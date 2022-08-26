Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

BMO analyst Thanos Moschopoulos thinks Open Text Corp.’s (OTEX-Q; OTEX-T) $6-billion offer to acquire Britain’s Micro Focus International PLC - which would be its largest acquisition to date - may be a negative for the Canadian software company’s share price in the short term.

“While we think the deal has the potential to be highly accretive, at first look we are apprehensive about the fact that Micro has been a declining business - and believe that this might weigh on OTEX’s multiple in the near-term (until the deal closes and OTEX can start to demonstrate successful execution on cost/revenue synergies),” Mr. Moschopoulos said in a note to clients.

He trimmed his price target to US$43. He still rates the stock “outperform.”

The transaction is valued at about US$2.1-billion, but rises to US$6-billion when Micro Focus’s debt is included.

Both companies sell business-to-business software to a wide range of industries. The 532-pence-per-share value (about $8.14) is a 99-per-cent premium over Micro Focus’s Thursday closing price on the London Stock Exchange.

Open Text said it will fund the deal with US$4.6-billion in new debt, including both a bridge loan and term loan, as well as US$600-million in existing debt and US$1.3-billion in cash.

Micro has $2.7 billion in trailing 12 month revenues and is comprised of a collection of software assets spanning multiple product categories, which have little direct overlap with OTEX’s products, Mr. Moschopoulos noted.

But revenues have been declining in recent years - at a roughly 4-5% decline rate in the first half of this year, excluding a pending divestiture and the suspension of Russian operations, he said.

Citing similar concerns, Raymond James analyst Steven Li cut his price target to US$53 from US$55

***

Several analysts tweaked their price targets on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) following its better-than-expected earnings report on Thursday.

Jefferies raised its target price to C$106 from C$102, and KBW raised its target price to C$90 from C$86.

Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim raised his target to C$95 from C$94. “TD’s Q3 results were positive, as the bank’s sensitivity to higher rates showed up strongly in the U.S. Retail segment,” Mr. Kim summarized in a note. “The 46 basis point Y/Y increase in margins (up 41bps Q/Q) alone drove nearly 18% increase in net interest margin this quarter, more than offsetting continued softness in loan growth from the segment (despite some encouraging signs with sequential growth picking up) as well as weak showing from non-interest income (down 10% Y/Y). While Canadian P&C margin improvements were softer relative to the peer group, that was offset by loan growth (though remaining below peers) and good expense management. Lastly, the CET1 ratio was up 20bps, a welcome sign given the declines we saw across the peer group thus far into Q3 reporting season (with the exception of CM),” he said. The CET1 ratio compares a bank’s capital against its assets.

Canaccord Genuity, by contrast, cut its price target to C$94.50 from $96 in the wake of the earnings.

Canaccord analyst Scott Chan said that while TD had a “slight” core earnings per share beat versus Street expectations, he lowered his price to earnings multiple premium for the bank to 3% from 4% based on continued below average growth in its pre-tax re-provisions, as well as because of closing and integration risks arising from its pending acquisitions of First Horizon and Cowen.

***

Some price targets also rose for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) after a similarly well received earnings report on Thursday. KBW raised its target price to C$70 from C$68 and National Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$84 from C$83.

Credit Suisse’s Mr. Kim maintained a C$76 price target and “outperform” rating.

“CIBC’s Q3 results were relatively in line with our expectations, particularly when we consider expenses and U.S. margins performance this quarter,” Mr. Kim said in a note to clients. “On both metrics, the bank had previously guided to some pressure in the near term, and there were no surprises in that regard from the results. On the outlook ahead, although strategic investments in both domestic P&C and U.S. businesses are expected to stabilize here, the margin guidance is softer than what we had expected and also below those offered by some of its peers. Beyond the quarter, we continue to believe that execution and delivering of results remains the key for CM shares, especially in light of the steep relative discount the shares are currently trading at.”

***

In other analyst actions

Altagas Ltd (ALA-T): Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform

Vext Science Inc (VEXT-CN): Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$1.30 from C$1.60

More to come

