Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev thinks macro conditions in the industrials sector will “continue to deteriorate before getting better.”

In a research report previewing the coming third-quarter earnings season, he said the Street’s growth expectations are likely excessive.

“As prior interest rate hikes are filtering through the broader economy with typical delays, we are also leery of 2023 consensus EPS projections that are bound to hit the reset/macro wall,” he said. “The street is now projecting a 15-per-cent year-over-year EPS increase for the TSX Industrial sub-index next year – that feels aggressive to us; TSX is projected to generate 14 per cent - energy being the biggest driver (we of course do not cover the entire sub-index but nevertheless only model a 9-per-cent EPS advance in 2023). However, even a 9-per-cent increase feels rather optimistic now as our own Stagflation and Yield inversion work points to further pain ahead.”

Modelling “a worst-case scenario” for both earnings per share and trading multiples to reflect the market’s “current circumstances,” Mr. Sytchev upgraded his “recession NAVs” “to provide sensitivity entry points and expectations around individual names.”

“Spoiler alert, quality names are nowhere close to discounting a negative macro outcome, but we are not eager to bottom fish anywhere else,” he said.

With that view, Mr. Sytchev updated his top picks for the sector.

“While we are all trying to decipher if ‘bad (macro) news is good (Fed) news’ or vice versa, when taking into the account higher rates (negative), stronger US$ (negative) & oil price (negative), we are perplexed to see Industrial S&P / TSX projected EPS growth of 15 per cent in 2023 (we are modeling 9 per cent and even then, we wince at that projected trajectory),” he said. “We of course understand that long-only investors have to own something but as we presented in our prior research, Industrials are not a likely candidate for positive absolute performance when the yield curve inverts, oil rallies dramatically, or we are hearing bells of stagflation. We however know that quality companies with strong management teams will be able to get over the hump. The very concise positioning list is: STN, WSP, CIGI and ATA. Of note, only CIGI now imputes a recession-type NAV while for others we’ll need to roll through the punches. In the equipment space, RBA is countercyclical but expensive; TIH is very high quality and defensive but not exactly cheap. FTT’s EPS trajectory looks strong for now, but we need to see a catalyst for copper going higher (China re-opening / real estate stabilization?). Anything more cyclical (STLC) or second derivative of consumer sentiment (autos and their variants) are to be avoided. Construction names are in no man’s land with fixed top lines and rising inflation.”

He made a pair of target price changes:

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T, “outperform”) to $39 from $42. The average on the Street is $37.08.

He said the changes are based “on lower mark-to-market Westinghouse EV/EBITDA transactional multiple as the latter is a much larger/more established asset when it comes to installed base; we have also lowered 407 valuation to $9.00/SNC share from $10.60 on sluggish volume rebound and higher discount rates.”

* Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) to $44 from $48. Average: $50.53.

“With spot HRC [hot-rolled coil] at US$760, materially higher vs. prior potentially pre-recession periods, we are struggling to see any positive commodity momentum here,” he said.

Mr. Sytchev added: “We also lowered Q3/22 forecasts for ABCT (margins), RBA (tougher comps but don’t see a major dislocation), SNC (a bit more conservatism on core EPS), STLC (lower HRC) and WSP (timing of M&A closing).”

Following Thursday morning’s release of its third-quarter operating results and sales, National Bank Financial analyst Mike Parkin trimmed his target price for shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) as well as peer Newmont Corp. (NEM-N, NGT-T).

Barrick reports drop in quarterly gold output, expects full-year forecast to be at low end of range

“Barrick’s Q3 gold production came in at 988-thousand ounces and copper production at 123 million pounds,” he said. “Gold production proved to be light vs consensus and our estimates, offset somewhat by better than expected copper production. Management noted to expect Q3 gold AISC [all-in sustaining costs] to be up 3-5 per cent and copper AISC to be up 8-10 per cent quarter-over-quarter. Barrick’s realized copper price in the quarter was communicated to be 7-9 per cent below the quarterly average of US$3.51/lb. Our revised model is now well aligned to these details.”

Keeping a “sector perform” rating for Barrick shares, Mr. Parkin cut his target by $1 to $25. The average on the Street is $23.16.

“We have bumped up our 4Q22 estimates after the weaker Q3 and continue to expect Barrick to come in at the bottom end of the 4.2-4.6Moz guidance range for gold production,” he said. “We have lowered our 1Q23 estimates on the back of the expected stronger fourth quarter, which has pushed down our 2023 annual production by 100koz. Our 3Q22 cost estimates have been adjusted higher for both gold and copper, in line with the messaging in the operations release. Additionally, we have increased our provisional pricing impact to account for the weaker realized copper price versus the spot price over the quarter as well as making adjustments for the gold exposed to provisional pricing. Overall, our EBITDA, EPS, CFPS and FCF estimates are down over 2022 and 2023, while 2024 remains relatively unchanged.”

His target for Newmont also fell by a loonie to $79, matching the Street’s view, with an “outperform” rating.

“We have also updated our Newmont model to incorporate the preliminary 3Q22 results from the Nevada Gold Mines (61.5-per-cent Barrick/38.5-per-cent Newmont) and Pueblo Viejo (60-per-cent Barrick/40-per-cent Newmont) joint ventures included in Barrick’s release,” said Mr. Parkin. “This has resulted in our production estimates falling lower on the quarter, partly offset by an increase in our Penasquito estimates which we tweaked up based on a more robust outlook upon further review of recent trends. We have bumped up both 4Q22 estimates for both NGM and PV, resulting in full-year 2022 production increasing at relatively unchanged costs and helping to boost our financial metrics higher on the year. Overall, we see our NAV decrease slightly.”

