Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

With its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin improving and seeing “encouraging” early results from its private-label products, Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett raised his rating for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T, GIL-N) in the wake of Thursday’s release of better-than-anticipated second-quarter results.
“Gildan has now transitioned from selling branded basic apparel assortments within the mass retail channel in the U.S. to manufacturing products within its ‘sweet spot’ under brand names owned by the largest retailers in the U.S,” said Mr. Howlett, who moved the stock to “buy” from “hold.”
“The new product line-up is being constructed in the context of management’s overarching goal to lower SGA expense rate to less than 12 per cent and increase gross margin rate to 30 per cent. Should the U.S. impose new tariffs on apparel from China, Gildan will be further advantaged by its Central American manufacturing hubs and use of US cotton yarn. The core printwear business in the U.S. is performing well, driven by growing market share in fashion basics, facilitated by tiered pricing of key brands (Gildan, Anvil, American Apparel).”
With its results, the company said underwear sales grew more than 50 per cent year-over-year, “reflecting the successful launch of our new private label men’s underwear program with our largest mass retail customer.” It now expects to be awarded additional shelf space to expand the program offering in the fourth quarter.
“Gross margin rate will begin to visibly improve in 4Q19, further increase in 2020 and will potentially reach the targeted 30 per cent in 2021," said Mr. Howlett. "The top line is once again growing, driven by printwear, contract manufacturing, e-commerce and retailers’ private label.”
Mr. Howlett raised his 2019 and 2020 earnings per share projections to $1.96 and $2.42, respectively, from $1.94 and $2.30.
His target for the stock increased to $57 from $48. The current average on the Street is $49.74.
Elsewhere, calling the results “solid,” Citi analyst Paul Lejuez thinks Gildan’s fourth quarter is “now even more important.”
"2Q was a solid quarter for GIL with sales and GM both slightly better than our forecasts," he said. "Management raised the low end of EPS guidance on first half strength, though full-year targets are heavily dependent on 4Q results when GIL is planning sales rising double-digits and EPS up 60 per cent despite tough comparisons (sales up 14 per cent, EPS up 39 per cent in 4Q18). GIL continues to expect SG&A below 12 per cent of sales in 2020 (vs 12.7 per cent in F18) and a GM of 30 per cent in 2021 (vs 27.7 per cent last year) implying op margins 18 per cent or more (vs 15 per cent in F18).
"But we won’t see tangible signs that GM is moving in the right direction until 4Q. And over the longer term, GIL’s positioning (a low-cost producer aiming to win private-label business from mass merchants) may continue to pressure GMs and force management to find cuts in other places."
Maintaining a “neutral” rating for Gildan shares, he increased his target to US$40 from US$37.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan raised his target to US$36 from US$35 with a “sector perform” rating.
Mr. Khan said: “We were encouraged by the incremental private label wins announced with the company’s largest mass customer, which will contribute to results primarily in 2020 (modest contribution expected in Q4/19). For the remainder of the year, we expect investor focus to be on trends in the wholesale channel (i.e. pricing/ growth of the fashion basics sub-segment/timing shift of fleece sales) and any further private label program wins that may contribute in 2020.”
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.'s (SNC-T) strategy to exit construction activities in order to focus on engineering services is likely to help shareholder value, said Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.
However, he cautioned "time will be needed to unlock its full potential."
“The new operational structure will allow SNC to focus on its high-margin businesses (Engineering Services segment) while gradually eliminating all construction activities by the end of 2023,” he said. “SNC’s exposure to lump-sum construction projects includes $0.6-billion in Resources (five projects in North America and MENA) as well as $2.8-billion in Infrastructure (six main projects in North America). Management estimates that these projects will be completed by the end of 2023.”
Following "mixed" first-quarter results, Mr. Poirier lowered his 2019 earnings per share projection to 26 cents from $15, while he raised his 2020 estimate to $2.50 from $2.43.
Maintaining a "hold" rating for SNC shares, he reduced his target to $34 from $37. The average is xxx.
“We prefer to wait for a clear improvement in financial performance as we believe further deterioration of the balance sheet would create further pressure on the stock,” the analyst said.
