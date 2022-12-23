Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

CIBC World Markets analyst Krista Friesen sees a “difficult picture” for the auto industry heading into the new year, pointing to ”heightened interest rates, waning consumer sentiment, and concerns of a recession.”

In a research report released Friday, she said auto parts suppliers are “best positioned to weather a difficult 2023,” referring to them as the “best house on a bad block”

“We are cautious on the macro picture heading into 2023 and, therefore, gravitate to names within our coverage universe that we believe can best withstand a weaker consumer and that have solid balance sheets and free cash flow (FCF) to act as a buffer in a downturn”, she said.

“Supply chains haven’t improved to the point that the industry would have expected, and rising interest rates and waning consumer sentiment are weighing on demand. That being said, within our coverage universe we believe there is a section of the auto supply chain that will fare better than others.”

Ms. Friesen reaffirmed Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) and Magna International Inc. (MGA-N/MG-T) as her top picks in the sector, “given the industry is required to continue to rebuild inventories.”

“These two names also have solid balance sheets and FCF-generating capabilities, according them some extra cushion during an economic downturn,” she said.

For Magna, which called the “bellwether of the space,” Ms. Friesen raised her target for its shares to US$74 from US$65 with an “outperformer” rating (unchanged). The average target on the Street is US$72.63.

“MGA remains one of our top picks within the auto space,” she said. “Specifically, MGA should benefit from its investments in the ‘car of the future,’ most recently announcing the acquisition of the Veoneer Active Safety business. These investments should help offset some of the cyclicality in the auto cycle given MGA can expect to grow its total addressable market (TAM) for ADAS equipment and EV parts in vehicles, which should help offset declines related to lower production levels.”

She also raised her target for Linamar shares to $80 from $75, maintaining an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $78.20.

“LNR also remains one of our top picks within the auto space,” the analyst said. “Specifically, LNR’s Industrial division offers some diversification from the auto business. While the Industrial division is not immune to supply chain issues, the Skyjack and Ag segment end-markets appear to be faring better than the auto end-market. Further, we believe LNR is well positioned for a downturn given the strength of its balance sheet, which allows it to be opportunistic with regard to cultivating inorganic growth and returning cash to shareholders.”

Her Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T, “neutral”) increased to $13 from $11, remaining below the $14.67 average.

Meanwhie, expressing “greater caution ... towards the remainder of the auto supply chain, including auto dealers and collision repair shops,” Ms. Friesen lowered her recommendation for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a target of $24 per share, down from $35 previously and below the average on the Street of $41.67.

“We believe the macro backdrop will render it difficult for the company to build on the momentum it has had in recent years. Rising/heightened interest rates have historically acted as a headwind to car sales and we have begun to see some deterioration in both used and new vehicle pricing, indicating the start of a slowdown in demand,” said the analyst.

=====

ATB Capital Markets analyst Nate Heywood thinks Superior Plus Corp.’s (SPB-T) $1.05-billion acquisition of Certarus Ltd. is “transformative,” seeing it “meaningfully” expand its U.S. fuel distribution platform as well as its low carbon fuel exposure.

Shares of Calgary-based Superior Plus rose 3.9 per cent following the premarket announcement of the deal for Certarus, which operates mobile storage units for green fuels on both sides of the border.

“The Certarus asset base offers both a complementary and expansionary platform for SPB,” said Mr. Heywood in a research note titled ‘Tis the Season for a Hallmark Transaction. “Both businesses can offer portable energy needs to large customers and now have a heavily diversified fuel product base to enhance customer optionality. Additionally, the legacy business already has hydrogen capabilities and should benefit from its now expanded distribution network. In addition, we expect the acquisition to further broaden SPB’s customer base and add favourable geographic diversification in the U.S. market. The business model is also similar to SPB’s current operations as commodity costs are passed onto consumers, leaving limited pricing exposure.”

The analyst emphasized the deal “accelerates” the targets laid out in the company’s “Superior Way Forward” growth strategy, which includes a 2026 EBITDA run-rate of $700-$750-million driven by $1.9-billion in accretive acquisitions, which has already been achieved. He now expects “balance sheet maintenance and asset integration/optimization initiatives to take the reigns near-term.”

“Our estimates support a near-term (2023 and 2024) run-rate EBITDA range near $140-$150-million.,” he said. “Despite the dilutive $500-million equity issuance related to funding the transaction, we have modeled a double digit (15-per-cent) increase in our 2023 adjusted operating cash flows per share estimate, in line with management’s guidance. Turning to leverage, a portion of the transaction is expected to be funded through cash ($353-million) and the assumption of $196-million in debt; however, the transaction is expected to compress SPB’s leverage position on a pro forma basis to a guided pro forma leverage position of 3.8 times in 2023, in line with ATB estimated net debt to EBITDA multiple of 3.8 times (target: 3.5-4.0 times).”

After “materially” increasing his estimates to “capture cash flows for the Certarus operations,” he raised his target for Superior Plus shares to $12.50 from $12, maintaining a “sector perform” rating. The average target on the Street is $12.68.

“We continue to view the dividend yield of 7.1 per cent as an attractive consideration given the modest 2023 payout ratio of 39 per cent and management’s telegraphed commitment to the current distribution,” said Mr. Heywood.

