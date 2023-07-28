Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk has decided, in his words, to “capitulate” when it comes to his support for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) after the company delivered disappointing preliminary quarterly results.

He downgraded his rating to a “hold” from a “buy” while aggressively slashing his one-year price target to C$6.50 from C$15.

After markets closed Thursday, AirBoss, a manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets, announced a preview of second quarter results while also disclosing some leadership changes. Chris Bitsakakis, current president and chief operating officer, will assume the role of president and co-CEO alongside current CEO Gren Schoch. The company also announced it implemented cost-saving measures across AirBoss Defense Group’s (ADG) operations, including a reduction in its workforce, which is expected to generate $5 million in annual cost reductions. Management aims to streamline the segment’s operations following a series of acquisitions and a slowdown in business activity.

In terms of the second quarter preliminary results, revenues were forecast at between $112.5 million to $115.0 million, largely in line with consensus at the mid-point, the analyst noted. But EBITDA was forecast at between $5.0 and $5.3 million, down from Q2/2022′s $10.5 million and 54% behind consensus at the mid-point. And the company forecast a loss per share of between 8 cents and 12 cents, a considerable miss from the consensus forecast of a profit of 10 cents per share.

“The underlying earnings power of ADG continues to disappoint and, worse still, is highly unpredictable,” said Mr. Lynk in a note to clients. “The Q2/2023 guidance of about $5.2 million of EBITDA is half of what we had previously contended was steady state quarterly EBITDA for the company.”

As for the leadership changes, “we find it curious,” he said. “Co-CEO situations are extremely rare for a reason: it’s generally best to have one person in charge.”

“We are aggressively reducing our forward estimates to reflect heightened uncertainty in the outlook,” he added. He reduced his 2023 EBITDA estimate from $50 million to $36 million, and cut his 2024 EBITDA estimate from $56 million to $41 million.

In other analyst actions, National Bank of Canada cut its price target to C$11 from C$12.

Desjardins Securities analyst Lorne Kalmar downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T) to “hold” from “buy”, and lowered his price target to C$24 from C$31.

The main reason? Workers are just not returning to offices nearly as quickly as he originally thought. And that’s not good for the office REIT.

“Over the course of 2023, it has become increasingly clear that a broader return-to-office trend and an increase in leasing activity are likely longer-term catalysts than we had initially anticipated,” Mr Kalmar said in a note to clients. “We are finding it increasingly difficult to envision near-term catalysts that would move the stock meaningfully higher.”

“We continue to have confidence in the longer-term prospects for the REIT’s office portfolio, predicated on its solid performance leading up to the pandemic, as well as the embedded value within its urban land bank. However, given the current state of the office market, we believe AP’s unit price will likely remain range-bound until fundamentals and, perhaps more importantly, investor sentiment toward the sector improve in a meaningful way,” he said.

He suggested investors look elsewhere in the REIT sector for opportunities.

“While we acknowledge the current valuation is appealing vs historical levels, and the 8% distribution yield is attractive and remains well-covered, we believe there are other opportunities within the REIT space that offer more attractive total returns and greater visibility over the near to medium term,” the Desjardins analyst said.

Several analysts cut their price targets on Storagevault Canada Inc (SVI-T) in the wake of the company’s second quarter results and commentary that demand for storage in Canada has normalized back to seasonal patters.

National Bank of Canada cut its price target to C$5.5 from C$6.25, RBC cut its target price to C$6.5 from C$7.5, and Raymond James cut its target to C$5.75 from $6.75.

“StorageVault suggested that Canadian storage leasing demand fundamentals and tenant turnover trends (historical tenant length of stay: about 13 months) have normalized back to historical seasonal patterns, while slower Canadian housing transaction activity could have contributed to lower leasing demand within some of StorageVault’s secondary and tertiary market locations,” said Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges.

Last year, average occupancy rates were in the low 90% range. They’ve now come down to the high 80% range.

StorageVault’s second quarter Same Property Net Operating Income (SP-NOI) growth was up 2.2% from a year earlier, but sequentially down from growth of 6.3% year-over-year in the first quarter, mostly due to lower average occupancy rates.

“We forecast StorageVault to generate 2023 SP-NOI growth in the +4%-6% YoY range (vs. +12.5% YoY in 2022), and in-line with its US storage peers’ guidance,” Mr. Sturges wrote in a note to clients. “While we expect StorageVault may face further average occupancy rate headwinds in the next 2-3 quarters that constrain its near-term SP-NOI growth YoY, we believe future rate growth YoY, combined with NOI margin expansion potential may provide a medium-term, high-single-digit SP-NOI growth profile for StorageVault.

He is maintaining a “market perform” rating on the stock.

