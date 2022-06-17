Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

With Citi forecasting another 75 basis point rate hike from the U.S. Fed next month, equity analyst P.J. Juvekar expects deteriorating conditions for North American commodity chemical companies after outperforming the broader market for much of 2022.

“These hikes are likely to lead to slower economic activity, in turn implying slower construction/housing and consumer spending,” he said in a research note released Friday. “Chemical companies historically have run their plants hard as long as there was demand, but didn’t slow down quickly enough when demand faltered, leading to excess inventories (think 2001/02 and 2008/09). These stocks were down this week after the Fed move, but there could be more downside if the economy slows.”

Following a trip to Europe this week, Mr. Juvekar said it was “clear the European consumer is already slowing,” pointing to this week’s reduced outlook for Akzo Nobel N.V.. He sees North American “not far behind” following warnings from retail giants Walmart Inc. and Target Corp.

“Chemical companies tend to lag the consumer by 6 months given the length of the supply chain, and we expect companies to guide 2H22 lower despite a reasonably strong 2Q22,” he said. “In terms of other end markets, the construction project pipeline for this summer is already full, but the rate hikes may impact new construction by end of 2022 and into 2023. Auto OEM cycle seems different this time as we wrote in our PPG note this week. Dealer inventories are at an all-time low and the OEMs may use slower periods to rebuild auto inventories. That said, we don’t see a snapback in autos but a gradual recovery. Housing and construction activity accounts for nearly 30 per cent of all chemicals (paints, insulation, adhesives, packaging, carpets, and furnishings). PVC seems most vulnerable as the upstream chlorine molecule tends lead the economy through construction. PE is used mostly in packaging and goes into a variety of consumer goods, which tend to be more stable due to their non-durable applications. But if consumers slow down, we could see a reverse of the pandemic situation where consumers spent significant part of their savings into buying ‘things.’ Plus, bans on plastic bags, like the recent one in New Jersey, may crimp PE growth incrementally.”

With that view, he downgraded four companies in his coverage universe to “neutral” from “buy” recommendations:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF-N) to US$99 from US$123. The average on the Street is US$111.83.

(CF-N) to US$99 from US$123. The average on the Street is US$111.83. Dow Inc. (DOW-N) with a US$60 target, down from US$82. Average: US$72.

(DOW-N) with a US$60 target, down from US$82. Average: US$72. Olin Corp. (OLN-N) with a US$55 target, down from US$74. Average: US$75.

(OLN-N) with a US$55 target, down from US$74. Average: US$75. Westlake Corp. (WLK-N) with a US$114 target, down from US$160. Average: US$145.20.

Maintaining a “buy” rating for shares of Saskatoon-based Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T), Mr. Juvekar cut his target for its shares to US$99 from US$126. The average is US$118.28.

“We lower FY22 and FY23 EPS less than 1 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, on higher potash prices more than offset by a weaker margin outlook for nitrogen and retail,” he said. “We lower 2023 EBITDA estimates from $14.6-billion to $13.0-billion. On 2023, we apply a 5 times EV/EBITDA multiple (vs. 5.5 times previously) due to near-peak potash price expectations, resulting in a target price of $99.”

=====

Scotia Capital analyst Benoit Laprade reduced his target prices of group of forest and wood product companies in his coverage universe on Friday.

His changes include:

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T, “sector outperform”) to $42 from $45. The average on the Street is $41.67.

(CFP-T, “sector outperform”) to $42 from $45. The average on the Street is $41.67. Cascades Inc. (CAS-T, “sector outperform”) to $17 from $17.50. Average: $13.71.

(CAS-T, “sector outperform”) to $17 from $17.50. Average: $13.71. Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, “sector outperform”) to $43 from $50. Average: $48.

(IFP-T, “sector outperform”) to $43 from $50. Average: $48. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T, “sector outperform”) to $143 from $157. Average: $121.93.

