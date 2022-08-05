Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Bombardier Inc.’s (BBD-B-T) surprisingly strong second quarter results were a “materially positive event” for the company that will have “significantly positive longer-term valuation ramifications,” said RBC analyst Walter Spracklin.

He was among several analysts to raise his price target on the business jet maker’s stock following the well-received earnings on Thursday. But Mr. Spracklin was sounding particularly bullish, saying his conviction level has been elevated and he now thinks Bombardier is one of the top stocks to own.

Bombardier’s free cash flow in the second quarter of $341 million blew away the consensus estimate of $123 million. The company is guiding cash flow to come in at $515-million for the year as a whole, a 10-fold increase from prior estimates.

Demand for the company’s jets has only accelerated with COVID and airport disruptions, pushing more wealthy customers to private aviation. Its backlog of work has grown 37% in the past year to $14.7 billion, supported by meaningful deposits and cancellation penalties, the analyst noted.

Mr. Spracklin offered up two key observations. First, “COVID has created a structural, almost windfall event for BBD - which was key given how levered the company was following the (pre-COVID) restructuring. As a result, the company is able to now materially reduce leverage in a much faster period of time ... to quote the CEO: “conditions that we thought would take seven years to materialize have occurred in two.”

Second, the company will likely require less cash on hand, so a portion of the $1.4 billion it has in cash can be applied to accelerate debt reduction in the near term. “Since debt is the key driver (in our view) of the valuation discount, we see this accelerated deleveraging as a key catalyst for the shares,” he said.

RBC raised its target price to C$41 from C$32. Elsewhere, CIBC raised its target price to C$37 from C$36 and TD Securities raised its target price to C$68 from C$60.

National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed said he is “throwing in the towel” on Cascades Inc. (CAS-T), downgrading the pulp and paper company to a “sector perform” rating from “outperform” and slashing his price target to C$10 from C$14.

Cascades reported second-quarter results Thursday that were largely in line with expectations, but they were marred by the company cutting guidance on its Tissue division and raising its capital expenditures for this year.

Tissue operations generated another quarter of negative adjusted EBITDA. “As persistent cost headwinds blow and implementation of the second price hike was pushed from July to September/October, the segment’s guidance for the year was cut from $60-80 million to $25-40 million,” Mr. Evershed noted.

Meanwhile, Cascades’ 2022 capex guidance was increased from $415 million to $450-470 million, in part because of elevated costs and labour and materials availability constraints at its Bear Island containerboard conversion project. “We fear that the delay of critical construction milestones may push back the hoped-for December start-up for Bear Island into Q1/23,” the analyst said.

“Given the challenging backdrop in Containerboard and long road toward consistent Tissue performance, we move to a sector perform, pending a reduction in uncertainty in the operating environment,” Mr. Evershed said.

Elsewhere, Scotiabank cut its target price to C$15 from C$17.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto downgraded Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE-N) to “hold’ from “buy” while cutting his price target to US$3.50 from US$3.75.

The precious metals company this week reported an adjusted loss per share in its latest quarter of 5 cents, worse than Mr. Baretto’s expectation for a loss of 2 cents.

“Our downgrade is based on the limited implied return to our target price and the heightened technical and financial risks surrounding the company over the next 12 months through ... a volatile and inflationary environment,” he said.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.’s (MFI-T) much-weaker-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday has prompted a slew of price target cuts this morning.

CIBC cut its target price to C$35 from C$41, RBC cut its target to C$36 from C$42, Scotiabank cut its target to C$34 from C$40, TD Securities cut its target to C$39 from C$45, and Canaccord Genuity trimmed its target to C$35 from C36.

Maple Leaf’s revenue grew 3.1% from a year earlier to $1.195 billion, driven namely by price increase and higher volumes. But higher input costs that jumped ahead of pricing actions and labour shortages led to consolidated EBITDA amounting to $74 million, far below the Street consensus of $107 million.

