar/relevant infrastructure assets, we highlight pockets of opportunities for investors in the IPP sector.”

In a research report released Friday, he said recent market data points to a 1-4 times EV/EBITDA valuation gap between publicly-listed renewable IPPs relative to comparable transactions, representing 10-50-per-cent share price upside.

Mr. Baydoun highlighted “attractive” relative valuations for a trio of stocks: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T), TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) and Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF-T).

“INE, TA and PIF trade at a relative discount to their sum-of-the-parts potential (SOTP, details herein) (excluding growth and yield profiles),” he said. “INE’s exposure to premium hydro assets does not seem to be reflected in its current stock price and relative valuation; furthermore, increased visibility on project and/or funding initiatives, and execution on upcoming development milestones could help the shares recapture some of their historical relative valuation premium. For TA, we believe its clean energy transition plans should underpin significant valuation multiple expansion over time. Meanwhile, PIF’s portfolio diversification initiatives are beginning to bear fruit, and should result in lower portfolio risk and higher relative valuation over the near-term.

He raised his rating for Innergex to “strong buy” from “buy” with a $25 target, exceeding the $21.95 average on the Street, according to Refinitiv data.

“Based on its hydro exposure (which should command a premium), we believe the shares to be trading at a significant discount to peers, and thus see the potential for a positive valuation multiple re-rating as the company executes on its growth strategy,” said Mr. Baydoun. “Although we expect most companies under coverage to deliver mid-to-high-single digit average annual FCF/share growth over the medium-term (primarily from organic investments), we see strong potential for INE to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for shareholders at their current respective relative valuation multiples compared to peers.”

Mr. Baydoun also upgraded TranAlta to “strong buy” from “buy” with a $16.50 target, topping the $16.09 average.

“TA’s shares continue to trade at a significant discount to peers, and the current share price does not seem to include much value for the Company’s ongoing clean energy transition plan,” he said. “We continue to consider TA as a compelling value play in the Canadian IPP sector, ad our investment thesis remains underpinned by the Company’s potential transformation to a lower-risk, more diversified, and predominantly renewable power IPP. Furthermore, the near-term outlook for TA’s merchant power fleet in Alberta remains strong, which should support (1) robust near-term FCF generation, (2) self-funded growth, and (3) incremental return of capital to shareholders (via dividend increases, and potentially buybacks). We believe that TA’s current growth strategy should support low single-digit growth and valuation multiple expansion over time, potentially making the shares worth closer to $18-20 per share (with both downside protection and upside optionality from Brookfield’s strategic support).”

He maintaining a “buy” rating and $23 target for Polaris shares. The average is $26.70.

“Despite delays in deploying excess capital, in March 2022, PIF announced two acquisitions in Ecuador and Panama,” said Mr. Baydoun. “These transactions are expected to (1) allow PIF to expand into new jurisdictions and technologies, (2) add near-term cash flows, (3) provide the opportunity for follow-on investments, and (4) reduce portfolio concentration. These diversification initiatives (and potentially more that could be executed shortly) position PIF to reduce its overall risk profile, and thus support a positive valuation multiple re-rating of the stock. Overall, we believe that PIF’s shares offer compelling exposure to an undervalued, small-cap, pure-play renewable IPP; as the Company continues to execute on its diversification and growth strategy (e.g., incremental M&A-related catalysts), we see the potential for the shares to experience significant valuation multiple expansion over the near-term.”

Conversely, Mr. Baydoun downgraded a pair of stocks:

* Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN-T, BEP-N) to “hold” from “buy” with a US$45 target. The average is US$40.46.

“The shares have appreciated 15 per cent year-to-date, outperforming peers; this has driven the relative valuation gap with peers to elevated levels, making the shares less attractively valued, in our view,” he said. “Although we see the potential for BEP’s shares to deliver strong growth, we are electing to take a more neutral stance on the shares given the (1) 20 per cent and 45 per cent relative valuation premium to peers compared to (1) 10 per cent and 30 per cent one year ago, and (2) 20 per cent historically (based on forward P/FCF and EV/EBITDA metrics, respectively), and (2) limited upside to our price target. Finally, the recent decision to not pursue the potential acquisition of AGL Energy Limited (AGL-A, Not Rated) also removes a near-term large-scale investment opportunity and growth catalyst for the shares.”

* Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) to “buy” from “strong buy” with a $47 target, above the $45.71 average.

“We continue to expect 2022 to be a significant year of offshore wind milestones, which should further de-risk NPI’s long-dated growth initiatives (particularly in Taiwan),” he said. “Based on our SOTP analysis, although the shares do not seem to be trading at a discount to peers, we believe that the current share price does not include any value for the company’s significant growth pipeline. Recall that NPI continues to develop a substantial amount of offshore wind projects globally that are expected to drive strong long-term organic growth. Furthermore, we continue to see the potential for NPI to execute on its first offshore wind sell-down in 2022; this could (1) surface incremental value for the Company, and (2) serve as a proof of concept for NPI’s ability to source attractive, low-cost capital and self-fund its future growth. However, based on the recent share price appreciation and more limited upside to our price target, we are electing to revise NPI to Buy.”

=====

IA Capital Markets analyst Matthew Weekes sees Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) as a “long-term buy and hold,” believing it “continues to represent a compelling buying opportunity.”

“In the short term, we expect pricing leverage and positive exposure to industrial recovery,” he said. “MTL had renewed headwinds in its S&IS segment in 2021 due to weakness in Premay Pipeline Hauling. Premay will likely continue at similar levels in 2022, but we forecast improved performance from the S&IS segment overall, which includes diversified services that should benefit from improved industrial activity, primarily in the oil and gas sector. Additionally, MTL expects upward trends in Canadian trucking markets, following trends that have been observed in U.S. markets, enabling pricing leverage in trucking and logistics (T&L) operations.”

In a research note released Friday, Mr. Weekes said he expects Mullen’s discount to peer TFI International Inc. (TFII-T), which is approximately 2.5 times on an enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) basis, is likely to narrow moving forward.

“MTL lost about half of its ROIC from 2014-2016 when oil and gas declined, and since then has been steadily working to grow it back,” he said. “From 2017-2021, the Company has expanded ROIC by over 2 per cent. We expect this to continue as MTL focuses on growing its T&L businesses and achieves a higher overall asset turnover.”

“The acquisition of the U.S.-based third-party logistics (3PL) business in 2021 was overshadowed by declines in Premay and the lower-than-expected 2022 guidance. However, we believe that the entry into the U.S. through the 3PL market, which is one of the fastest growing areas of the logistics market (third-party estimates have pegged 8.5-per-cent CAGR), will provide future organic growth and additional U.S. M&A opportunities.”

Maintaining a “strong buy” recommendation, Mr. Weekes raised his target to $16.50 from $16, seeing the potential to generate long-term returns. The average is currently $14.86.

=====

While supply chain headwinds continue to “temper” its near-term outlook, National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed thinks Savaria Corp.’s (SIS-T) long-term objectives “paint significant upside.”

On Wednesday, the Laval-based accessibility company reported in-line fourth-quarter financial results, including a 109.2-per-cent year-over-year revenue gain, that were deemed “unsurprising” by Mr. Evershed.

“Savaria unveiled an ambitious internal target of generating Adj. EBITDA margins of 20 per cent by 2025 (complementing the $1 billion revenue goal), an increase of 480 basis points over the 15.2-per-cent margin the company generated in 2021,” the analyst said. “We expect the initial step up in 2022 will consist of the cumulative impact of price hikes implemented in Q3/21 and Q1/22 (on a 60-day lag), offsetting freight and input cost inflation which depressed margins in 2021. For further gains, we look to pricing and production optimization, especially in the Patient Care segment, as well as the introduction of automation and Handicare best practices in the rest of Savaria’s operations. As a point of reference, management notes Handicare is 4 times more productive in curved stairlift production, indicating the potential for torque.”

“Management remains confident in its previously announced guidance, calling for revenue of over $775 million, implying year-over-year growth of over 17 per cent (we see 9.0-per-cent organic and 9.2 per cent from two months of Handicare), and Adj. EBITDA of $120-130 million, implying margin expansion of 90 bps at the midpoint. Savaria may close small tuck-ins, but management does not intend to execute on large opportunities this year, instead focusing on Handicare’s integration, operational improvements and repaying debt. We see leverage dropping by 0.5 times annually from the current 3 times pro forma, absent any M&A. Tuck-ins of interest would expand Savaria’s dealer network, enhance the company’s product offering, or vertically integrate key supply components such as the recent Ultron acquisition.”

