 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Berman Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury raised his 12-month price target on Teranga Gold Corp. to $11.50 from $9.00 and maintained a “buy” recommendation on the stock, reiterating that it is one of his top picks among junior/intermediate gold producers.

Teranga concluded the equity financing to acquire a 90 per cent stake in Senegal’s Massawa Gold Project from Barrick Gold Corp. (the deal was announced on Dec. 10). The acquisition will give Teranga access to high-grade gold that will boost reserves and lower the company’s overall cost of production (on a per ounce basis) at its existing Sabodala mill. The deal that should close in the first quarter of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. MacRury said that AISC (all-in sustainable costs) will decline to about US$843 per ounce, down from US$1,092 per ounce, for a 23 per cent reduction.

“Teranga is targeting to process first ore from Massawa in the second half of 2020, but conservatively we have modelled production starting in 2021 with the exploitation license outstanding (a condition of closing) and given time required to complete the road and strip waste from the initial pits,” the analyst said.

His new target for the stock price is based on improving financial performance with the acquisition. He raised his estimates for EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and free cash flow (both on a per share basis) for 2021-2022 by 10 to 30 per cent, with even bigger gains after 2023 -- “as high grade Massawa ore offsets our previous forecast of declining grades at Sabodala,” he said.

“We now forecast consolidated production nearing 500,000 oz by 2023 (from about 375,000 oz previously) and from 278,000 oz in 2019, positioning Teranga into the mid-tier producer range with further upside potential as Golden Hill advances,” Mr. MacRury said.

**

Nike Inc. reported its quarterly financial results on Thursday, showing sales for the U.S. sportswear giant increased 10 per cent globally and profit increased to US70 cents per share beating estimates of US58 cents per share. The stock fell about 2 per cent in after hours trading, but Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a “buy” recommendation on the stock and raised his 12-month price target to US$115 from US$103 previously.

“While China was the only region where growth decelerated this quarter (+23 per cent versus +27% in in the first quarter), growth accelerated on a 2-year stack, underscoring the strength of the Nike brand in China (its largest growth opportunity),” Mr. Lejuez said.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that fiscal second quarter gross margins, which increased 20 basis points (there are 100 basis points in a percentage point), were a bit disappointing, as was the flat guidance for margins in the third quarter. But he thinks that the headwinds affecting margins – mostly foreign exchange rates and tariffs – are transitory.

“Headwinds should begin to roll-off starting in the fourth quarter, setting Nike up for a big gross margin inflection in fiscal 2021 in addition to what is already a very strong top line,” Mr. Lejuez said.

**

More to come

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies