Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Saputo Inc. SAP-T continues to face serious pressures in the form of labour shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflation, but the stage for a recovery over the coming year, Scotia Capital analyst Patricia Baker wrote.

The company closed the books on a difficult fiscal 2022 on Thursday, with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declining by 14.1 per cent year over year, falling slightly short of analyst expectations.

Cost inflation clearly weighed on the company’s profits over the last year, though the company is pushing to pass on higher prices and renegotiate contracts.

“While there is no doubt fiscal 2022 represented the toughest operating environment for Saputo in its history, it appears that fiscal 2023 is clearly set to be a rebound year, and we are hopeful we may see the first signs of this with the release of first-quarter results in August,” Ms. Baker said.

The pricing action does not appear to be affecting consumer demand, she added. In fact, an inability to meet demand, especially in the U.S. market, was one of the major factors squeezing Saputo’s profits last year, as an extremely tight labour market made it difficult to fill positions.

On the labour front, the company is taking action around hiring and retentions, which is starting to yield dividends, Ms. Baker said.

Ms. Baker lowered her one-year target price on Saputo’s stock to $36 from $37, while maintaining a “sector outperform” rating.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.