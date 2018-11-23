Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

In reaction to lower-than-anticipated third-quarter results and a reduction in its 2018 EBITDA guidance, Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho downgraded Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF-X), questioning its potential for future growth.

On Wednesday after market close, the Calgary-based investment company reported adjusted EBITDA of $9.6-million for the quarter, missing the projections of both Mr. Ho ($11.1-million) and the Street ($10.8-million). The variance was attributed to lower earnings at Dominion Lending Centres (DLC) and its business products and services segment.

With the results, management lowered its full-year EBITDA projection to $19-20-million from $21.5-$22.5-million.

“As a result, we also lowered our 2019 EBITDA by 11 per cent,” said Mr. Ho in a research note released Thursday afternoon. “Key concerns: DLC results missed and penetration with its Newton application among its brokers has been lower than anticipated. Club16’s continued expansion will likely cause its expenses to be elevated and the full benefit would not be reaped until 2020, in our view. In addition, competition remains fierce in the Greater Vancouver Area. Partially offsetting these are lower forecast corporate expenses.”

Moving the stock to “hold” from “buy,” Mr. Ho dropped his target by a loonie to $1.50, which falls short of the average on the Street of $2.25.

“We are moving to a more cautious stance,” he said. “While we like DLC’s dominant market position in the mortgage broker space and its proven management team, which is well-respected in the industry, we believe: (1) near-term growth could be muted (especially in light of soft housing market conditions); (2) potential disposition of non-core assets by FAC could take time and result in additional restructuring charges; and (3) FAC’s leverage remains high, in our view.”

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) is “just scratching the surface” of the food kit dinner market, said Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay following the release of “solid” fourth-quarter results.

"As a leader in a high-growth market that is still in its infancy, the company looks well-positioned to continue growing revenue at a strong pace while improving margins and cash flow," he said. "In addition, with HelloFresh’s pending acquisition of Chefs Plate and Metro’s ownership of MissFresh, we see Goodfood as the only sizeable asset remaining for a potential acquirer to enter the high-growth Canadian meal kit market."

"We are pleased with FOOD’s continued progress during a seasonally weak quarter. Active subscribers increased 187 per cent year-over-year and 17 per cent quarter-over-quarter to 89,000, leading to stronger-than-expected net revenue of $21.4-million (we were expecting $19.7-million). Efficiencies, automation and economies of scale drove a large year-over-year improvement in gross margin despite a 1–2-per-cent drag from the commencement of operations in western Canada. Adjusted EBITDA of a loss of $2.6-million was consistent with our forecast and consensus. FOOD also generated cash flow from operations of $1.0-million. Overall, we believe that the company entered the important back-to-school period (1Q FY19) with very strong momentum."

Mr. Tremblay expects to see significant subscriber growth as the Montreal-based company continues to expand across the country and as it begins to offer breakfast and lunch options.

Though he lowered his fiscal 2019 earnings per share projection to an 11-cent loss (from a 9-cent loss), Mr. Tremblay raised his revenue estimates for both 2019 and 2020 to $139-million and $206-million, respectively, from $133-million and $203-million.

He maintained a "buy" rating and $4 target for its stock. The average target is $3.92

“Goodfood trades at enterprise value-to-revenue multiples of 0.9 times our 2019 and 0.6 times our 2020 estimates,” the analyst said. “Following the HelloFresh/Chefs Plate transaction (at 1–2 times revenue), we continue to view FOOD’s valuation as unjustifiably low given the company’s strong position in the nascent Canadian ready-to-cook dinner market, untapped potential in other day parts (breakfast, lunch, snacks), untapped potential in brick-and-mortar stores, and improving margin and cash flow profiles.”

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur raised his financial expectations and target price for shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX-X) following record third-quarter results and with the expectation it will exceed management’s fiscal 2018 production guidance.

With an "outperform" rating, Mr. MacArthur increased his target for the Vancouver-based company to $2.60 from $2.50. The average is currently $2.79.

“Given its small market capitalization and low trading liquidity, Maverix may not be a suitable investment for all investors,” he said. “However, for small cap investors, we believe Maverix offers a gold-focused royalty/streaming company with gold equivalent growth as well as a flexible balance sheet.”