“Maple Leaf has implemented another round of price increases (just under 4%) to mitigate the continued inflationary pressures. However, we do not believe the company will see much sequential margin expansion in Q3/22 as it will take some time for the price increases to move through the system,” cautioned Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley in a note to clients.

“Given the much weaker than expected results, and extension of the margin target timelines, Maple Leaf’s stock is likely to be placed in the penalty box until investors are able to witness a visible improvement in results, which is likely a 2023 story. That being said, for those willing to look through the valley we believe the stock has likely bottomed following [Thursday’s] sell-off,” he said.

Mr. Dley continues to rate the stock a “buy”.

BMO analyst Peter Sklar agreed that the stock offered good value at current levels. “While outlook for near-term improvement is muted, we are maintaining our Outperform rating as, in time, price increases will catch up to inflation and with expectations reset after today’s results, we see value in the stock,” said Mr. Sklar, who has a C$31 price target on the stock.

The recent pullback in shares of fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) provide a good entry point for investors, said RBC analyst Andrew D. Wong, who believes the company will soon be buying back some of its shares and hiking its dividend.

Underpinning his view is continued favourable fundamentals for the agriculture and fertilizer sectors. “We see crop prices still 30-40% above historical levels supporting strong crop economics, which should encourage demand to return while fertilizer supply remains constrained,” Mr. Wong said in a note to clients.

“We remain positive on Nutrien given continued favourable fundamentals, with potash markets still tight and potential nitrogen upside. We think shares currently trading at near pre-war levels makes little sense and see the recent mid-year pull-back as an attractive entry-point. We expect strong free cash flow supporting outsized capital return plans including significant buybacks and a likely dividend increase in the next six months,” he said.

He reiterated an “outperform” rating and US$135 price target.

Several analysts raised price targets on Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-N, TRI-T) following stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

RBC analyst Drew McReynolds raised his target by US$1 to US$124 while reiterating an “outperform” rating.

He said his “long” thesis is getting stronger following several quarters of upward revisions to the company’s outlook. He said his enthusiasm is derived from a “combination of new structural tailwinds, the transformational Change Program, and attractive capital returns.”

“We continue to view Thomson Reuters as a high-quality core holding with both growth and defensive attributes,” Mr. McReynolds said in a note to clients. “We believe the company has the ability to deliver average annual total returns of approximately +10–15% over the longer term and has entered a new phase of +8–12% annual dividend growth underpinned by a step-up in free cash flow generation driven by the ongoing Change Program. We believe the company remains on track to meet its upwardly revised financial outlook for 2022 and 2023 despite rising macro uncertainty.”

In other analyst actions:

Airboss of America Corp (BOS-T): National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$30 from C$38

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE-T): TD Securities cuts to hold from buy and raises target to C$21 from C$19

BCE Inc (BCE-T): TD Securities raises target price to C$67 from C$65; Barclays raises target price to C$66 from C$63; Scotiabank raises target price to C$68.50 from C$68

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF-T): Scotiabank cuts target price to C$32 from C$37

Parkland Corp (PKI-T): Scotiabank raises target price to C$47 from C$45 and upgrades rating to sector outperform from sector perform

Quebecor Inc (QBR-B-T): TD Securities raises target price to C$40 from C$36

Saputo Inc (SAP-T): CIBC raises target price to C$39 from C$35; RBC raises target price to C$40 from C$35; National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$39 from C$35; TD Securities raises target price to C$42 from C$39

Suncor Energy Inc (SU-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$56 from C$63

Western Forest Products Inc (WEF-T): TD Securities raises to buy from hold and raises target to C$1.85 from C$1.75

Kellogg Co (K-N): Credit Suisse raises target price to US$72 from US$69; JP Morgan raises target price to US$71 from US$67; Piper Sandler raises target price to US$74 from US$64 and upgrades rating to “neutral” from “underweight”