(WFG-T, “sector outperform”) to $143 from $157. Average: $121.93. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T, “sector perform”) to $2.50 from $2.75. Average: $2.65.

=====

National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar expects to see improvement from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s (ATD-T) fourth-quarter financial results on June 28, however he warns the “backdrop remains challenging.”

Th equity analyst is projecting earnings per share of 53 cents, which is 4 cents above the consensus forecast on the Street and up a penny from the same period a year ago.

“Our forecasts reflect elevated fuel margins in North America, year-over-year fuel volume growth and share repurchases, partly offset by higher SG&A growth, higher interest expense and unfavourable aggregate FX,” he said.

Mr. Shreedhar emphasized Vehicle Miles Travelled (VMT) data suggests U.S. fuel trends point to an improvement year-over-year of approximately 7-8 per cent even with a “a weakening cadence through the quarter.” In Canada, he forecasts growth due to the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

He also sees fuel margins remaining “strong” and said Couche-Tard has “recently outperformed.”

“OPIS data suggests U.S. national average fuel margins of about 37 cents per gallon during ATD’s Q4/F22 (our estimate reflects 39 c/g),” he said. “We highlight that beyond the quarter, OPIS fuel margins moderated (though remain above the long-term trends), averaging about 24 c/g for the first 6 weeks of Q1/F23. We highlight that since Q1/F21, ATD’s U.S. fuel margins have outperformed OPIS data by 6.7 c/g (on average); this compares to quarterly outperformance of about 1.27 c/g over the past 5 years (on average). Our understanding is that ATD has benefitted from growing scale, improved logistics and the Circle-K fuel rebranding.”

Mr. Shreedhar made modest increases to his financial forecasts with his earnings per share estimate rising to $2.59 from $2.51 for 2022 and sliding by 1 cent to $2.50 in 2023.

Maintaining an “outperform” rating for Couche-Tard shares, he bumped his target to $58 from $57. The average on the Street is $62.22.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn sees no obstacles to Telus Corp.’s (T-T) $2.9-billion acquisition of LifeWorks Inc. (LWRK-T), calling the terms of the deal “favourable.”

Accordingly, he moved his recommendation for the human-resources firm to “tender” from “sector perform” previously, pointing to the unanimous approval of the arrangement by its board and special committee.

“We believe the offer price is favourable given the EV/EBITDA valuation lands: (1) just shy of the peak valuation multiple of approximately 14.5-times set in January 2020; (2) well above the current valuation of 9-times NTM [next 12-month] consensus EBITDA; and (3) above the one and 10-year EV/EBITDA (NTM) average multiples of 11 times and the five-year average multiple of 12 times,” said Mr. Gloyn. “Closing is expected in Q4 2022 and requires 66 2/3-per-cent shareholder approval (vote at August 5th special meeting) and court/regulatory/competition approvals.”

His target for LifeWorks shares rose to $33 from $24 to reflect the offer. The average is $28.75.

Elsewhere, RBC Dominion Securities’ Drew McReynolds called the deal a “logical fit” for Telus Corp. (T-T) “that is consistent with the TELUS Health playbook for growth and eventual crystallization.”

“We believe this acquisition is consistent with the growth strategy and playbook that has been articulated by TELUS Health and TELUS management over the past few years,” he said. “Specifically, LifeWorks brings to TELUS Health the combination of increased scale and scope (revenues from $500-million-$600-million to $1.6-billion, lives covered from 22 million to over 50 million), a greater geographic presence outside of Canada and a more comprehensive suite of digital-first products and services providing an all-in-one health and wellness solution for employers. We also believe this acquisition firmly puts TELUS Health on a path to an eventual crystallization. The $2.9-billion purchase price represents a 2021 EV/EBITDA multiple of 15 times, or 10 times proforma expected operating synergies.”

He trimmed his target for Telus shares by $1 to $36 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $34.43.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* TD Securities’ Tim James lowered his target for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) to $34, below the $37.50 average, from $40 with a “buy” rating.