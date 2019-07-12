 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Gillian Livingston
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Mackie Research Capital cut its price target on Theratechnologies Inc. (TH-T) after it reported weaker second quarter results.

Analyst Andre Uddin cut his target to $7 from $8.15 but kept his “hold” rating on the stock. The median target is $11.62, according to Zack’s Investment Research.

Mr. Uddin reduced his Trogarzo sales estimate, a medication for HIV patients, for the third time this year.

“Our valuation is based on applying a 12 times EV [enterprise value] /EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] to our new 2021 adjusted EBITDA estimate of US$48.2-million discounted by 20 per cent,” he said.

“Total revenues were US$15.6-million – behind our estimate of US$19.4-million and consensus of US$18.2-million largely due to weaker Trogarzo sales. Total revenues were US$9.6-million last year. Net income (loss) was (US$3.2-million) or ($0.04)/share vs. our estimates of US$0.1-million or $0.00/share. Consensus was looking for (US$0.1-million) or ($0.00)/share. TH’s net income was (US$1.9-million) or ($0.03)/share last year. TH reported adj. EBITDA of US$0.5-million – weaker than our estimate of US$2.9-million. As of Q2 end (May), TH had US$43.1-million in cash and US$50-million in debt on its balance sheet. The company is looking to get listed on the Nasdaq going forward – we are increasing our SG&A estimates due to estimated costs associated with the listing,” he said.

“In Q2, Trogarzo generated US$7-million in U.S. sales – softer than our estimate of US$10-million,” he said.

**

Canaccord Genuity increased its price target for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) after it posted positive results.

Analyst Aravinda Galappatthige raised the price target to $104 from $97 and kept a “buy” rating on the stock. The median target is $97.

“We regard Q3 results as a net positive despite lighter sub trends in Canada, due to a strong performance from the U.S. cable segment and encouraging preliminary guidance on F2020, which called for 2.5-4.5 per cent EBITDA growth and 5-11 per cent FCF [free cash flow] growth. Even in Canada, despite softer revenue trends, we saw meaningful results from the cost rationalization program, translating to 240bps [basis points] improvement in margins. All in all, Q3 delivered a robust 4.3 per cent EBITDA growth in constant currency terms, which is commendable considering some additional costs in the U.S.,” the analyst said.

“Factoring in the steady results in the U.S. since the substantial MetroCast acquisition, we are getting more comfortable with execution and have thus ticked up our U.S. cable multiple to 8 times from 7 times. This lifts our target from $97 to $104.”

National Bank of Canada cut its rating on Theratechnologies Inc. to “sector perform.”

In other analyst actions:

Alaris Royalty Corp: CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral

Parkland Fuel Corp: CIBC raises target price to $49.50 from $48

