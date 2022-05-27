Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Analysts tweaked their price targets on Canada’s biggest bank following an earnings report Thursday that mildly beat Street expectations overall but still left reason for caution.

No rating changes have been spotted so far for Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) and changes to price targets have been made in both directions.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to C$134 from C$131.50; Credit Suisse cut its target price to C$152 from C$153; TD Securities cuts target price to C$145 from C$150; and Desjardins cut its target price to C$147 from C$150.

In the fiscal second quarter, RBC earned $4.25-billion or $2.96 a share, compared with $4-billion or $2.76 in the same period last year. The bank raised its quarterly dividend by eight cents a share, or 7 per cent, to $1.28 - the highest dividend hike among the big banks for the quarter.

Provision for credit losses, which are the funds banks set aside to cover loans that could default, played a large role in RBC’s rising earnings. The bank had a net recovery of $342-million in provisions in the second quarter, whereas analysts had estimated it would add $223-million to reserves, according to Refinitiv.

The bank’s revenue fell 3 per cent to $11.22-billion in the quarter, while expenses increased 1 per cent to $6.43-billion.

“We believe RY’s 7% dividend increase signals confidence in their near-term outlook, particularly within US and Canadian retail,” commented Canaccord analyst Scott Chan.

He noted that on the analyst call, management said that they expect a slowdown in residential mortgages in the second half of 2022, but incremental growth in commercial and credit cards should act as an offset.

Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young said RBC’s adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were 3% below his forecast, with all operating divisions except wealth management falling short of estimates. “That said, RY has a strong CET1 ratio, holds up better in tougher market environments, is positioned to benefit from higher interest rates and has a good track record on expenses,” he said in a note.

Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim termed the quarterly results “as somewhat mixed, as strength in Canadian P&C and the solid outlook for margin expansion was offset by softer than expected (to us) results from Capital Markets.”

“The key positive we see from the results is the continued strength in RY’s capital position and the conservative approach to management in light of the elevated macroeconomic uncertainties. The strong level of capital should also help the bank remain opportunistic once we get more clarity on the outlook,” the Credit Suisse analyst said.

Similarly, analysts expressed mild enthusiasm for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD-T) latest quarter, with most - but not all - raising price targets.

National Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$102 from C$100; Canaccord Genuity raised its target price to C$99 from C$95; Credit Suisse hiked its target price to C$103 from C$102; Barclays raised its target by C$3 to C$105, but Desjardins Securities lowered its target price to C$107 from C$110.

TD reported its second-quarter net income totalled $3.81 billion or $2.07 a share, up 3 per cent from the year prior. However, the bank’s total profit included a one-time boost of $224-million stemming from a lawsuit settlement. After adjusting for one-time items, TD’s earnings amounted to $2.02 a share, down slightly from a year ago, but beating analyst estimates of $1.93. Unlike the other banks, TD did not hike its dividend.

“Q2 was a generally positive quarter for TD, with the bank benefitting from the benign credit environment and solid domestic loan growth,” commented Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim in a note. “We believe rising rates remain a key catalyst for TD, given the bank’s elevated rate sensitivity. Furthermore, we continue to expect the bank to execute on cost discipline as we look through to F2023. Lastly, although the CET1 ratio was below what we anticipated, the bank introduced 2% discount on DRIP, which we view as prudent in current environment. Overall, we believe the relative valuation reflects much of the positives.”

Barclays analyst John Aiken expressed comfort with TD’s latest results. “We do not believe that a lack of a dividend increase in the quarter is a concern of the market, with TD now firmly entrenched in its annual dividend increase,” he said. “Further, capital remains strong and should be more than adequate pro forma the pending close of the First Horizon acquisition. We believe that TD’s underlying momentum is sustainable and will translate into future earnings growth.”

Analyst reaction was also somewhat mixed to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM-T) latest results.

Credit Suisse cut its price target to C$80 from C$81; Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$83 from C$80; Desjardins Securities cut its target to C$77.00 from C$81.50; Barclays raised its target by $3 to $74.

After adjusting for special items, including costs related to CIBC’s acquisition of retailer Costco’s credit card portfolio, CIBC said it earned $1.77 a share. On average, analysts expected adjusted earnings of $1.80. The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 2.5 cents a share to 83 cents.

“Adjusted pre-tax, pre provision (PTPP) earnings were 1% below our estimate albeit up 7% yoy, so not all bad. Management is executing and driving strong top-line growth, which has helped offset higher investment spend. The lingering question is: if revenue growth slows, can it rein in expense growth? Management believes it can,” commented Desjardins analyst Doug Young.

Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim was sounding a little more upbeat about the results. “We believe CM’s Q2 results showcased the underlying strength across many of the bank’s earnings drivers,” the analyst said, pointing to “very strong” commercial loan growth across both sides of the border and a strong position in credit cards that is positive for margins.

“While expenses were in focus and inflationary pressure is an issue facing the entire sector, in our view, the bank’s current strategic spending should bolster growth profile ahead. As well, we continue to believe CM (and its peers) have the levers necessary to dial down expenses if needed,” he added.

Barclays analyst John Aiken said there was “enough in the quarter” to justify his price target hike, even though he too was sounding a note of caution.

“There were several moving parts in the quarter that bring to the surface some questions about near-term profitability. While we believe that CM’s relative volume momentum is sustainable, it will likely take another quarter for the market to become comfortable with the competing and outlying trends exhibited by CM in credit and capital markets,” Aiken said in a note.

In other analyst actions:

* Pivotree Inc (PVT-X): Canaccord Genuity raises to speculative buy from hold

* Altagas Ltd (ALA-T): Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$35 from C$34; Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$36 from C$35; RBC raises target price to C$34 from C$33

* Atco Ltd (ACO-X-T): Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform

* Suncor Energy Inc (SU-T): Credit Suisse raises target price to C$58 from C$50

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN-T): Credit Suisse cuts PT to US$16 from US$18

* Citigroup Inc (C-N): Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform

* Costco Wholesale Corp (COST-Q): BofA Global Research cuts price objective to $605 from $645; Citigroup cuts price target to $510 from $590; Credit Suisse cuts target price to $550 from $570;Jefferies cuts target price to $560 from $670; JP Morgan cuts target price to $525 from $587; Telsey Advisory Group cuts target price to $590 from $615

* Walt Disney Co (DIS-N): Citigroup cuts price target to $165 from $200