2019 has proven “more challenging than anticipated” for Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T), however Mr. Poirier thinks “the best is still to come.”
"BBD reported 2Q19 results which were below expectations, mainly due to poor performance at [Bombardier Transportation]," he said. "As a result, management is making US$250–300-million in additional investments and costs that will reduce profitability for BT and lower FCF. While we are disappointed by these additional issues, we continue to believe in BBD’s capacity to generate positive FCF in 2020. We see more catalysts ahead with proposed divestitures (CRJ and aerostructure assets) that will solidify its balance sheet."
Following the release of weaker-than-expected quarterly results and a reduction to its 2019 guidance, Mr. Poirier lowered his adjusted earnings per share expectation for 2019 by 2 cents to a 4-cent loss. For 2020 and 2021, he now projects profits of 15 cents and 25 cents, respectively, falling from 18 cents and 26 cents.
Keeping a "buy" rating, he dropped his target for Bombardier shares to $4 from $4.50, which remains above the consensus on the Street of $3.66.
“Bottom line, we are maintaining our bullish stance on the name as we continue to believe in management’s ability to deliver on its 2020 turnaround plan,” he said. “The recent refinancing of 2020–21 maturities and proposed divestitures (CRJ and aerostructure assets) should provide enough flexibility to overcome the challenges at BT. We continue to see value in BBD’s shares and reiterate our Buy rating.”
Though BCE Inc. (BCE-T, BCE-N) “continues to benefit from low bond yields and a degree of wireless aversion within the group among investors,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds said its second-quarter results “prove once again that fundamentals remain solid driven by strong execution on several tactical fronts.”
Following better-than-expected second-quarter results, released Thursday before the bell, Mr. McReynolds thinks BCE is “reinforcing a slowing but still constructive backdrop” for the Canadian wireless market.
"Although management cautioned that ABPU [average billings per user] growth will moderate in the quarters to come due to the flow-through of lower overages from the recent launch of unlimited plans, management still expects ABPU growth to remain positive in 2019, which should translate to low-single digit network revenue growth," he said. "In addition, management believes that lessons have been learned from the introduction of unlimited plans and EIPs in the U.S. wireless market and sees network quality becoming a greater differentiator and value-driver."
Calling BCE "a core telecom holding that provides safety, yield and growth," he raised his target for its stock to $62 from $61, keeping a "sector perform" rating. The average on the Street is xxx.
“Given BCE’s position within the group as a defensive, highly liquid dividend grower and bond proxy, we expect the stock to remain sensitive to macro changes (interest rates, economy),” he said. “Nevertheless, we believe company fundamentals remain intact driven by: (i) mid-single-digit wireless EBITDA growth; (ii) steady Internet and IPTV net additions leveraging an expanding FTTH [fiber to the home] footprint and under-indexed market share; (iii) an improving business market; (iv) easing consolidated capex intensity in 2019E; and (v) further cost efficiencies.”
Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities' Maher Yaghi kept a "hold" rating and $65 target.
Mr. Yaghi said: “BCE reported good results in 2Q19 as the company’s media and wireless businesses helped fill the slack in wireline growth. Overall, wireless loading was healthy in the quarter; however, ARPU growth remains pressured by the underlying customer loading profile. We downgraded our rating on BCE three months ago and we continue to believe the stocks’s valuation remains elevated vs peers given the company’s underlying growth rate.”
Expecting more near-term “pain,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Nelson Ng lowered his financial forecast and target price for shares of Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T) after weaker-than-anticipated second-quarter results.
“The combination of continued softness in methanol prices, weaker-than-expected results, and the company’s decision to move forward with the Geismar 3 (G3) development will reduce near-term cash flow flexibility,” he said.
Pointing to " the cost impact of the Egypt outage in H2/19, lower posted methanol prices, and modestly higher costs going forward," he lowered his 2019 and 2020 EBITDA estimates to US$635-million and US$820-million, respectively, from US$755-million and US$858-million.
With a “sector perform” rating, Mr. Ng reduced his target to US$60 from US$65. The average is US$51.07.
