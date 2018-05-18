Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Kurt Molnar upgraded his rating for Iron Bridge Resources Inc. (IBR-T) in response to the release of early production rates from its two newest Gold Creek Montney development horizontal wells, which he believes will “excite” the market.

On Thursday, the Calgary-based company reported production from the wells of 1,804 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 1,338 boe/d.

“We think these wells will be welcomed by the market and will be accretive to our prior production estimates,” said Mr. Molnar. “However, we would highlight that even at these flush rates, the oil leverage in these two wells are only 20 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively and the Company’s past wells have had much higher rates of declines on their oil versus their gas.”

“Oil leverage for Iron Bridge in 4Q17 and 1Q18 was only 17.5-18.2 per cent and these new wells don’t look like they will fundamentally change that dynamic. The Iron Bridge Gold Creek play has thus far been much more of a gas play than an oil play, in our view. The Company has historically also been largely silent on the high watercuts of past wells with no disclosure of watercuts on these new wells.”

Moving the stock to “market perform” from “underperform,” Mr. Molnar raised his target for Iron Bridge shares to 55 cents from 40 cents. The average is 74 cents.

“While moderated by this new news, our past concerns remain,” he said. “Oil declines on wells have been large, well performances have lagged past targeted EURs and NPVs, and capital capacity of the business model remains limited even after we increase our production outlook. The strong rates on these new wells buy Iron Bridge some more time and some incremental access to capital, but they don’t change the underlying dynamics of where the project has disappointed thus far: more water than preferred, more gas than preferred, less oil than preferred, and steeper oil declines than preferred. All that said, we believe this is still positive news at the margin, even if room to take advantage of some incremental cash flow remains modest. We are upgrading the stock.”

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Russell Stanley raised his target for shares of The Hydropothecary Corp. (THCX-X) after attending its Investor Day event in New York on Wednesday.

Mr. Stanley said his key takeaway from the presentations was the Quebec-based marijuana company’s intention to transition from cultivation and production to a consumer packaged goods (CPG) business.

“The company’s thesis, which we agree with, is that dried cannabis will eventually be commoditized, driving EBITDA margins to the midsingle digit levels,” the analyst said. “While production scale is a necessity now in order to win shelf space in Canada’s forthcoming recreational market, the future will be in developing higher value products and market expertise.”

With higher revenue visibility, Mr. Stanley said Hydropothecary now justifies a premium multiple.

“At current levels, THCX has a market capitalization of $900-million using the basic share count, or over $1.1-billion using the fully diluted share count,” he said. “We note that cannabis companies with a $1-billion-plus market capitalization trade at average enterprise value-to-calendar 2019 estimated EBITDA multiple of 25.0 times versus the 12.2 times at which the sub-$1-billion group trades. We also note that the SQC contract gives THCX what we believe to be the highest level of relative revenue visibility amongst its peers, as the Year 1 committed volumes of 20,000 kilograms represent almost 20 per cent of the company’s planned full capacity of 108,000 kilograms, with volumes expected to climb significantly thereafter. We are therefore increasing our valuation multiple from 15.5 times to 19.0 times EV/C2019 estimated EBITDA, based on our estimates. Our valuation assumes net cash of $150-million, reflecting our estimate of $100-million in cash available for deployment, net of announced expansion, plus $50-million from potential conversion of warrants that are currently well in-the-money.”

Maintaining a “speculative buy” rating, Mr. Stanley hiked his target to $6.75 from $5.50. The average is $7.63.

“We also expect strategic investment and M&A activity in this space to continue, and this Company’s well advanced, fully-funded capacity expansion plans and high level of sales visibility should make it an increasingly attractive candidate,” he said.

There were no surprises in Walmart Inc.’s (WMT-N) first-quarter results, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli, who believes e-commerce growth has reaccelerated enough to satisfy investors “for now.”

On Thursday, the U.S. retail giant reported e-commerce growth of 33 per cent, up from 23 per cent in the fourth quarter of calendar 2017, which Mr. Ciccarelli called a “massive deceleration” from the 50-per-cent-plus result in the three previous quarters. He added the result hit the 30-per-cent threshold that investors expected and gives “credence” to management’s 40-per-cent goal for 2018.

“However, we would note that total comps and traffic have not benefitted from the growth of e-commerce as much as we would have expected,” he said. “E-commerce contributed 100 basis points to total comps (up from 80 bps in 1QCY17 and 60 bps in 4QCY17), but we suspect there is some cannibalization occurring at the store level (otherwise aggregate traffic and comp trends would have accelerated more meaningfully).”

Despite raising his 2018 earnings per share projection by 2 U.S. cents to US$4.92 based on the beat, Mr. Ciccarelli did emphasize that overall profit growth remains elusive, expecting to see the company’s investments and acquisitions to reduce EBIT in the near term.

Keeping a “sector perform” rating for Walmart shares, his target rose to US$90 from US$88. The average on the Street is US$97.01.

“We believe our investment thesis on profit growth has largely been accurate,” he said. “However, we also recognize the significant changes that Walmart has made to its business, including a significantly better store environment (Clean, Fast and Friendly scores and improved labor model) and vast improvements to its e-commerce capabilities, leading to several quarters of consecutive positive comp and traffic growth. These changes led to a re-rating in WMT shares and while EBIT $s are still down nearly 20 per cent over the last 4 years, and earnings growth in the near/mid-term will likely be minimal, we believe Walmart is playing the long game (sacrificing current profits to improve its ‘Terminal Value’) and has been rewarded for it by the investment community. We still believe it will be difficult for WMT to outperform other leading stocks in our universe that have better growth to valuation profiles. However, we think investors are increasingly viewing WMT as reasonably valued versus other Consumer Staples companies (similar P/Es) and inexpensive relative to AMZN, which could cause a further re-rating of the stock.”

Canadian National Railway Co.’s (CNR-T, CNI-N) recovery is “well underway,” said Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen.

“Late last week we had the opportunity to market with JJ Ruest, CN’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, providing a timely opportunity to assess the company’s progress after a difficult winter marred by congestion and service-related issues,” said Mr. Hansen. “In short, we came away with increased confidence that CN is already making demonstrable improvements, with network fluidity already exhibiting strong gains thanks to more favorable operating conditions (spring weather) and a surge of incremental CN resources (i.e., locomotives, crew). Given the outsized benefits already materializing, we further argue that CN’s robust traffic gains likely remain underappreciated by the Street—setting the stage for a round of upward revisions as 2Q18 unfolds—a healthy backdrop vs. our recent upgrade and constructive thesis.”

Mr. Hansen expressing increased confidence in CN’s near-term operational recovery, believing the company has made “solid” progress in adding both “power (locomotives) and people.” He also noted “demonstrable” gains in revenue ton mile (RTM) growth and other key operational metrics, including dwell and speed, in recent weeks.

With an “outperform” rating (unchanged), he raised his target for CN shares to $114 from $110. The average is $104.55.

“Unfortunately, the one wrinkle associated with CN attacking its key network bottlenecks is an aggressive capital program, with aggregate spending expected to remain elevated in both 2018 and 2019, before retreating lower thereafter,” said Mr. Hansen. “While some investors may take issue with this approach, we think it is only prudent, as it will expedite CN’s service recovery, help rebuild customer credibility, and ultimately position the company for top-tier growth at a time when industry pricing is gathering rapid momentum.”