Elsewhere, seeing Certarus providing a “high growth, complimentary platform,” Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen upgraded Superior Plus to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $13.50, up from $13.

" We view the Certarus transaction as an attractive bolt-on platform that offers several key benefits, including: 1) a leadership position in complimentary, high-growth end-markets; 2) a proven management team with a solid track record; 3) double-digit accretion to SPB’s distributable cash flow/share; and 4) a healthy improvement in the company’s pro-forma leverage,” said Mr. Hansen. “Given recent progress, SPB now expects to reach the lower end of its $700-$750 mln EBITDA from ops target by 2024 (vs. 2026 prior).”

National Bank’s Patrick Kenny raised his target to $13 from $12 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Following Thursday’s close of an $11.5-million bought deal equity financing, Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser expects investor sentiment toward Opsens Inc. (OPS-T) will remain “cool” in the near term.

“We anticipate it trading range-bound until the company demonstrates that it is generating material adoption of SavvyWire, the earliest signs of which we expect to see in mid/late-2023,” he said.

“We continue to have strong long-term conviction that SavvyWire’s unique 3-in-1 TAVR capability represents compelling commercial potential that could drive OPS’ top-line revenue to $100-million by 2026, so we maintain our rating at Outperform.”

Mr. Sarugaser attributed the cautious investor approach to the Quebec City-based medical device cardiology-focused company on a “challenging combo of insufficient cash raised and outsized dilution.”

“Before this financing, OPS technically had sufficient cash on hand to execute a commercial launch of its new SavvyWire device, providing investors confidence that any potential dilution would be limited,” he said. “At the same time, consensus was that OPS would (should) add a material amount of cash to supercharge its already fully-funded SavvyWire launch, to give the product its best shot at material market penetration (25 per cent by 2033, per our estimates).

“This recent equity raise seems to have satisfied neither of these requirements $11.5-million, in our view, appears to be insufficient to achieve the ‘supercharging’ investors had hoped for. The $1.90 per share price represented outsize dilution relative to the opportunity to finance at a better time/price, particularly given OPS’ stock had run to $3.00 at the time of SavvyWire’s FDA approval in September.”

With his unchanged “outperform” recommendation, Mr. Sarugaser cut his target for Opsens shares to $3.50 from $5. The average is $4.03.

=====

A difficult macroeconomic backdrop continues to “hamper” the growth of Premier Health of America Inc. (PHA-X), said Echelon Capital analyst Amr Ezzat following Thursday’s release of fourth-quarter results that largely matched his expectations.

“We went into the quarter expecting continued macro headwinds to impact results,” he said. “Results saw sales broadly in line with our expectations, but saw EBITDA come above our conservative estimate. Despite the in-line sales print, we note that sales ex-M&A came in below our estimate at $16.4-million (EWP: $16.8-million), albeit the encouraging, outsized contribution from the recent CHCA acquisition compensated for the shortfall. Going into F2023, we expect tamed organic growth in the Company’s core market of QC on a cloudy macro backdrop.”

Mr. Ezzat lowered his 2023 sales and EBITDA projections for the Montreal-based company, which provides outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments and corporations, to $88.6-million and $7.2-million, respectively, from $93.9-million and $7.6-million. His 2024 estimates are now $94.7-million and $9.1-million.

After recalibrating the valuation parameters for his coverage universe and “to account for the slower-than-anticipated pace of growth in Quebec,” he cut his target for Premier Health shares to 80 cents from $1.10, maintaining a “buy” recommendation.

“PHA is a digital disrupter leveraging its technology to drive efficiencies and growth within the staffing agencies it acquires,” the analyst said. “The economics of its acquisitions are quite compelling. The Company generates strong ROIC levels by acquiring cash flow positive companies at 4.0 times EBITDA and seeks to drive additional earnings out of its targets post-acquisition, where platform efficiencies and cross-selling opportunities can double EBITDA over time. Trading at 5.3 times EV/EBITDA, we expect that any future acquisitions would be accretive to shareholders. The Company has identified over 100 agencies across Canada, many of which are deemed potential acquisition targets that can be completed and seamlessly integrated into its existing PSweb platform. While an earlier-stage high-growth company, PHA is driving growth profitably (both accounting profit and FCF). We expect FCF to roughly triple during our forecast period, reflecting the Company’s aggressive growth and operating leverage. Our Buy rating and $0.80 per share target price are supported by a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, and further corroborated by comparable multiples. PHA trades at a staggering 75-per-cent/63-per-cent discount to peers on an NTM [next 12-month] sales/EBITDA basis, an unwarranted discount in our opinion.”

Elsewhere, Acumen Capital’s Jim Byrne, the other analyst on the Street covering the stock, trimmed his target to $1 from $1.15 with a “buy” rating.

“We anticipate 2023 should see improved financial performance as the company returns to its longerterm goals,” he said.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Given a “more cautious” near-term outlook following “disappointing” fourth-quarter results, Bloom Burton analyst Antonia Borovina trimmed her target for Mississauga-based Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX-T) to 80 cents from $1, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $1.

* Jefferies’ Owen Bennett lowered his Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) target to $2 from $2.60 with a “buy” rating. The average is $2.23.