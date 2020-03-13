Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
With its shares having declined over 60 per cent in the last two months, investors are underestimating Lightspeed POS Inc.'s (LSPD-T) “resilience, organic growth prospects and upcoming growth catalysts with [its] Payments and Capital initiative,” according to Raymond James analyst Steven Li.
In the wake of a recent capital raise of $175-million. Mr. Li sees the Montreal-based software company in “a strong position to take advantage of market dislocation,” leading to raise his rating to “outperform” from “market perform" a day after its stock dropped almost 30 per cent to a one-year low.
“[The] majority of LSPD revenues are recurring subscriptions, balanced between NA/Int’l markets, between restaurant/retail,” he said. "So unless its merchants start to go out of business, we should not see a spike in churn and LSPD serves the more established, complex merchants better suited to weather challenges (with sales $500k-$1-million). Payments is the variable revenue stream but is still small enough that at this point it is more upside (as LSPD increases coverage from 40 per cent to eventually 100 per cent) than downside. Importantly, unlike other software companies reliant on direct sales, all of LSPD sales effort are in-bound driven marketing - therefore unaffected by travel restrictions. "
Mr. Li trimmed his target for Lightspeed shares to $35 from $44. The average on the Street is currently $47.56.
“There are very few select names with LSPD’s level of organic growth (up 40 per cent in recent quarters),” he said. “The growth runway is substantial with LSPD at 74k merchants, just 1 per cent of complex SMBs. In addition, Payments expands the potential revenue take from a new subscriber from $100/month (software) to $300/month (software + payments). Plus,management has discussed bringing to market LSPD Capital initiatives."
=====
National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer raised his ratings for several TSX-listed independent power producers, seeing their stocks as safer than most havens.
In a research report released late Thursday, the analyst moved the names in his coverage universe to “outperform” ratings, citing attractive returns and a low-risk profile when compared with the rest of the market.
Mr. Merer believes market interest in climate-friendly infrastructure companies will rebound after COVID-19
“While we can’t call the bottom on valuation, we can highlight the opportunity for investors to target contracted returns of 7-10 per cent,” he said.
Mr. Merer upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N, AQN-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a US$14 target, sliding from US$15.50. The average on the Street is US$15.80.
He raised TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $16.50 target, down from $17.50. The average is $16.83.
At the same time, along with TransAlta Renewables, Mr. Merer named the following stocks his top picks in the sector:
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) with a target of $19.50, falling from $22.50. Average: $21.88.
Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) with a $30.50 target, down from $33. Average: $33.11
Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) with a target of $28.50, down from $32. Average: $31.06.
=====
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos elected to raise his rating for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) in the wake of Thursday’s release of fourth-quarter 2019 financial results that fell in line with his expectations, seeing an acceleration in its deleveraging efforts with the $255-million sale of the Pioneer Pipeline to NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TC Energy Corp.
“Proceeds from the transaction will be used to pay down debt in 2020,” the analyst said. “The lost EBITDA ($8-10-million per annum) from the sale will be replaced with EBITDA generated through new agreements. We believe this will materially reduce TWM’s debt quickly.”
Though he cautioned of the presence of a “few” near-term risks, Mr. Foscolos moved his rating to “speculative buy” from “hold” with a $1.15 target, up from $1.05. The average is $1.62.
=====
