While the advertising market will remain weak, cost pressures facing Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T) in upcoming quarters are likely to ease, said Canaccord Genuity Aravinda Galappatthige in reviewing the media company’s fiscal third quarter results.

As a result, he upgraded his rating on the stock, which has already fallen 43 per cent this year, to “hold” from “sell.”

“With Corus reducing their workforce by 8% (250 positions including eliminated vacancies) we are finally seeing some easing in [operational expenditure] inflation, which had been negatively impacting margins in prior quarters,” Mr. Galappatthige said in a note to clients. Meanwhile, the company has largely caught up with additional Canadian content spending it has been required to do by regulators, and the prolonged writers’ strike could provide some short-term support to margins due to lower programming costs, he said.

He described Corus’s third quarter results as “net negative” due to a revenue miss led by higher subscriber revenue declines and weaker-than-expected radio ads. TV advertising was down 12 per cent year over year, but this was expected. Adjusted EBITDA was down 22 per cent year over year.

“We continue to see sustained topline pressure over the next couple of quarters for Corus, notwithstanding the notably easier comps in Q4/22 and beyond,” the analyst said. “This is due to the fact that we see no easing in advertising pressure, given the broader macro picture and further signs of an uptick in sub revenue pressure. The indication given by management of a low single-digit (moderate) decline in TV ads in Q4, on top of the 14.2% decline in Q4/22, suggests generally similar underlying trends to what we saw in Q3. On the positive side, adj EBITDA is expected to start to improve owing to meaningful cost reductions put in place and our expectation of easing programming cost inflation. This, in turn, suggests the sharp march upwards in the leverage ratio is likely to halt.”

Mr. Galappatthige’s price target was reduced by 20 cents to $1.20, mostly owing to higher-than-expected cash burn in recent quarters.

Elsewhere, Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi cut his price target to $1.90 from $2.30 while reiterating a “sector perform” rating, and RBC cut its target price to C$2.50 from C$3.

“Corus is contending with a cyclical downturn in TV advertising as well as a secular decline in TV linear subscriptions, both exerting pressure on the top and bottom line of the company. At this point in time it is still too early to call a bottom on the advertising revenue pressure and hence the outlook for 2024 and beyond remains uncertain. We have reduced our forecast for 2024 given the continued pressure and until we see an improvement in advertising trends, we prefer to maintain our neutral stance,” Scotiabank’s Yaghi said in a note.

***

ATB Capital Markets analyst Tim Monachello expects a near-term asset sale could be the catalyst for a higher share price at Shawcor Ltd. (MATR-T). He raised his price target on the stock to $22 from $18 while reiterating an “outperform” rating.

“We are increasing our estimates ahead of MATR’s Q2/23 results scheduled for August 10,” Mr. Monachello said in a note. He said ATB’s channel checks suggest that the second quarter was a strong operational period for MATR across its segments.

“In addition, we believe MATR is targeting to announce a deal to sell its Pipeline Performance Group (PPG) with or before its Q2/23 results, with a potential deal likely to close, at least in part, before year-end. While MATR shares are up 36% YTD, we believe it has meaningful medium-term upside potential from 1) a positive re-rating toward its material technology peer range in the 6.0x-13.0x range (2024e), and 2) significant growth potential from compelling long-term organic expansion opportunities, inorganic M&A opportunities, and operational efficiencies. All told, we remain constructive on MATR despite its strong performance of late.”

***

In other analyst actions:

