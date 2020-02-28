Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Pointing to a “challenging” U.S. retail banking outlook and wih its Canadian personal and commercial (P&C) segment tracking below peers, Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan lowered his rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, TD-N) on Friday following the release of first-quarter results that narrowly missed his expectations.
Before the bell on Thursday, TD reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, missing Mr. Chan’s expectation by 4 cents and the consensus projection on the Street by 3 cents.
“Our next 12-month EPS estimate is revised down less than 2 per cent mainly related to higher PCLs [provisions for credit losses] and lower NIM [net interest margin] (U.S. and Canada),” the analyst said. “Our fiscal 2020/ 2021 EPS forecast reflects 3-per-cent/ 5-per-cent growth (more in line with peers). As a result, we are lowering our target P/E [price-to-earnings] premium to 2 per cent (from 7 per cent). TD’s US and CA core P&C platforms are tracking below peers, with market sensitive businesses (e.g. Capital markets and Wealth) potentially impacted by recent market declines.”
Moving TD shares to “hold” from “buy,” Mr. Chan reduced his target to $75 from $79. The average on the Street is $78.71, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Elsewhere, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic expects TD to continue to see “softer” Canadian P&C results in 2020.
For the quarter, the bank’s Canadian P&C earnings of $1.813-billion were “well” below the analyst’s $1.943-billion estimate, leading him to lower his earnings growth forecast to nil in 2020 from 4 per cent. He does expect growth to resume at approximately 5 per cent in 2021.
Based on that change, Mr. Mihelic lowered his 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates to $6.80 and $7.30, respectively, from $6.91 and $7.38.
Keeping a “sector perform” rating, Mr. Mihelic reduced his target for TD shares to $78 from $80.
=====
Following “very strong” fourth-quarter results and possessing a “reasonable” valuation, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN-T) was upgraded to “buy” from “hold” by Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild.
On Thursday evening, the Toronto-based REIT reported quarterly funds from operations per diluted unit of 54 cents, up 6 cents year-over-year and exceeded the consensus expectation on the Street by 4 cents. For the year, FFO per unit was $2.10, up 5.7 per cent.
“The strong performance was driven by both healthy same-property NOI [net operating income] growth and accretive acquisitions,” said Mr. Rothschild.
Same-property NOI rose 5.7 per cent year-over-year, which the analyst attributed to rental rate growth and a drop in operating expenses.
“Management of CAP REIT continues to be aggressive in growing the portfolio, although with the rise in values for rental apartments in Canada, it has become more difficult to grow accretively,” he said. “During and subsequent to the quarter, CAP REIT acquired $438.5-million of properties, totalling 828 suites.”
“CAP REIT has a growing development pipeline, which we believe can be accretive to NAV and FFO, although it will take several years for projects to have a material impact on the current portfolio. The pipeline currently represents potential growth of 8,790 new suites, and while most of these projects are in the pre-application stage, simply obtaining zoning can materially increase the property values, and therefore be immediately accretive to NAV.”
After raising his NAV estimate, Mr. Rothschild increased his target for CAP REIT shares to $62 from $56. The average is currently $60.15.
“CAP REIT’s portfolio is well positioned to benefit from record rental apartment fundamentals across Canada, particularly in the GTA and Vancouver,” the analyst said. “With low vacancies in these markets, and continued strong immigration and rent growth, we expect strong internal growth to continue to drive cash flow and NAV higher.”
=====
Following a “strong” fourth-quarter earnings beat driven by its “volatile” WiLAN patent assertion business, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor raised his rating for Ottawa-based Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) to “speculative buy” from “hold.”
"While there remain questions about Quarterhill’s management team and M&A strategy going forward, we find it hard to ignore the strong financial performance and cash generation shown in Q4 and 2019," said Mr. Taylor. "We believe this presents a compelling risk/reward opportunity. Shares of Quarterhill traded down 1 per cent in a tough overall equity markets tape after what we would characterize as a strong beat and positive outlook."
Mr. Taylor said the tech firm's outlook suggests continued growth in each business unit in 2020, leading him to raise his financial expectations for the year.
“We have made small increases to our 2020 forecast based on the positive outlook; however, we caution that quarterly results are likely to remain extremely volatile,” he said. “Note that we removed the Apple settlement from our explicit forecast given timing uncertainty. This is still included in our SotP [sum-of-the-parts] valuation. We forecast 2020 revenue of $108.9-million (from $186.3-million reflecting the removal of Apple; Street $126.0-million) and EBITDA of $5.8-million (from $70.1-million; Street $32.6-million). We are introducing our 2021 forecast for revenue of $117.2-million (Street $104.6-million) and EBITDA of $9.8-million.”
Expecting the announcement of a new CEO by the spring, Mr. Taylor maintained a $2.40 target for Quarterhill shares. The average on the Street is xxx.
“The SPECULATIVE nature of our thesis reflects ongoing quarterly unpredictability in the company’s results,” the analyst said. “The combination of existing cash on hand and potential proceeds from the Apple suit alone represent $1.67 per share, which we believe presents effective downside protection at these levels while we await a refreshed C-suite and M&A outlook.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
Scotia Capital analyst Vladislav Vlad raised Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a $1.75 target, rising from $1.30. The average on the Street is $1.27.
Bryan Garnier analyst Nikolaas Faes cut Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) to “sell” from “neutral” with a target of $1.1, down from $7. The average is $2.42.
MORE TO COME