While Canadian oilfield services provider reported “solid” second-quarter financial results, Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki said management commentary was unable to “shake investor fears,” noting equities are fading even with the Street’s increased financial expectations.

“Despite numerous (and some sizeable) ‘beats’ along with bullish management Q2 commentary, domestic oilfield equities have followed oil downward since early June, declining an average of 14 per cent,” he said. “The sector is now trading roughly on par with (or below) levels seen in late 2018, when WTI declined precipitously from US$75 per barrel to US$45/bbl as investors feared central bank tightening. We thus believe OFS equities largely reflect commodity pricing that is well below strip, with investor demand destruction fears weighing on growth expectations for the sector. Against this backdrop, US job market strength has led some pundits to declare ‘no recession’, just as the US aggressively draws down its SPR (to levels not seen since the mid-1980s) and parts of Europe begin to ration energy ahead of the coming winter. While the market remains focused on Chinese lockdowns and the potential lifting of Iranian sanctions, the OPEC Secretary General recently stated that the global physical oil market remains tight, and member countries have been generally challenged to meet their recent production quotas.”

In a research report released Friday, Mr. Bereznicki noted estimate revisions from analysts have generally been positive through the second quarter earnings season,” placing “further downward pressure on FTM sector EV/EBITDA multiples to levels not seen even in the 2014 and 2020 downturns.”

He said the Street now expects EBITDA to grow by an average of 65 per cent in 2022 and 30 per cent in 2023 on a year-over-year basis. However, he thinks equities in the sector “reflect a much lower growth rate next year.”

“Inflationary headwinds likely peaked in Q2, but labour remains a challenge,” he noted. “Based on OFS management commentary, it appears inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges likely peaked in Q2/22 and are moderating somewhat into 2H22. That being said, labour constraints remain a challenge for at least some OFS providers, which we believe could gate the industry’s ability to add capacity to meet operator demand. In our view, this may also favour less labour-intensive OFS companies such as SES and CEU.”

“. A dearth of OFS investment since 2014 is becoming increasingly apparent. Contract drillers point to a growing scarcity of highspec triples, with PD and ESI recently suggesting strong momentum in leading-edge pricing. We also believe the market for high-spec doubles is tightening in Canada while TCW continues to expect an undersupplied WCSB pressure pumping market in 2H22. We believe this is likely to become even more pronounced as LNG Canada begins to impact domestic oilfield activity more meaningfully (we also view the BC Oil and Gas Commission’s recent resumption of well license issuance as encouraging). Against this backdrop, we believe improved OFS pricing and fixed-cost absorption (along with moderating cost inflation) should support sector margin expansion through 2H22, barring a meaningful retrenchment of commodity prices.”

After updating his projections in response to the quarterly results, Mr. Bereznicki reduced his target prices for the six stocks in his coverage universe. His changes were:

* CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T, “buy”) to $3.75 from $4.25. The average on the Street is $4.31.

* Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T, “hold”) to $3.75 from $5.25. Average: $6.11.

* Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T, “hold”) to $100 from $115. Average: $132.73.

* Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T, “buy”) to $8.50 from $9.75. Average: $8.94.

* Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T, “buy”) to $5.25 from $6. Average: $5.63.

* Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T, “buy”) to $11.50 from $13.50. Average: $13.38.

“Given current strip commodity pricing (and a weak C$), we believe it is too early to make material revisions to our 2023 expectations,” he said. “We see value in the sector but are nonetheless cognizant of market sentiment and are lowering our target prices to reflect significant multiple compression. Until early June, one could have held virtually any OFS equity and been rewarded as fundamentals recovered from a severe (pandemic-induced) downturn. At this point, we are biased to OFS providers with strong exposure to natural gas (TCW and TOT) and production (SES, CEU and TOT).”

National Bank Financial analyst Dan Payne called Crew Energy Inc.’s (CR-T) completion of the $130-million sale of 73 non-core assets in the Attachie and Portage in areas of northeast British Columbia as “unsurprisingly surprising.”

Shares of the Calgary-based company jumped 5 per cent on Thursday following the early afternoon announcement. The proceeds of the disposition will be used to fund the early redemption of $128-million of its senior notes and “successfully” completes the monetization of a non-core portion of his asset base with the aim to focus on production growth in the Greater Septimus and Groundbirch area.

“As always, expect the unexpected, and management continues to outperform in its ability to crystalize such transactions, which complements the significance of its recent Q2/22 beat,” said Mr. Payne.

“The company delivers an entirely unexpected noncore asset sale, significantly de-levering the company and compounding the value potential that was reflected through the strength of its second-quarter results.”

Seeing the move “on-brand,” Mr. Payne raised his target for Crew shares to $7.50 from $6.75, reiterating a “sector perform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $8.48.

Other analysts making changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Chris MacCulloch to $8.50 from $8 with a “buy” rating.

“From our perspective, the disposition is another strategic home run for the story as it helps fortify the corporate balance sheet while high-grading the asset portfolio,” he said.

* ATB Capital Markets’ Patrick O’Rourke to $8.75 from $8 with a “speculative buy” rating.

* Stifel’s Robert Fitzmartyn to $10 from $8 with a “buy” rating.

* RBC’s Michael Harvey to $7.50 from $8.50 with an “outperform” rating.

In other analyst actions:

* JP Morgan’s Mark Strouse raised his target for shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ-Q) to US$48 from US$42, exceeding the US$41.92 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Anita Soni increased her Karora Resources Inc. (KRR-T) target to $4.50 from $4.25. The average is $6.15.

* Cormark Securities’ Richard Gray lowered his Millennial Precious Metals Corp. (MPM-X) to 80 cents, below the $1.09 average, from $1.40 with a “buy” rating.

* Scotia Capital’s Divya Goyal cut her Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (QUIS-X) target to $2 from $2.20 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $1.69.

* Haywood Securities’ Pierre Vaillancourt lowered his Superior Gold Inc. (SGI-X) target to 75 cents from $1 with a “hold” rating. The average is $1.15.