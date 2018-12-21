 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Berman Investment Reporter
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-T; BB-N) reported on Thursday its fiscal third quarter financial results, showing negligible revenue for handset sales as it transitions toward being a secure-enterprise data-transmission company, Canaccord Genuity trimmed its price target on stock but is growing more enthusiastic about new revenue streams.

Analyst T. Michael Walkley lowered his price target to US$9 from US$11 previously, largely in response to declining share prices in the sector. The median price target is US$11, according to Zack’s Investment Research.

However, he maintained his “hold” recommendation on the stock. The new target still implies considerable upside, with the shares trading at US$7.50 – and BlackBerry’s sales were considerably better than expectations.

Indeed, Mr. Walkley is growing more optimistic about BlackBerry’s sales in the fiscal year ahead, as it closes its deal for Cylance Inc., an artificial intelligence firm it announced it was buying in November for US$1.4-billion, and continues with its car-connecting QNX software.

Mr. Walkley said the Cylance deal is on track to close in the current quarter, and should drive revenue of US$200-million in fiscal 2020, rising to US$242-million in fiscal 2021.

“We believe the combination with Cylance has the potential to enhance BlackBerry’s Spark offering by integrating artificial intelligence and next-generation endpoint cybersecurity capabilities into its offering of a single unified endpoint security and management platform and enabling BlackBerry to offer a solution across both mobile and fixed endpoints. UEM and QNX are also expected to benefit via Cylance, incorporating predictive AI and machine learning technology into both offerings,” the analyst said.

As for estimates, Mr. Walkley raised some of his forecasts for next year: “Given management’s reiteration of guidance combined with our incorporation of Cylance estimates, we revise our total revenue estimates for F’19/ F’20 from $890M/$945M to $905M/$1,137M, and introduce F2021 estimates of $1,253M. Based on continued strength in all facets of the business, offset by initial margin dilution cadence from Cylance post-close, we have updated our F’19/F’20 non-GAAP EPS estimates from $0.14/$0.23 to $0.17/$0.21 and introduce our F’21 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.27.”