Though he remains confident in Savaria’s “ability to accelerate out of the pandemic, supported by an exceptional backlog” and reiterated his “outperform” rating for its shares, Mr. Evershed cut his target by $1 to $23.50 after lowering his margin estimates to “acknowledge” supply chain headwinds. The average target is $24.89.

Elsewhere, maintaining a “buy” rating and $25.50 target, Desjardins Securities’ Frederic Tremblay called Savaria “too cheap to ignore.”

“We believe that a depressed valuation, which looks highly disconnected from the business’s fundamentals, offers one of the best buying opportunities on this stock in years. Successfully navigating supply chain/inflation obstacles and integrating a large acquisition in 2021 have showcased the strength of this team. Demand, pricing, operations and synergies are all moving in the right direction and point to short- and long-term success,” said Mr. Tremblay.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC World Markets analyst Krista Friesen cut her target for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) to $180 from $230 with a “neutral” rating, while TD’s Daryl Young lowered his target to $220 from $230 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $212.77.

* CIBC’s Anita Soni reduced her Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) target to $13.75 from $14, exceeding the $12.55 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* Calling its acquisition by Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-CN) a “landmark” merger that highlights its portfolio and improving operations, Echelon Partners’ Andrew Semple cut his target for Columbia Care Inc. (CCHW-CN) target to $10 from $14 with a “buy” rating. The average is $11.23.

“Since this is an all-stock transaction, Columbia Care shareholders will continue to have full exposure to limited license U.S. cannabis markets upon closing,” he said. “We see good potential for healthy upside in the combined company, which will have a strengthened market position and diversification, a de-levered balance sheet, and improved access to capital. However, in return for these benefits, Columbia Care shareholders are likely to have less upside torque than as a standalone entity (in our view), as proceeds from divestitures (though significant) may not fully offset the foregone earnings power, and exposures to key torque markets (such as New Jersey and Virginia) are diluted down within the larger pro forma entity. In summary, we believe this transaction has risk/reward tradeoffs for CCHW shareholders, where the pro forma company would be much more deeply ingrained in key markets for long-term success (operationally de-risked), though implied upside will moderate.”

* Ms. Soni raised his New Gold Inc. (NGD-N, NGD-T) target to US$2.10 from US$1.75 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$1.91.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Carey MacRury increased his GCM Mining Corp. (GCM-T) target to $9.75, below the $11.46 average, from $9.50 with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord’s Tania Armstrong-Whitworth cut her Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) target by $1 to $7 with a “buy” rating, while National Bank’s Endri Leno trimmed his target to $7.50 from $8 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $7.19.

“Despite the Q4 miss, we remain positive on GUD’s ability to grow both from its current product portfolio (we forecast 8 per cent/10 per cent in 2022/2023 given normalizing sales activity) and via new product acquisitions ($150-million cash balance),” said Mr. Leno.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel lowered his target for Loop Energy Inc. (LPEN-T) to a Street-low $4 from $4.50 with a “neutral” rating, while National Bank’s Rupert Merer cut his target to $8.50 from $9 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $8.40.

“Although recent tailwinds support the sector, the inflection point for hydrogen could still be a couple of years away. With some adjustments to our growth forecasts and a reset in sector valuations, we decreased our target,” said Mr. Merer.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan lowered his target for Mav Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV-T) to $1 from $1.50 with a “sector perform” rating, while Canaccord’s Matthew Lee cut his target to $1 from $2 with a “hold” rating. The average is $1.25.

* Berenberg’s Adrien Tamagno hiked his Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) target to US$120, above the US$102.93 average, from US$90 with a “buy” rating

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed raised his Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) target to $8.25 from $7.50 with an “outperformer” rating, while Canaccord’s Mark Rothschild bumped his target $8 from $7.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $7.83.

* Canaccord’s Matthew Lee trimmed his Terago Inc. (TGO-T) target to $7.50 from $8.50, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $6.45.