Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Fairfax India Holdings Corp.'s (FIH-U-T) are “well levered to participate in better economic activity across India,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mark Dwelle, who views the reelection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “positive development” for it.
“Mr. Modi has adopted probusiness policies aimed at expanding India’s local economy and India’s global stature. Fairfax India’s investments (IIFL, the BIAL airport, financial services companies, manufacturing) should all stand to benefit in our opinion,” he said. “India’s economy has been on a roll (the RBI is forecasting GDP growth in excess of 7 per cent for 2019), representing a tailwind for most of Fairfax India’s businesses.”
On May 2, Fairfax reported a first-quarter net loss of 34 US cents a share, which Mr. Dwelle attributed to both US$41-million in unrealized and realized investment losses as well as the weakened of the Rupee versus the greenback.
“We are revising our 2019 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.70 (from a loss of $0.40/share), which incorporates the higher-than-anticipated Q1 loss into our full-year estimate,” he said. “Our 2020 loss per share estimate now moves to $0.45 (from $0.38) due mostly to lower interest & dividend income forecasts. We note that our quarterly EPS estimates don’t forecast unrealized or realized gains/losses (which can be a material part of GAAP earnings).”
With those changes, Mr. Dwelle raised his target for Fairfax India shares to US$18 from US$17, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is US$16.83.
“The company has already demonstrated the ability to create value from these holdings through access to long-term capital and other business relationships and we would anticipate this will continue. We believe our price target is consistent with our Outperform rating,” he said. “Investors should have a fairly long-term approach in considering an investment in FIH as valuation depends inherently on the monetization of these investments.”
=====
BRP Inc. (DOO-T) “left double behind and delivered another solid quarter,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.
On Thursday before the bell, the recreational vehicle maker reported first-quarter results deemed "robust" by the analyst, pointing to support from all its business segments.
Revenue of $1.334-billion was up 17 per cent year-over-year and ahead of the $1.255-billion projection of both Mr. Poirier and the Street. Normalized fully diluted earnings per share of 54 cent topped the analyst's forecast by 2 cents and the consensus estimate by a penny.
“While retail sales have been negatively impacted by a cold and wet spring season in the northern U.S. and Canada, BRP posted solid retail sales growth of 17 per cent in 1Q,” said Mr. Poirier. “As a result, the company increased its normalized EPS guidance to $3.55–3.75 from $3.50–3.70), supported by stronger growth expectations for each reporting segment. BRP still expects to generate most of its FY20 normalized net income in 2H compared with the seasonal distribution in FY19, as solid momentum with SSV and the Ryker in 1H will be offset by higher investment in operating expenses (ie marketing efforts and various IT projects). BRP also reiterated its capex guidance of $360–370-million (we expected $363-million) as management continues to increase capacity at Juarez 2, invest in digital and IT systems, and maintain a high R&D envelope. Interestingly, current normalized EPS guidance does not include any share repurchases or the announced substantial issuer bid.”
With the results and increased guidance, Mr. Poirier raised his EPS projections for fiscal 2020 and 2021 to $3.67 and $3.85, respectively, from $3.59 and $3.81.
He maintained a "buy" rating and $65 target for BRP shares. The average on the Street is xxx.
“Overall, we are pleased with management’s decision to implement a substantial issuer bid as it will allow BRP to benefit from the disconnect between its fundamentals and its valuation while maintaining a solid balance sheet,” said Mr. Poirier. “We still see sizeable catalysts ahead, including the substantial issuer bid (not currently reflected in our numbers) and the introduction of compelling new products. Therefore, we continue to see additional upside in the stock and recommend investors revisit the story and buy the shares.”
=====
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN-X) possesses an “attractive yield backed by stable and growing cash flow,” according to Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges, who also emphasized its discount valuation and potentially above-average net asset value growth profile.
On Wednesday, the Oakville-based owner of Canadian industrial real estate properties reported first-quarter results that exceeded Mr. Sturges's expectations and remained stable year-over-year.
“Nexus is well positioned to execute its internal and external growth strategies, due to: the REIT’s fairly stable operating cash flow base that reflects its relatively limited near-term lease expiry profile and high average occupancy; its fully internalized asset and property management trust structure; and Nexus’ sturdy capital structure that reflects below-average financial leverage and AFFO payout ratios employed in comparison to its small capitalization diversified commercial REIT peers,” said Mr. Sturges. "Nexus is anticipated to be an active net acquirer of commercial property in 2019, and beyond, benefitting from potential access to capital, and from a possible acquisition pipeline. In terms of internal growth expectations, we are forecasting Nexus to generate moderate SP-NOI [same-property net operating income] growth in 2019 of 1 per cent year-over-year, reflecting positive spreads on executed lease renewals, contractual rent escalation clauses, and relatively stable average same-property occupancy year-over-year.
“The REIT continues to build on an impressive track record of creatively sourcing acquisition opportunities without accessing the public equity capital markets. Additionally, Nexus’ strategic partnership with TriWest Capital Partners (TriWest) and RFA Capital (RFA) may provide the REIT with access to a possible acquisition pipeline in Canadian commercial properties over the next few years. As such, we expect Nexus to be active net acquirers of Canadian commercial property in the next 12 months, and beyond.”
Mr. Sturges maintained a "strong buy" rating and $2.30 target. The average on the Street is 8 cents higher.
“Our Strong Buy rating is based on the REIT’s attractive yield and discount valuation, its relatively stable cash flow profile, above-average internal and external growth prospects driven by the stabilization of its redevelopment properties and expected continued execution of its acquisition growth strategy, and its fully internalized management structure that aligns senior management with unitholders,” the analyst said. “The REIT’s investment risks or constraints would include high portfolio geographic concentration in Alberta and Quebec, a challenging operating environment for retail property landlords, particularly for those with greater exposure to enclosed malls, and low unit liquidity risks.”
=====
MORE TO COME