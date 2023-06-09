Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) reported better-than-expected quarterly results, suggesting that demand for travel remains strong even as economic activity deteriorates, Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities raised his target price on the stock to $5 from $4 – but maintained a “hold” recommendation.

“Transat is starting to approach a turning point, but we prefer to wait for additional signs of execution given its elevated indebtedness and fuel/foreign exchange volatility,” Mr. Poirier said in a note.

The travel company reported revenue of $870-million, which was slightly below the average analyst’s expectation for revenue of $902-million.

However, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, after factoring in unusual items) of $56.1-million beat expectations. And though it reported a loss of 21 cents per share, analysts had been expecting a steeper loss of 67 cents per share.

Transat also delivered bullish comments on travel bookings and a weaker fuel price, which should mean that the company will deliver financial results near the top-end of its new guidance, according to Mr. Poirier.

Still, he has reasons for remaining cautious on the stock, largely related to concerns over the company’s debt-reduction strategy at a time when economic clouds are moving in.

“We believe it will likely take more time to get leverage down to the stated optimal level given the cyclicality of the airline industry and the leasing business model used by Transat,” Mr. Poirier said.

D2L Inc. (DTOL-T), the cloud-based provider of learnings tools under the Brightspace brand, delivered adjusted EBITDA of $2.8-million in its most recent quarterly results – well ahead of the average expectation for just $0.1-million among analysts.

It also reported that annual recurring revenue, a key metric for growth, increased 10 per cent, winning an upgrade from Doug Taylor, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity.

Mr. Taylor raised his target price on the stock to $11 from $10, and maintained a “buy” recommendation.

“Maintaining this top-line trajectory while marching profitability higher towards its unchanged medium-term targets and the resulting strong free cash flow generation supports our ‘buy’ thesis,” the analyst said in a note.

He said that the stock trades at a cheaper valuation relative to peers, based on EV/EBITDA (or enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – an approach that compares a company’s total value to one measure of profit). D2L’s EV/EBITDA is 10.4, which Mr. Taylor said is inexpensive on an absolute basis and a steep discount to peers.

The analyst expects that the stock can command a higher valuation. He estimates that the stock will trade at 13-times estimated EBITDA, up from a previous target valuation of 11-times EBITDA – a boost that underpins his higher target price on the stock.

Maxim Matushansky, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, maintained an “outperform” recommendation on D2L and a price target of $13, arguing that the current share price does not reflect the company’s growth and profitability prospects.

He raised his 2024 estimate for adjusted EBITDA to $7.2-million from $4.3-million previously.

“D2L delivered a solid quarter that was a top-line and EBITDA beat, while crossing over into profitability and raising EBITDA guidance,” he said in a note.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) closed a deal this week that raised $135-million in a bought-deal offering of 10.4-million common shares at $13 each this week – in addition to announcing a $81.5-million strategic investment through a private placement by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Brian Quast, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, resumed coverage of the gold producer with an “outperform” recommendation, but he trimmed his target price on the stock to $17 from $18 previously, due to the additional equity.

“Proceeds from the bought deal will be used to fund various growth initiatives while proceeds from the private placement will be focused on funding Skouries” – a gold and copper project located in Greece – “and contributing to Eldorado’s 20 per cent equity funding commitment for the project,” Mr. Quast said in a note.

He added: “With the closing of the €680M Skouries financing package on April 5, combined with these two new equity deals, the company has now accumulated significant liquidity.”

