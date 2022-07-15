Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Many analysts cut their price targets on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM-N) following an earnings report Thursday that overall fell short of expectations and sent the bank’s stock price down 3.5%.

America’s largest bank reported a worse-than-expected 28% fall in quarterly profit and suspended share buybacks in the face of growing risks of a recession.

RBC analyst Gerard Cassidy reiterated an “outperform” rating but dropped his price target to US$130 from $155.

“The company’s core traditional banking businesses performed well but its capital markets businesses, especially investment banking, had a difficult quarter,” he said in a note to clients. Still, its net interest income growth was strong, loan growth was good and credit quality was very good, he added.

With the various price target cuts on the Street this morning, the average is now US$138.56. One month ago, the average target was US$156, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The bank has 16 buy ratings, 10 holds and 2 sells.

In other analysts actions:

Cargojet Inc (CJT-T): National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$158 from C$185

Cogeco Communications (CCA-T): National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform and cuts target price to C$108 from C$119

Organigram Holdings Inc (OGI-T): Haywood Securities cuts target price to C$1.9 from C$2.5

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK-B-T): JP Morgan cuts target price to C$43 from C$60

Valens Company Inc (VLNS-T): Atb Capital Markets cuts to sector perform from outperform, cuts target price to C$1.80 from C$3

Alcoa Corp (AA-N): JP Morgan cuts target price to $60 from $106

Boeing (BA-N): Benchmark cuts target price to $200 from $250

