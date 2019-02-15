Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.’s (CTC-A-T) earnings were in line with estimates, weak same-store sales are compounding concerns over the macro environment, said BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Peter Sklar.

“Given investor concerns over the macroeconomic environment, and given that Canadian Tire is a consumer discretionary retailer, we believe it is unlikely the stock will experience multiple expansion within our investment horizon,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He downgraded the stock to “market perform” from “outperform” and cut his target price to $158 from $192.

On Thursday, Canadian Tire reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.78 per share, which was slightly about the consensus forecast of $4.69.

The company attributed its disappointing sales growth, meanwhile, to mild December weather.

Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett said he agrees that the top-line shortfall appears to be transitory. While he lowered his price target to $180 from $205, he maintained a “buy” rating.

“We are finally comfortable that Canadian Tire has the foundation laid for the digital era, upon which it will be able to continuously build,” Mr. Howlett said.

****

In light of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s (CHE-UN-T) disappointing fourth-quarter performance, Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman said he’s “moving to the sidelines.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Chemtrade reported fourth-quarter performance on Thursday, coming up short of estimates on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on all three of its business segments: sulphur products and performance chemicals, water solutions and specialty chemicals, and electrochemicals.

“While a turnaround plan is underway, we are cautious about Chemtrade’s near-term prospects given ongoing operational challenges, a lack of catalysts, limited visibility, stubbornly high Street estimates and constrained deleveraging opportunities over the next 12 months,” Mr. Newman said.

While Chemtrade’s shares are trading at a valuation that could appeal to deep-value investors, “we believe CHE’s near-term growth prospects should remain weak,” the analyst said. High earnings expectations are setting the company up to disappoint investors in the first two quarters of 2019, he added.

Mr. Newman lowered his rating on the stock to “hold” from “buy” and cut his target price to $11.50 from $14.

****

More to come