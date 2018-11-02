Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

A trio of equity analysts downgraded their ratings for Encana Corp. (ECA-N, ECA-T) on Friday, expecting near-term share price performance to be constrained in the wake of its US$5.5-billion acquisition of Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX-N).

Shares of Encana dropped 12.2 per cent on Thursday as investors expressed concern about the deal, which involves establishing a significant footprint in the Oklahoma shale play known as the Stack/Scoop.

Under the agreement, Newfield shareholders will get 2.6719 Encana shares for each Newfield share. Encana will also assume US$2.2-billion of Newfield debt.

“We expect the market to remain cautious on the prospects for the SCOOP/STACK play until the company establishes operating performance through the deployment of its cube development model,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Kristopher Zack, who moved Encana to “hold” from “buy.”

“Some questions will likely still linger surrounding the motivation to expand into another core area after focusing the existing asset base. We expect that the other Newfield assets (ie minor positions in the Williston, Uinta and Arkoma basins, and oil assets offshore China) could eventually be put on the block.”

Though he believes the deal could eventually pay "significant dividends" to Encana in the long run, Mr. Zack expects Encana shares to be constrained initially as the market "rebuilds confidence" in the company's strategic plan.

"We estimate modest dilution to production per share on a pro forma basis, offset by a slight increase in EBITDA per share, while debt metrics will remain broadly unchanged," he said. "The deal metrics of US$39,000 per barrel of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 5.5 times EBIDTA (trailing-12-month) are within range of where ECA was trading prior to yesterday’s selloff at US$36,000/boe/d and 6.0 times, respectively. The liquids weighting will increase to 52 per cent of total production, which should be accretive to cash flow, while the expanded presence south of the border reduces exposure to wide differentials for both natural gas and light/heavy oil in Canada, with the U.S. expected to account (by our estimates) for more than 80 per cent of pre-hedge operating margin."

Mr. Zack lowered his target for Encana shares to US$13 from US$17. The average on the Street is US$16.85, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Similarly, Raymond James' Chris Cox called Thursday’s share price drop an “overreaction," believing the deal could prove “attractive” in the longer term as the market digests the news.

Though he said investors “will likely move Encana into somewhat of a ‘show me’ story,” he lowered the stock to “outperform” from “strong buy” with a US$17 target, down from US$18

“We believe downside to the story is limited from here, given the inexpensive acquisition cost of NFX, coupled with the potential for another round of asset sales following the transaction,” he said.. “We think this creates an attractive risk-reward set-up for investors willing to own the stock through this ‘show me’ period.”

Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Jon Morrison downgraded Encana Corp. to “underperformer” from “neutral” and lowered his target to US$13 from US$15.

Meanwhile, the deal also prompted downgrades to Newfield stock.

RBC Dominion Securities Brad Heffern moved the Houston-based company to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a US$34 target, down from US$38. The average is US$38.78.

“NFX’s sale to ECA appears to us to be a tacit admission that there is no obvious path to unlocking the undeveloped upside in the Anadarko Basin other than a sale,” he said. “While we think the deal undervalues NFX’s assets, shareholders will be able to participate in the upside through ECA, and hopefully Canadian investors will appreciate the STACK more than U.S. investors have.”

Citi analyst Robert Morris downgraded it to “neutral” from “buy” with a US$24 target, down from US$36.

Mr. Morris said: "We view the decision by NFX to sell to a larger, more diversified E&P at this stage as the right decision. And while we also believe that the value of NFX’s assets are still underappreciated by the market, we feel that the best deal for NFX at this juncture has been struck and a higher bid is very unlikely to emerge."

Raymond James' Chris Cox added Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) to the firm’s “Canadian Analyst Current Favourites” list, replacing Encana

“We see an attractive risk-reward set-up for CNQ,” he said. “Downside is supported by robust FCF at strip pricing and the company’s ability to fund sustaining capital and the dividend down to $40-$45/bbl WTI. Following the company’s more defined FCF allocation policy, we see an outlook for robust share buybacks. Finally, we expect a meaningful improvement in Canadian oil differentials over the coming months, which should disproportionately benefit shares of CNQ, especially in the context of the stock’s inexpensive valuation and with higher cash flow from improving diffs translating directly toward more robust FCF.”

Mr. Cox has an “outperform” rating and $65 target for Canadian Natural Resources shares.

After his downgrade of Encana, he has an “outperform” rating for its stock and US$17 target.

Seeing “early signs of success” in adjusting its retail strategy, Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett raised his rating for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T, GIL-N) following Thursday’s release of its third-quarter ratings, believing “the period of maximum risk has been traversed.”

"Gildan is achieving encouraging early results in shifting its retail channel strategy to meet evolving strategies of mass merchants," he said. "Gildan brand men’s underwear, sold at a major U.S. mass merchant, will be replaced on shelf by the end of 2Q19 with privatelabel men’s underwear manufactured by Gildan. The space allocation will increase by 50 per cent. Three other private-label programs at major U.S. retailers will ship in 4Q18. Gildan is getting ahead of a trend which would otherwise have damaged its business."

Before market open, the Montreal-based clothing manufacturer reported operating earnings per share for the quarter of 57 US cents, meeting the expectation of the Street and exceeding Mr. Howlett’s projection by 3 US cents.\

“Management has completed the bulk of the major task of combining its printwear and retail channel businesses, reducing the SGA expense rate in 3Q by 150 basis points year over year,” the analyst said. "Recognizing the pending shift of major U.S. retailers toward a mix of dominant brands and private-label apparel products, Gildan has adapted quickly. It has secured four significant private-label contracts. Management is focusing on categories and products which play to its competitive strengths, being activewear and men’s underwear produced in proximate manufacturing plants producing high-quality products at a cost advantage. Proven capability combined with ethical sourcing and socially responsible business practices are resulting in directly negotiated contracts.

“Note, however, that the success of private-label apparel products with consumers has still to be proven. In our view, it will be a new era of higher-quality, well-packaged private-label products, better promoted and displayed. This is reflected by Canadian Tire spending $1-billion to acquire Helly Hansen to add to its stable of private labels.”\

Mr. Howlett maintained a $44 target for Gildan shares, which falls below the average of $46.41.

Believing “all signs point to [a] strong spring” of 2019, Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar upgraded CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF-N) to “buy” from “neutral,” expecting a 3-4-per-cent year-over-year increase in nitrogen demand.

"Earlier this year we tactically moved to the sidelines on CF, but at that time our longer-term fundamental view of favorable supply/demand fundamentals into 2019-2020 remained intact," he said. "With the more than 10-per-cent pull back in the shares over the past few weeks we think CF is now again attractive reflecting: 1) Supportive cost curve fundamentals, with higher cost natural gas and LNG widening the cost spread between Europe & Asia and low-cost producer CF (benefits from cheap U.S. gas); 2) Favorable medium-term supply demand fundamentals as the pace of supply growth is anticipated to be low over the next few years; and 3) Tactically, a strong set-up into U.S. spring with the anticipated shift of 3-5 million acres into corn, the biggest user of nitrogen fertilizers. We believe that over time CF’s multiple will gradually compress as the urea market approaches mid-cycle in 2020/21, but the benefit from higher urea prices and profitability (each $25/ton each equates to $350-million of annualized EBITDA for CF) will allow the shares to outperform.

After increasing his earnings expectations through 2020 based on higher prices, Mr. Juvekar raised his target for CF Industries shares to US$60 to US$56. The average on the Street is US$56.06.

Citi analyst Keith Horowitz adjusted his financial estimates for U.S. banks in a research note released Friday in order to account for a higher cost of equity "given where we are in the economic cycle."

With the changes, Mr. Horowitz made a trio of rating revisions

He upgraded Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC-N) to “buy” from “neutral” with a target of US$60, down from US$62 and below the average of US$61.93.

“Given our view of a reasonable valuation combined and a clear path to improving returns, we are upgrading WFC ... which we expect to begin growing revenues in 2Q19 while generating positive operating leverage,” the analyst said.

He also raised Comerica Inc. (CMA-N) to “neutral” from “sell” with a US$86 target, down from US$88. The average os US$99.68.

“We are upgrading CMA as the valuation looks more reasonable,” said Mr. Horowitz. “Our revised price target of $86 reflects 19-per-cent normalized ROTCE [return on tangible equity] and an implied cost of equity of 10.65 per cent.”

Mr. Horowitz lowered his rating for U.S. Bancorp (USB-N) to “neutral” from “buy” with an unchanged target of US$58, which falls 8 US cents below the average.

“While we still like USB’s organic growth story and that fact that it’s a good defensive play, we are downgrading to Neutral as we think the valuation looks fair at these levels,” he said. “We believe this has mostly played out here, and view WFC as a better defensive play for new money.”

In other analyst actions:

CIBC World Markets' Jon Morrison cut Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral” with a target of $74, rising from $73. The average is $4.86.

CIBC’s Mark Petrie lowered Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a target price of $42, down from $47. The average is $43.67.

TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart raised Norbord Inc. (OSB-N, OSB-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $33 target, up from $31. The average is $45.13 (Canadian).

TD’s John Mould raised TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) to “buy” from “hold”

National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar cut Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $27 target, falling from $34. The average is $37.22.

