Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) is “masterfully sidestepping macro concerns” with its first-quarter earnings beat and guidance raise, according to BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon.

“With another strong quarterly performance, seemingly bypassing any hint of macro pressures, LULU is exhibiting exceptional execution, boosted by its exposure to a higher-earning consumer and the vast TAM [total addressable market]] opportunities in both North America and abroad,” he said in a research note. “What’s more, the innovation pipeline remains robust as evidenced by the early success of its footwear launch (Blissfeel shoe), golf and tennis specific product, this week’s latest fabric introduction (SenseKnit designed for running), and forthcoming hiking specific gear over the coming weeks.”

After the bell on Thursday, the Vancouver-based retailer reported “solid” first-quarter results with earnings per share of US$1.48 exceeding the US$1.43 estimate of both Mr. Lyon and the Street. He attributed the beat to revenue growth of 32 per cent (versus his 27-per-cent projection) and greater expense leverage.

The analyst noted revenue growth was balanced across its operations with same-store sales comps growing 24 per cent and digital up 32 per cent. The results came despite COVID-related lockdowns in China, which he estimates to contribute 6-7 per cent of total sales.

Concurrently, Lululemon raised its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to 22-23-per-cent growth from a range of 20-22 per cent previously. It’s projected EPS of U $9.35-$9.50 (from US$9.15-$9.35) due, in large part, to a lower tax rate.

“Remarkably, robust consumer demand has continued into FQ2 as can be seen by solid, above-consensus revenue and EPS guidance of 21-22-per-cent sales growth (vs. consensus of up 19 per cent) and EPS of $1.82-$1.87 (vs. cons. of $1.77),” said Mr. Lyon. “Against this backdrop of consistent and broad-based demand, LULU, to its benefit, is leaning into inventory investments, primarily in its core, seasonless product (45 per cent of inventory) to ensure it has sufficient product on hand (inventory grew 74 per cent in FQ1 vs. 49 per cent in FQ4). This strategy has called for incremental air freight usage to bypass lengthy transit delays, which hurt FQ1 gross margin by 340 basis points (total FQ1 GM contracted 315 basis points with supply chain pressures partially offset by occupancy leverage (up 60 basis points) as markdowns were flat to last year). Given that supply chain pressures have not eased, LULU will likely use air freight through year-end but FQ2 should be the peak of pressure as total GMs are expected to be down 200 basis points, with an improving trend in 2H.”

Citing its “steadfast consistency, ability to execute under varied macro environments, and ample liquidity ($649-million in cash),” Mr. Lyon reiterated his “buy” recommendation for Lululemon shares, however he lowered his target to US$420 from US$491 based on “more conservative” valuation multiples. The average target on the Street is US$424.15, according to Refinitiv data.

“We believe LULU is among the few companies that entered the COVID-19 pandemic from a position of strength and as such, will exit it stronger,” he said. “We believe LULU’s 2026 targets outlined in its new five-year plan (double men’s and digital, quadruple international), implying a mid-teens revenue CAGR [compound annual growth rate] , are not only achievable but could prove conservative by time and should at minimum support a P/E multiple of 36-40 times based on its EPS growth rate (2 times PEG) that likely will average at 20 per cent. The company continues to introduce innovative products in its legacy categories as well as expand into new product offerings, which should allow LULU to continue on a path of growth in F22 and beyond. In addition, we believe LULU’s international expansion efforts, particularly in China, will continue to enhance profitability and expand the brand’s reach.”

Other analysts making changes include:

* Citi’s Paul Lejuez to US$345 from US$400 with a “neutral” rating.

“LULU beat on the top line, but lower-than-expected GM (driven by higher air freight) led to only a modest EPS beat,” he said. “Demand for the LULU brand continues to be strong in 2Q, and 2Q sales and EPS guidance are above consensus. While there does not appear to be any slowdown in spending for LULU’s customer base so far (a higher income demographic), inventories are a little high in our view, particularly if spending trends weaken as the year progresses (and if the spending trends increasingly favor “going out” apparel). Still the strong top-line results and success of recent category launches including footwear, golf and tennis, underscore the strength of the brand. However, with shares trading at an F22E EV/EBITDA multiple of 19 times (among the most expensive in our universe), we believe the risk/reward is fairly balanced at current levels.”

* JP Morgan’s Matthew Boss to US$382 from US$455 with an “overweight” rating.

* Credit Suisse’s Michael Binetti to US$410 from US$450 with an “outperform” rating.

* B. Riley’s Susan Anderson to US$377 from US$440 with a “buy” rating.

* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Simeon Siegel to US$304 from US$344 with a “market perform” rating.

* Deutsche Bank’s Gabrielle Carbone to US$427 from US$423 with a “buy” rating.

=====

CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang made a pair of rating changes to stocks in his coverage universe on Friday.

He upgraded Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $167 target. The average on the Street is $164.36.

Conversely, Mr. Chiang cut Lion Electric Co. (LEV-N, LEV-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a US$9 target, down from US$11 and below the US$10.06 average.

He also made these target adjustments:

* Air Canada (AC-T, “outperformer”) to $30 from $35. Average: $29.87.

* Airboss of America Corp. (BOS-T, “outperformer”) target to $32 from $37. Average: $39.25.

* Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T, “neutral”) target to $53 from $56. Average: $52.83.

* Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T, “outperformer”) target to $5.25 from $6.25. Average: $5.97.

=====

CIBC’s Krista Friesen downgraded Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) to a “neutral” from “outperformer” and cut her target for its shares to $10 from $12. The average is $13.47.

