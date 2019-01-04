Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Due to concerns about the strength of the Chinese consumer, Citi Research is reducing its target price on Tiffany Inc. (TIF-N).

“With Greater China representing about 15 per cent of TIF’s total sales (and we estimate another 10-15 per cent Chinese tourists shopping outside Greater China), we think it makes sense to be more cautious on F19E given some of the concerns around the Chinese consumer. On one hand, local demand in 3Q in Mainland China actually accelerated vs. 2Q, suggesting the brand is still healthy. However, pressure from Chinese tourism drove a deceleration in other markets. It is worth pointing out that Chinese tourism is likely less of a pressure point in 4Q vs. 3Q (est ~200bps [basis points] comp drag in 4Q vs. estimated 350bps comp drag in 3Q) as demand in 4Q is driven more by local customers (due to holiday) where demand remains strong,” said analyst Paul Lejuez.

He lowered his target price to US$125 from US$140 and cut his fiscal 2019 earnings per share estimate to US$5.18 from US$5.50. But he kept his “buy” rating. The median price target is US$120, according to Zack’s Investment Research.

“Given global macro concerns and pressure from Chinese tourism that likely continues into F19, we believe it makes sense to be more cautious on F19E. However, with a about 30 per cent sell-off in shares since early November and the stock now trading at about 15 times FY19E, we believe significant pessimism around China/macro is priced in. Despite a less certain macro backdrop near term, we remain optimistic longer term. As 3Q18 demonstrated, local demand across most markets was strong and the brand is in the healthiest position in years. We still believe in the long term strength of the brand, strategic direction and the opportunity to expand margins,” he said.

He is still positive on the stock as “(1) The brand is seeing real traction with its turnaround and new mgmt has taken the much needed steps to make the brand more inclusive (i.e., appealing to millennials through diverse marketing and increasing newness), (2) Despite near-term macro concerns, TIF has a big opportunity to continue expanding in China & Europe longer-term; (3) Still significant margin opportunity with F18E EBIT 17.6 per cent vs. low to mid-20 per cent goal; (4) Attractive valuation given the health and sustainability of the brand."

In other analyst actions:

Netflix Inc. rose 4.2 per cent after Goldman Sachs added the streaming provider to its ‘Americas Conviction List’ and said the stock represented one of the best risk/reward models in the internet sector.

Intel Corp. climbed 3 per cent after BofA Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral” and said the chipmaker was well positioned to outperform its large-cap peers in 2019. It also raised its price target to US$60 from US$52.

RBC downgraded United Technologies to “sector perform” from “outperform” saying that there is limited upside for the stock in the near future.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc : TD Securities cuts price target to C$84 from C$93 and raises to buy from hold

Granite REIT : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform

Intact Financial Corp : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$114 from C$118

Interrent REIT : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform and raises price target to C$13.50 from C$13

Lundin Mining Corp : Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with overweight rating and a price target of C$8.70

WPT Industrial REIT : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform

