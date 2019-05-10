Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
With its turmoil “largely in the rear-view,” Raymond James analyst David Quezada feels shares of Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) are now “attractively valued.”
On Thursday before the bell, the utility reported adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, exceeding Mr. Quezada's forecast by a penny and the consensus projection on the Street by 6 cents.
"This was up significantly from 1Q18's 35-cents per share EPS as catch up revenues from the company's distribution rate order, favorable weather, and lower taxes each provided a lift while the Distribution rate order itself also boosted revenues in that segment.," he said. "OM&A costs (adjusted for costs related to the termination of the Avista merger) came in modestly higher year-over-year due to the higher project write offs related to Lake Superior Link, higher vegetation coverage and increased emergency power restoration costs, partially offset by lower call center costs. Hydro One also boosted its dividend by 5 per cent to 97 cents per share on an annualized basis representing a 4.4-per-cent yield based on the current share price. We believe these strong results showcase the earnings growth Hydro One can deliver as it transitions to incentive based rates."
Though Mr. Quezada said he still has some concerns about the company's governance and potential government interference, he feels those risks are "largely" reflected in Hydro One's share price.
With a favorable distribution rate filing now in the books ($650-800-million annual capex supporting a 5.0-per-cent rate base CAGR, 9-per-cent allowed ROE and 40-per-cent equity thickness),focus turns to the Transmission 3 year customer incentive rate application. The company’s transmission rate filing was submitted in Mar-19 and relates to the period of 2020-2022 (with 2019 representing a one year inflationary adjustment). The three year filing includes total investments of $5-billion, 40-per-cent equity thickness and 9-per-cent cost of equity. This filing would see the Tx rate base reach $13.9-billion by 2022 (a 5.6-per-cent CAGR) and a decision is expected in 4Q19. On a consolidated basis, with 5-per-cent rate base growth and the ongoing transition to an incentive rate making framework we believe Hydro One is well positioned for solid earnings growth going forward
With a "market perform" rating, Mr. Quezada raised his target to $23 from $20 to reflect "our view of improved stability among senior management." The average target is currently $21.14.
"Our Market Perform rating on Hydro One balances attractive regulatory outlook, the resolution of much of the management turnover, and an attractive relative valuation against continued concerns regarding governance given interference by the provincial government," he said.
=====
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd.'s (CTC.A-T) first quarter was “a tale of comps and cards,” according to Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe.
On Thursday before the bell, the retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, falling below what Mr. Tyghe called a "noisy" consensus expectation of $1.38.
Despite the miss, he called the company’s 6.1-per-cent comparable same-store sales growth “surprisingly strong.”
"It's worth noting that the combination of (i) lower year-over-year gain from sales of non-strategic real estate, (ii) the sell down of CTC's interest in the REIT from 86 per cent to 76 per cent, and (iii) higher net financing costs primarily on the Helly Hansen acquisition, net of tax rate benefits and lower option expenses, represented a 29-cent drag," he said. "While we expected the quarter to be impacted by weather, the specific impact in quarter (which resulted in comparable sales growth well in excess of retail revenue growth), was a negative surprise.
"Essentially, the dealers were primed for a Dec-2018 start to winter (following winter Dec-2017 start), which only materialized in much of the country in Feb-2019. So while dealers had sufficient inventory (on the carryover from Dec-2018) to put up big comparable sales growth numbers, it did not drive revenue for CTR retail revenues (as dealers did not have to reorder to support their massive Feb-2019). While this dynamic is part of the normal cycle with dealers, the extreme nature of the weather swings (and that spring didn't show), created a more pronounced (and negative) impact. This impact is also reflected in retail gross margins, which declined despite improved product margin at CTR (and the positive inclusion of Helly Hansen), the true up of the margin sharing agreement with dealers, compounded by freight headwinds and investments in price to defend share at Sport Chek (where competitive intensity in key categories continues to increase)."
Mr. Tyghe said a key positive was the penetration of the company's Triangle Rewards loyalty program, and "the stickiness it's driving, and the insights it's providing."
"While CTR's high-value customers represent 25 per cent of the active 3.5 million member base, they generate 62 per cent of the sales attached to Triangle Rewards (71 per cent of high-value customers shop at least two of CTC's banners, and spend roughly 5x more than the average customer). They are also the early adopter and biggest customers of the deliver to home initiative. While CTFS delivered strong earnings growth of 15.8 per cent and GAAR growth to 9.3 per cent, we believe that management's stated shift (on its 2.1 million active accounts) to growing engagement, is incrementally positive."
Though he lowered his 2019 and 2020 earnings per share projections to $12.56 and $14.24, respectively, from $13.28 and $14.31, Mr. Tyghe raised his target for Canadian Tire shares to $178 from $175. The average is currently $175.55..
He maintained an "outperform" rating.
Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities' Keith Howlett increased his target to $185 from $180 with a "buy" rating.
Mr. Howlett said: "Canadian Tire reported very strong sales at the retail level in 1Q19, while EPS fell short of expectations due to the timing of wholesale shipments to dealers as well as temporary gross margin headwinds. Canadian Tire same-store sales grew 7.1 per cent, while revenue (a proxy for shipments to dealers) declined by 2.7 per cent. Gross margin rate of retail operations declined by 126 basis points (excluding Helly Hansen) but should rebound in 2Q. Financial services posted record 1Q EBT. Helly Hansen integration is on track.”
=====
Optiva Inc.'s (OPT-T) top-line decline may extend into 2020, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young.
Despite reporting an in-line quarter on Wednesday, Mr. Young downgraded his rating for the Toronto-based software provider, formerly known as Redknee Solutions Inc., to “sell” from “hold,” noting several updates that accompanied its results lowered his confidence in both the timing and magnitude of its turnaround.
“Management loosened its previously communicated revenue run rate $90-120-million goalposts, extending the floor to $75-million on risk of further customer churn,” he said. “We have become more conservative with our estimates for revenue and believe it is difficult to predict when the top line will bottom. Management also highlighted the potential for a capital raise (likely debt, not to exceed $25-million), which suggests the company is serious about its commitment to spend $100-million. building out its cloud platform. We believe this extends the risk into and beyond F2020 making it difficult to recommend the stock at this time.”
After lowering his revenue expectations, Mr. Young downgraded the stock and dropped his target to $38 from $45. The average is now $56.70.
"Since the company’s share consolidation, the stock has been less volatile and has traded rangebound on thin volumes," he said. "However, we expect shares to trickle downward throughout the year, absent any meaningful announcements. Significant cloud wins, a turnaround in top-line growth or margin expansion from our current NTM [next 12-month] EBITDA margin estimate of 10 per cent would be catalysts for a more positive view."
=====
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) is likely to face “more profit pressures during this transition year,” said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell.
On Wednesday after market close, the Calgary-based company reported first-quarter revenue of $86.3-million, ahead of Mr. Linsdell's $84.8-million forecast but below the consensus projection on the Street of $86.7-million. It was an increase of 6.9 per cent year-over-year, which he attributed to increased penetration in the healthcare sector as well as higher U.S. sales. Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3-million missed the analyst's $10.3-million estimate and the $10.8-million consensus.
"With a mostly changed, and beefed up, senior management team, DIRTT is finalizing restructuring efforts and establishing a platform for sustainable growth that will also deliver strong profitability and cash generation," said Mr. Linsdell. "Management is planning to present its three- to five-year strategic plan in Q3; although we do not expect any dramatic changes to the existing business plan, we do anticipate more insight into efficiency improvements, capacity additions, and a more focused sales & marketing strategy, towards scaling operations to support growth initiatives. We expect this plan to also establish a roadmap towards a higher growth rate into 2020."
Keeping a "hold" rating for its stock, Mr. Linsdell reduced his target to $8.50 from $9.50. The average on the Street is $10.04.
"With ongoing manufacturing issues and increased costs through the remainder of 2019, we remain cautious and await finalization of the Company’s strategic plan," he said. "In the interim, with the current share price being close to our target price, we maintain our Hold rating."
=====
In a separate note, Mr. Linsdell lowered his target for shares of Intertape Polymer Group Ltd. (ITP-T) after its first-quarter results fell short of his expectations.
"Over the past few quarters, headwinds have impacted margins, such as (i) the acquisitions of lower margin businesses (before synergies, Polyair and Maiweave were 10 per cent, Cantech was 12 per cent), (ii) the ramp up of new/expanded operations, and (iii) inflationary cost pressures," he said. "However, as we progress through 2019, we expect a number of these pressures to revert as management shifts its focus to execution, ramping up new lines, cost improvements, and cross selling."
"ITP has successfully completed the commissioning of the Capstone project and the construction of the Powerband project in India, providing better price competitiveness. We expect a continued focus on the integration of recent acquisitions to produce both revenue and cost synergies, as freed up cash flow is used to pay down the debt as CAPEX normalizes."
With a "buy" rating, his target dipped by a loonie to $25, which exceeds the consensus of $22.71.
"TP trades at 7.8 times 2019 estimated enterprise value-to-adjusted EBITDA and 12.9 times P/E, a discount to peers at 9.7 times and 18.2 times, respectively,” he said. “We expect this valuation gap to tighten as recent investments and ongoing cost saving initiatives significantly contribute in 2019, and as increasing FCF (with two years of heavy investment winding down) allows the Company to reduce debt.”
=====
Following the release of in-line first-quarter results, Raymond James analyst David Quezada reaffirmed Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T) as his top power and utilities sector pick, pointing to a combination of “best in class organic growth opportunities, strong returns on capital and valuation discount to the NA utility peer group.”
“Key to our bullish thesis on AQN is the company’s $7.5-billion 5-year capital program which we believe will drive sector leading rate base, EPS and dividend growth,” he said. “Among the most important elements of this program are $1.1-billion in Midwest regulated wind investments, the $0.4-billion Granite Bridge project, and 9.8-per-cent stake in the Wataynikaneyap transmission project (Ontario). Per the 1Q19 release AQN’s regulated wind investment continues to progress with the Arkansas Public Commission issuing an order allowing commencement of construction leaving receipt of the Certificate of Convenience and Necessity in Missouri (expected 2Q19) the final material hurdle. AQN also sports a sizable pipeline of renewable power projects totaling just cover 200 MW in Canada and a further 800 MW in the U.S.”
He maintained a “strong buy” and $13 target, which xxx.
=====
In other analyst actions:
CIBC World Markets analyst David Popowich raised Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral”
CIBC’s Robert Catellier cut Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. (KML-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral” with a target of $13, falling from $15. The average is $24.39.
BMO Nesbitt Burns raised Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) to “outperform” from “market perform
MORE TO COME