Ms. Friesen also lowered his target for these stocks:

* AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T, “outperformer”) to $39 from $45. Average: $53.79

* Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T, “neutral”) to $156 from $168. Average: $184.62.

* Magna International Inc. (MGA-N/MG-T, “outperformer”) to US$76 from US$84. Average: US$82.99.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Endri Leno thinks Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL-T) provides investors the opportunity to participate in the slowly increasing consolidation of the Canadian dental industry that could last for the next 30 years.

The Toronto-based company, currently the largest provider of dental services in the country, controls just 3.5 per cent of a market that he estimates is only 6 per cent consolidated (or owned by corporations). However, its share is rising with its ambitious pace of acqusitions (75-85 practices per year).

“Dentalcorp is well-positioned to execute its acquisition strategy within the $17-$18 billion Canadian dental industry, which, positively, features 1) a cash pay model; 2) high (private) insurance coverage rates (65 per cent to 75 per cent of Canadians); and 3) frequent repeat visits (65 per cent to 75 per cent of Canadians have seen a dentist in the last 12 months),” said Mr. Leno. “While the industry is mature (2 per cent to 2.5-per-cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate] in the last decade) with growth relying on price increases and general population increases, DNTL also uses customer acquisition technology platforms to drive incremental organic growth of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

“During our due diligence interviews the overwhelming consensus was that dentalcorp, among other attributes, 1) is the leading consolidator; 2) has the best network of dental practices; 3) provides full autonomy on how individual clinics provide care; and 4) consults dentists in its network on best practices. We also heard that, being the most active/lead corporate consolidator, DNTL has had a head start versus its competitors for quality assets. Of late, other consolidators are acquiring more actively and are bidding up multiples to build up their networks.”

Mr. Leno initiated coverage of Dentalcorp with an “outperform” rating, pointing to a series of attributes: “1) the positive industry fundamentals, 2) opportunity to participate in the consolidation of the Canadian dental market, 3) long-term visibility for acquisitions, 4) relative quality of assets, and 5) continued growth, do override at-the-moment potential concerns.”

He set a $18 target for its share, implying a 48-per-cent return. The current average on the Street is $19.10.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* TD Securities analyst Aaron Bilkoski downgraded Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) to “hold” from “buy” with an $80 target. Elsewhere, Stifel’s Robert Fitzmartyn raised his target to $90.50 from $87.25 with a “buy” rating, calling it a “growth stock at attractive valuation.” The average on the Street is $82.73.

* After Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) was awarded five projects by the Governor of New York and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority on Thursday, iA Capital Markets analyst Naji Baydoun raised his target for its shares by $1 to $45 with a “buy” rating. The average is $46.81.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young cut his target for Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX-Q, DSG-T) to US$74 from US$85 with a “buy” rating, while Barclays’ Raimo Lenschow raised his target to US$62 from US$61 with an equalweight” rating. The average is US$77.50.

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan raised his Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) target to $46 from $39, exceeding the $44.28 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* Piper Sandler’s Clarke Jeffries raised his target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-N, LSPD-T) to US$40 from US$39, keeping an “overweight” rating. The average is US$48.11.

* Credit Suisse’s Andrew Kuske raised his target for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) to $2.25, above the $1.95 average, from $2, keeping an “outperform” rating.

“We believe Tidewater trades at a discounted valuation – that which is partly a function of the unique asset base (midstream and refinery exposure) and the market cap (i.e., small- cap status),” said Mr. Kuske. “Given the unique niche regional exposure along with the structural reality of the renewable fuels business, we view believe the stock offers a rather compelling risk-reward relationship, combined with additional growth potential in light of basin dynamics.”

* Acumen Capital’s Trevor Reynolds trimmed his VersaBank (VBNK-T) target to $18.50 from $19.50, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $15.75.

“Results for the quarter mixed as net income came in below our expectations due to costs associated with growth initiatives while loans and deposits both reached record levels,” he said. “While the growth initiatives are taking longer than expected to materialize, the outlook for VBNK is strong in our view with continued growth projected for both loans and deposits in the current market environment.”

* In reaction to softer-than-anticipated first-quarter results, Canaccord Genuity’s Luke Hannan lowered his Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR-T) target to $6 from $7.25 with a “buy” rating, while Acumen Capital’s Nick Corcoran cut his target by $1 to $5.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $7.35.

“There were several negative takeaways from the quarter, in our view: inflation in input costs continues to prove challenging to offset and demand industry-wide has moderated,” Mr. Hannan said. “Having said that, the end of a long period of growth capex led to WBR delivering a positive free cash flow quarter even before taking into account a favourable $7.2 million swing in working capital, a notable development given the seasonal weakness of Q1 in general for WBR. Therefore, we think it’s important investors don’t miss the forest for the trees here: the company, in our view, can still generate a healthy amount of free cash flow even in this environment, which will support debt repayment.

“As the company navigates these headwinds, we still expect it to deliver (1) owner brand volume outperformance and (2) new contract wins in the co-packing business, where it has an edge relative to competitors given its operational excellence and its blending capabilities. Multinational beverage companies are increasingly diverting internal resources toward portfolio innovation, particularly in the RTD segment, relying on partners with technical expertise like WBR for blending and packaging. These secular tailwinds persist for Waterloo, which should help support margin expansion over the long term.”

* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk reduced his WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) target to $190 from $200, reaffirming a “buy” rating. The average is $178.07.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.