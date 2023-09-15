Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The 9% year-to-date pullback in shares of Rogers Communications Inc.’s (RCI-B-T), and its current valuation, represent “an attractive and timely entry point,” said RBC analyst Drew McReynolds in upgrading shares of the Canadian telecom this morning.

His rating was bumped up to “outperform” from “sector perform” though his price target is unchanged at C$72.

Roger’s stock decline this year is more than the 5% decline for the Canadian telecom group overall, and compares with a 9% rise in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. From a valuation standpoint, Rogers has a blended EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.7x versus 8.2x for BCE and 8.5x for TELUS, he said.

In a note to clients, the RBC analyst provided a list of reasons for the upgrade: “(i) Closer proximity to realizing the bulk of the >$1B in Shaw operating cost synergies through H1/25 driving an attractive +11% adjusted EBITDA CAGR (The compound annual growth rate) (2023E-2025E); (ii) what is likely to be a steady de-risking of the stock as visibility on Shaw integration synergies increases, the competitive landscape post-Rogers-Shaw-Quebecor transactions finds a new equilibrium, leverage declines and management’s track record of improved execution lengthens; (iii) option value on non-core and/ or non-telecom asset sales/crystallizations; (iv) what we believe are recalibrated expectations for wireless Average Revenue Per User (stable to modest pressure), a tougher cable environment for Internet (telco fiber competition) and television (cord-cutting/cord-shaving), and elevated capex (>$4B annually, 19%-20% capex intensity); and (v) our less cautious view on the Canadian telecom sector.”

Broadly, RBC now has a less cautious view on the Canadian telecom sector.

“While the sector is not out of the woods by any stretch re: competition, regulation, economic and/or interest rate headwinds: (i) we are more confident given recent pricing changes in the ability for the Big 3 to manage step-ups in wireless competitive intensity driven by Quebecor-Freedom (and eventually Cogeco); (ii) we expect pending new MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) and TPIA (Third Party Internet Access) frameworks, while directionally negative for the Big 3, to strike a “good enough” balance between facilities-based operators and resellers; and (iii) while we will leave the macro outlook to smarter minds, we believe the stocks at current valuations can begin to work again driven by NAV growth in soft landing (or no landing) and/or in near-peak (or peak) interest rate scenarios,” Mr. McReynolds said.

***

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LB-T) decision to not proceed with a sale of the company didn’t come as much of a surprise to the Street, but some analysts have dropped their price targets now that the path forward is clearer.

Among them: CIBC cut its target price to C$37 from C$54 while downgrading its rating to “neutral” from “outperformer”. Desjardins Securities cut its target to $35 from $39 while reiterating a “hold” rating.

As of the close Wednesday, the stock had already fallen 26% from its recent high, as the market began pricing in little chance of a sale. Then on Thursday, when the decision was announced, shares dropped a further 12.4%, with shares closing at C$31.40.

“This caps off a sale process/strategic review that the market first learned about from an article in the Globe & Mail after market close on July 11, 2023,” commented Scotia analyst Meny Grauman. “We view this announcement as neutral because over the past few weeks it has largely become the consensus view, and is now almost fully reflected in the shares current valuation.” He maintained a C$38 price target on the stock with a “sector perform” rating.

***

Empire Company (EMP-A-T) is seeing some modest price target hikes in the wake of well received earnings on Thursday.

CIBC raised its target price to C$44 from C$43 while National Bank of Canada raised its target price to C$44 from C$42. Scotiabank raised its price target to C$43 from $42.50.

Empire reported adjusted EPS of 78 cents, 4 cents above the Street consensus. Its shares rose 2.8% on Thursday following the results.

“Looking ahead, while we expect a moderation in the rate of gross margin expansion, we are getting signs of improvement in traffic/basket at the full-service banners,” commented Scotiabank analyst George Doumet. “When coupled with company specific initiatives underway (focus on stores, digital and data and efficiency/cost control), we believe EMP is positioned to deliver on its 8-11% EPS compounded annual growth rate.”

“In the nearer term, (given its discounted valuation) we believe EMP is best positioned to benefit from (quickly) decelerating food inflation (and ideally, a more moderate recession environment)- and expect sentiment to likely improve ahead of earnings,” said the Scotia analyst, who rates the stock “outperform”.

BMO analyst Tamy Chen is staying cautious on Empire for now, reiterating his “market perform” rating and C$39 price target.

“A surprise positive out of the conference call was EMP indicating that basket size in its conventional banners have now recovered back up to year-ago levels. The set-up for same store sales over the next two quarters appear positive. Despite the strength in EMP’s same store sales so far, we do not yet see enough consistent macro-level economic data to suggest a clear turning point in the Canadian consumer’s behaviour from trade-down to trade-up,” the BMO analyst said.

***

In other analyst actions:

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED-T): TD Cowen raises target price to C$1.8 from C$0.7

Transat AT Inc (TRZ-T): CIBC raises target price to C$4.25 from C$3.75; National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$4 from C$3.75

More to come