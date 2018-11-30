Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Can Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T) gets its growth back?

The shares of the discount retailer have had a tough year, tumbling 37 per cent from their highs in January over concerns that its fast pace of growth, expressed by same store sales (or revenue at stores open for at least one year), is now sputtering.

Spruce Point Capital Management, a hedge fund, even outlined its bearish case in late October for the share price to fall another 40 per cent, calling the company “a broken growth story.”

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley disagrees, sort of.

Roughly a week before the discount retailer releases its fiscal third quarter results, Mr. Dley maintained a “buy” recommendation on the stock but reduced his 12-month price target to $50 from $55.

The way he sees things unfolding, Dollarama should report quarterly revenue of $883-million, up 9 per cent over last year. He believes same store sales growth will pick up as well, to 2.8 per cent during the quarter, up from the 2.6 per cent same store sales growth the retailer has generated so far this year.

The headwind, though, comes from Dollarama’s struggle to pass along price increases in today’s tough market.

“We believe the company will generate basket size growth during the quarter, driven by the growing penetration of credit card transactions, which tend to have a higher average basket. However, as mentioned last quarter, due to a lack of inflation in the market, we do not expect Dollarama to pass through pricing, which should lead to more muted same-store sales growth over the course of fiscal 2019,” Mr. Dley said in a note.

His new price target on the stock represents 26-times Dollarama’s estimated earnings per share in 2020, a slightly lower valuation than 28.6-times estimated EPS previously.

“We have lowered our target multiple as we expect near-term softness in Dollarama’s same-store sales growth, due to lack of price inflation in the market. That said, Dollarama still offers investors a strong earnings growth profile, in our view, and more normalized inflation would lead us to become more positive on the stock,” Mr. Dley said.

***

Canadian bank stocks have been struggling over concerns about slowing economic activity and reduced growth in retail lending as borrowing costs rise. As well, higher interest rates are making bank stock dividends look less impressive next to bonds.

However, Darko Mihelic, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, has raised his price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T), to $92 from $90 previously. He maintained his “sector perform” recommendation on the stock.

TD reported its fiscal fourth quarter financial results this week, with earnings of $1.63 per share after one-time adjustments – a penny above the consensus estimate from analysts but a penny below RBC’s estimates.

While that might look less than spectacular, Mr. Mihelic points out that earnings growth was about 20 per cent, year-over-year for the quarter, and up 17 per cent for 2018 – which he described as “solid.”

“Credit costs were elevated but included an element of seasonality and other one-time factors – we view underlying credit quality as solid,” the analyst said.

While he believes that personal and commercial banking growth will slow in 2019, along with other banks, he expects that TD is well-positioned in this environment.

“Canada P&C generated earnings growth of about 10 per cent in 2018 and we are forecasting relatively slower growth of 4.4 per cent in 2019. Like some other banks, TD was ahead of schedule on cost control in the first half of the year, this allowed them to spend in the second half and in Q4 in particular where its efficiency ratio reached 43.5 per cent, up 160 basis points from last quarter (excluding wealth),” Mr. Mihelic said.

**

In other analyst actions:

Dollarama Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$44 from C$48

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Eight Capital raises price target to C$94 from C$93; Barclays cuts target price to C$77 from C$78; Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$84 from C$83

* Bonterra Energy Corp : BMO cuts price target to C$10 from C$13.5

* Bonterra Energy Corp : CIBC cuts price target to C$11 from C$13

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Barclays cuts target to C$127 from C$130; BMO cuts price target to C$130 from C$135; Eight Capital cuts target to C$131 from C$132

* Corvus Gold Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with C$3 target price; and starts coverage with speculative buy rating

* Emera Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to C$43 from C$42

* Neo Performance Materials :Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$22.00 from C$24.00

* Nulegacy Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with C$0.25 target price and starts coverage with speculative buy rating

* Petroshale Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$3.25 from C$3.75

* Rubicon Minerals Corp : BMO raises to outperform from market perform

* Silvercrest Metals Inc : Eight Capital raises target price to C$4.45 from C$4.30

* Wayland Group Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$3 from C$3.50