Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The negative reaction toward Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.'s (CTC-A-T) second-quarter results has created an opportunity for investors, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett.
Before the bell on Thursday, the retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.97, which was assisted by an $18-million real estate gain but fell 4 cents short of the consensus expectation on the Street. That miss led to a 4.8-per-cent share price drop during trading that day.
"Same-store sales were relatively good in the context of the poor spring weather, which persisted to mid-June," said Mr. Howlett. "Same-store sales increased by 1.9 per cent at Canadian Tire stores, 2.6 per cent at Mark’s and 3.7 per cent at SportChek.
"Canadian Tire is gradually unveiling the separate components of its strategy for the digital era, once implementation action is underway. Major U.S. retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy provided more upfront disclosure of their plans, and then updated the market on the progress on implementation. Canadian Tire is now providing some glimpses into its plan, and some data points on consumer reaction. While we do not view the percentage of sales made online in and of itself meaningful, it is positive, in our view, that SportChek is now somewhere in the 13–15-per-cent range online (from a standing start 3–4 years ago), while enjoying positive same-store sales growth and maintaining a leading market share position."
Mr. Howlett also said he’s “positive” on the $174.4-million acquisition of Party City Holdco Inc.'s (PRTY-N) 65 Canadian stores, which he said will “be complementary to the existing assortments at Canadian Tire stores.”
The analyst raised his 2019 and 2020 EPS projections for Canadian Tire to $13.18 and $14.80, respectively, from $13.13 and $14.62.
Keeping a “buy” rating for the stock, he hiked his target to $190 from $185. The average is $171.50.
=====
Following “another disappointing” quarter with results well below his expectations and expressing concern about its monthly dividend given its “continuing high” payout ratios, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell downgraded his rating for Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T) to “hold” from “buy.”
"For now, this becomes a 'show me' story as we watch for sustained improvements in case and payor mix at several facilities," he said.
On Thursday before the bell, the Toronto-based company, which owns surgical facilities in the United State, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $19.1-million, after excluding a $29.5-million impairment charge. That fell short of both Mr. Linsdell's $25.6-million forecast and the consensus expectation on the Street of $24.8-million. Revenue fell 5.2 per cent year-over-year to $101-million, also missed estimates ($109.6-million and $106.1-million, respectively).
The company's payout ratio came in at 179 per cent in the quarter, leading Mr. Linsdell to say: "We had expected 84 per cent versus 74 per cent in Q2/18. Cash available for distribution declined from $11.7-million to $4.9-million. The Company had been targeting a full-year payout ratio in the 70-per-cent range, which now seems unlikely. We were previously more conservative, forecasting an 82-per-cent ratio in 2019, but with our revised forecasts we have increased that ratio to 135 per cent for the full year. While this would cause a drain on cash of $9-million for the year, we forecast improvement to 106 per cent in 2020 and 77 per cent in 2021. This is manageable with over $80-million in unused credit facilities although the Company also has $41.7-million in convertible debentures maturing at the end of 2019. For the time being, the monthly dividend is staying at 9.375 cents per share providing a current dividend yield of 12.9 per cent. However, we expect this payout ratio to cause concern of a dividend reduction, which in turn reduces support for the share price."
Citing “negative surprises,” Mr. Linsdell lowered his financial expectations and target multiple for the company’s stock, leading to a drop in his target price to $8.50 from $16.50. The average on the Street is currently $14.70.
=====
Citing the “contrast of negative share price action and improved margins,” Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford raised his rating for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) following a second-quarter earnings beat.
After the bell on Thursday, the Calgary-based company reported EBITDA of $41-million, excluding gains from equipment sales. The result exceeded both the $35-million consensus and Mr. Bradford's Street-high $38-million estimates.
He attributed the beat to a pair of factors: a “stepwise jump” in U.S. drilling fluids market share and improvements to operating costs.
“CEU points to its recent Kermit, Tx plant expansion enabling it to ‘take on new work and continue to grow market share,’” he said. “Indeed. CES’s share of the US drilling fluids market increased to 13.2 per cent from 12.1 per cent in 1Q and 11.8 per cent last year. And it didn’t just increase market share; it
increased operating days in absolute terms by 5 per cent in a quarter where the U.S. rig count declined 5 per cent.
“CES has a long history of growing market share year-over-year, in both the US and in Canada. Over the almost 10 years in which it has competed in the US, CES has a very strong tendency to retain the market share once it grabs it.”
Mr. Bradford moved the stock to “strong buy” from “outperform” and kept a $4.50 target. The average is $4.48.
=====
Pointing to its “its impressive track record and the potential value created by the 2019–21 strategic plan,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier recommends investors “revisit” WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) following “robust” second-quarter financial results.
"We continue to like this quality name as we believe the value-creation opportunities arising from the 2019–21 strategic plan are sizeable and achievable in view of the company’s strong FCF profile, management’s track record and the predictability of the business," he said. "We derive a potential stock price of $87–92 by 2021 assuming management achieves its target without equity issuance."
With the better-than-expected results and based on management's 2020 outlook, Mr. Poirier increased his earnings per share projections from 2019 through 2021.
Keeping a “buy” rating for WSP shares, he hiked his target by a loonie to $81, which 21 cents short of the consensus.
Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien maintained an "outperform" rating and $86 target for WSP.
Mr. Bastien said: “Our constructive view of WSP Global is unwavering post 2Q19 results. With its geographically diverse operations, dynamic management team and dominant position in global transportation,we see our Best Pick for 2019 delivering consistently solid financial results through 2020. Beyond this time frame, the firm can count on a healthy balance sheet and the support of its two anchor investors to further consolidate the pure-play engineering sector. We can easily envision a scenario in which WSP solidifies its core design practice in OECD countries and at the same time accelerates the growth of its advisory, planning and permitting services.”
=====
In a separate note, Mr. Poirier said Stantec Inc.'s (STN-T) “focus on execution should help to unlock value for long-term shareholders.”
However, Mr. Poirier said he was surprised by the company's "weak" second-quarter results, which were hurt by larger-than-anticipated labour costs.
"Management has already taken actions to address these issues with an extensive cost-savings initiative," he said. "These efforts should enable STN to achieve the lower end of its 2019 guidance ranges."
Maintaining a “buy” rating, he lowered his target to $38 from $40. The average on the Street is $36.32.
“We maintain our bullish stance on STN as we believe its diversified business model offers significant opportunities to create shareholder value as operational performance improves,” he said. “While a few quarters will be required to recover its valuation gap vs WSP, we believe the current share price is attractive enough for long-term investors to overlook these challenges in the short term.”
Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk cut the stock to “hold” from “buy” with a $31 target, falling from $38.
=====
Though it reported a “weaker” quarter highlighted by “lighter” revenue and earnings that fell short of expectations, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Elizabeth Johnston believes CCL Industries Inc.'s (CCL-B-T) long-term view remains intact, leading her to raise her target price for its shares.
“Despite the softer quarterly results, we continue to believe that CCL’s premium multiple remains warranted given the solid outlook for growth and the expectation for continued tuck-in M&A (which the balance sheet remains positioned to support),” said Ms. Johnston. “At the end of Q2/19, net debt/EBITDA (ex. IFRS 16 impacts) was 1.9 times and we forecast that the company will finish 2019 at 1.4 times. Over time, CCL has demonstrated its ability to grow the company and given ongoing initiatives within multiple segments, we expect this to continue.”
Keeping a “buy” rating, she raise her target to $74 from $71, which exceeds the consensus of $69.11.
=====
In other analyst actions:
Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley raised Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-T) to “hold” from “sell” with a target of $17, rising from $16. The average target on the Street is currently $19.58.
RBC Dominion Securities raised KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform”
MORE TO COME