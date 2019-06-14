Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though Dollarama Inc.'s (DOL-T) first-quarter 2020 financial results were “positive,” Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett thinks the reaction from investors was “overdone,” leading him to downgrade his rating for the discount retailer’s stock to “hold” from “buy.”
On Thursday, Dollarama shares jumped 11.3 per cent on the release of better-than-anticipated results before the bell.
The company reported sales and comparable same-store sales growth of $828-million and 5.8 per cent, respectively, for the period, exceeded the Street’s expectation of $813-million and 2.9 per cent. Earnings per share of 33 cents was a penny less than the consensus forecast.
"Dollarama acted more rapidly than expected to reignite same-store sales growth," said Mr. Howlett. "While 1Q same-store sales growth of 5.8 per cent was bundled with a 170 basis points decline in gross margin, resulting in an EPS miss, management maintained its annual gross margin guidance. The sales result confirms the attachment consumers have to Dollarama, as well as management’s ability to modulate consumer demand. We expect management to continue to refine its analytics and merchandising."
Saying he's "positive" on the company's reaffirmation of its annual guidance and the "underlying evidence of the very healthy state of the consumer franchise," Mr. Howlett raised his target for Dollarama shares to $49 from $43. The average on the Street is $47.23, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe hiked his target to $48 from $45 with an "outperform" rating (unchanged).
Mr. Tyghe said: “The traffic increase was the first since F4Q18 and we believe highlights not only the traction of increased consumables penetration in the mix, but also price savvy consumers responding to the increased relative value proposition of Dollarama’s offering. While the margin investment required to the quantum of growth in the quarter was higher than expected (for IFRS 16 adjusted gross margin compression of 166 bp), we believe its important to note that logistics costs and a low (to no) inflation competitive backdrop, weighed on margins. In late F2020E (and through F2021E) the logistics cost pressures are expected to abate (as the new Distribution Centre ramps), while in the short-medium term it would not be unreasonable to assume that key competitors blink (and we see more pronounced some pricing increases in market).”
Ahead of the potential June 18 of its Crypto White Paper, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mark Mahaney said Facebook Inc.'s (FB-Q) strategy could “prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company to unlock new engagement and revenue streams.”
"We believe Facebook will use crypto to facilitate a platform for: 1) Payments; 2) Commerce; and 3) Applications & Gaming," he said in a research note released Friday. "And we believe this strategy is a multi-step process, starting with a focus on user engagement through messaging and leading to further monetization with each subsequent, deeper step – a similar strategy that has worked well for Facebook’s Core Advertising business."
He added: " If Facebook’s foray into crypto proves to be successful, we believe a potential existential risk may arise from a rapid, global consumer adoption of crypto tokens for payments and commerce. Specifically, we believe this could become an existential risk for banks and other traditional, centralized platforms. Depending on the cryptoeconomics outlined in the upcoming White Paper, the transaction history of each token (and wallet) may be available to node operators (banks, governments, corporations, etc.). This may face consumer backlash in the long run."
Mr. Mahaney maintained an "outperform" rating and US$250 target for Facebook shares. The average on the Street is US$222.30.
The sale of the comapny remains the “best avenue” to Transat A.T. Inc.'s (TRZ-T) unlock its full potential, said Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier following the release of its second-quarter results on Thursday, which he deemed “decent” despite a “soft” fiscal 2019 outlook.
Mr. Poirier said he continues to see a strong rationale for the sale of the company to a strategic partner, like Air Canada (AC-T).
"We remain confident that an agreement will be reached, as two weeks still remain on the exclusivity agreement (ends on June 26, 2019)," he said. "Assuming a transaction takes place, it will be interesting to see if AC increases its offer given that major shareholders have publicly stated that they intend to vote against the transaction because the price offered is too low. Interestingly, Group Mach intends to submit a formal offer before the exclusivity agreement with AC ends, which could accelerate the sales process with AC and put pressure on its offer as well."
Though he said the company's outlook for the second half of 2019 fell short of his expectations and caused him to lower his earnings per share projections for both this fiscal year and 2020, Mr. Poirier raised his target for Transat shares by a loonie to $14. The average is $12.50.
“[We]t remain on the sidelines due to the limited potential return to our target,” he said.
In other analyst actions:
BMO Nesbitt Burns raised Norbord Inc. (OSB-N, OSB-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a US$28 target, rising from US$26. The average is now US$33.15.