Elsewhere, Raymond James’ Brian MacArthur cut his Barrick target to US$26 from US$27, reiterating an “outperform” rating.

CIBC’s paper and forest product analyst Hamir Patel cut his targets for several stocks in his coverage universe on Friday.

His changes are:

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T, “neutral”) to $17 from $18. The average on the Street is $18.

(ADN-T, “neutral”) to $17 from $18. The average on the Street is $18. CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T, “outperformer”) to $73 from $74. Average: $78.40.

(CCL.B-T, “outperformer”) to $73 from $74. Average: $78.40. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T, “outperformer”) to $37 from $46. Average: $55.13.

(HDI-T, “outperformer”) to $37 from $46. Average: $55.13. KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T, “neutral”) to $10.50 from $11. Average: $10.33.

(KPT-T, “neutral”) to $10.50 from $11. Average: $10.33. Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T, “neutral”) to $52 from $51. Average: $55.

“Significant” copper discoveries like ATEX Resources Inc.’s (ATX-X) high-grade Valeriano deposit in Chile will “become increasingly important over the coming years to fill the forecast supply gap,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Jonathan Egilo.

Emphasizing a “multi-decade drought of significant discoveries should have investors looking at copper,” he initiated coverage of the Toronto-based exploration-stage company with a “buy-speculative” rating on Friday.

“Of the 228 significant discoveries since 1990, only 12 were made over the past decade,” he note.

Calling Valeriano a “high-grade porphyry project that is due for a re-rate,” Mr. Egilo added: “Valeriano is located on the Chilean side of the Link Belt (Filo del Sol, Josemaria, Los Helados, El Encierro). A resource of 297 million tons grading 0.77-per-cent Cueq [copper equivalent] has already been defined, yet step-out holes seen in the recent drilling program showed that the system is much bigger, as the program displayed impressive results of 1,160 metres grading 0.78-per-cent Cueq with a high-grade core of 550 metres grading 1.03-per-cent Cueq. Recent drilling demonstrated that the resource footprint is rapidly growing. However, even when using the conservative 297Mt resource, ATEX trades among the bottom copper porphyry developers on EV/lb, despite boasting the highest grades.”

He set a target of $1.40 per share. The current average is $1.60.

In other analyst actions:

* Following a visit to its PureGold mine in the Red Lake district of northwestern Ontario, Desjardins Securities’ John Sclodnick trimmed his Street-low target for shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X) by a penny to 13 cents, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is 50 cents.

“Overall, the operation showed positive progress being made from the turnaround plan. However, the possible improvements would require an infusion of capital and, based on our estimates, the turnaround might be too little, too late to save the company from its financial strain,” he said.

* CIBC World Markets’ Jacob Bout lowered his targets for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T, “neutral”) target to $11.50 from $14 and Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T, “neutral”) to $6.75 from $9. The averages on the Street are $14.04 and $9.42, respectively.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie raised his Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) target by $1 to $60, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $52.29.

* BMO initiated coverage of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) with a “market perform” rating and a Street-low $25 target. The average is $49.52.

* With Thursday’s announcement of a special dividend and release of its updated 2022 and preliminary 2023 guidance, Raymond James’ Jeremy McCrea bumped his target for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) to $13.50 from $13 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $14.25.

“In anticipation of the press release, the stock has performed well, outperforming many other gas-weighted names over the last week,” he said. “Overall, our thesis on BIR remains. The company continues to benefit from its unhedged production strategy. At strip prices, the Company expects to still have a cash balance in 1Q23 after increasing its capex plans for 2022 and declaring a special dividend. Although many companies in the sector have talked about more aggressive means to return capital, few have been as articulate as BIR, with the $0.80 annualized dividend effectively starting today (with the special dividend) – putting BIR as one of the highest dividend yield names in the sector now at approximately 7 per cent. With strong well results (and an expedited capex program to take advantage of unused infrastructure and quick payouts), and a low-cost structure, there remains an attractive risk-reward for the stock given the current valuation.”

* RBC’s Luke Davis cut his Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T) target to $36 from $38 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $38.94.

* Following its Investor Day event and property tour of its Halifax industrial portfolio, Raymond James’ Brad Sturges trimmed his Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) target to $7, below the $7.44 average, from $7.50 with a “market perform” rating.

“As the dominant industrial landlord in the market, combined with tight local industrial real estate conditions, we believe PROREIT can generate strong average industrial rent leasing spreads and therefore organic growth YoY in Halifax as in-place leases approach their respective expiry dates,” he said.

* Lowering his forecast due to currency headwinds, Stifel’s Justin Keywood cut his Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) target to $24 from $25 with a “buy” rating. The average is $21.71.

“Europe makes up 40 per cent of Savaria’s business and faces currency headwinds with the weakness of the Euro and pound (down 15 per cent) vs the USD over the past quarter,” he said. “We adjust our Q3 sales estimates from $200-million to $193-million and Q4 from $211-million to $201-million, while maintaining 17-per-cent EBITDA margins. Our expectation for solid constant currency growth and broader thesis remain unchanged. We see Savaria as executing on a multi-year secular trend with an aging population and a preference to age at home, where assisted lift solutions are likely needed. We also see validity in Savaria’s long-term goals, given the track record, including expanding sales from $745-million (LTM) to $1-billion by 2025.”

* BMO’s Étienne Ricard raised his target for TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) by $2 to $149, maintaining an “outperform” rating.. The average is $150.57.