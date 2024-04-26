Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Ahead of the start of earnings season for Canadian life insurance companies next week, National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine expects strong equity markets to “boost” both reported and core earnings per share results.

“Lifecos are underperforming the market by approximately 6 per cent since the end of Q4/23 reporting season, reflecting a general pullback in markets. In general, we are forecasting a fairly ‘quiet’ quarter,” he said.

“Excluding a one-time charge to be recorded by MFC (i.e., related to LTC portfolio disposition), we are forecasting a narrow spread (3 per cent) between reported and core EPS, with all but GWO expected to deliver reported EPS ahead of core EPS. Core EPS should benefit from strong equity markets during the quarter, considering 30-per-cent-plus of average lifeco earnings are linked to Wealth businesses, and we have revised our EPS upwards slightly for MFC and SLF as a reflection of this backdrop. On the other hand, we have cut our IAG Q1/24 forecast by 5 per cent to reflect: 1) a more conservative outlook for new business strain in the Group business; 2) impact from macro movements (rates); and 3) offset by higher wealth AUM due to stronger equity markets. We believe investors are particularly concerned about IAG’s results, given the string of poor quarters over the past year. We note that consensus Q1/24 has been cut by 2 per cent so far over the past month, which should limit downside risk heading into earnings.”

In a research report released Friday, Mr. Dechaine made modest changes to his earnings projections, leading to a pair of target price adjustments as he outlined company-specific trends, themes and issues for investors to watch for.

* Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T, “sector perform”) to $34 from $33. The average is $35.05.

“MFC: 1) Legacy block transactions are still THE focus; 2) Asia sales rebound facing tougher comparable; 3) Investment experience has caused reported earnings volatility,” he said.

* Sun Life Financial Corp. (SLF-T, “sector perform”) to $73 from $72. Average: $76.38.

“SLF: 1) U.S. Group redetermination impact waning; 2) Canadian Group business has been exceeding expectations; 3) Another CRE loss anticipated,” he said.

He maintained his targets for these stocks:

* Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T, “sector perform”) at $42. Average: $44.11.

“GWO: 1) Empower continuing to benefit from acquisition synergies; 2) Group business has been exceeding expectations; 3) Europe segment turnaround just starting,” he said.

* IA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T, “outperform”) at $102. Average: $98.88.

“IAG: 1) Another quarter of new business strain in Group expected; 2) Mild winter could boost IAG’s P&C business; 3) Buyback program is active,” he said.

* Sagicor Financial Co. (SFC-T, “outperform”) at $9. Average: $9.17.

“• SFC: 1) U.S sales outlook; 2) Deployment of excess capital; 3) Canada division could see fair value losses,” he said.

===

Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier reiterated his bullish stance on Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) following the reaffirmation of its full-year guidance on Thursday, seeing its current share price level providing “an interesting entry point for long-term investors.”

“Overall, we view the results as positive given the stronger-than-expected bookings in the quarter and management’s positive commentary on the environment as well as the balance of the year,” he said. “At next week’s investor day, we do not expect any changes/ surprises in BBD’s existing 2025 targets as discussions will most likely centre on capital deployment and the growth opportunities for the company’s aftermarket, defence and certified pre-owned businesses.”

Shares of the Montreal-based business jet manufacturer soared 8.3 per cent on Thursday despite the release of first-quarter results that fell short of expectations. Total revenue of US$1.281-billion was a drop of 12 per cent year-over-year and below both Mr. Poirier’s US$1.477-billion estimate and the consensus projection of US$1.503-billion. Free cash flow, which the analyst saw as investors’ main focus, of a loss of US$387-million was an improvement of 57 per cent and above Mr. Poirier’s expectation of a loss of US$486-million but below the Street’s forecast of a loss of US$345-million.

“For FCF, we believe investors were expecting far worse than consensus, so the slight miss was not seen as a concern,” he said. “EBITDA margin outperformed (16.0 per cent vs 15.0 per cent) despite the slight EBITDA miss due to timing issues and the heavy Challenger delivery mix. Most importantly, BBD maintained its 2024 guidance. Management reiterated its confidence and mentioned that 1Q results were in line with its expectations and that the company remains on track to meet its targets. The two main contributors to the stronger EBITDA margin in the quarter were aircraft sales prices and a greater mix from aftermarket (37 per cent of revenue in 1Q; we expect this to normalize at 26 per cent in 2Q, which will pull EBITDA margin back down to 15.2 per cent).”

Mr. Poirier now expects the bulk of the working capital investment to occur in the first half of the year as Bombardier builds up its inventories for the year.

“Bizjet market conditions remain robust — BBD hits 1Q bookings out of the park,” he said. “The backlog ended 1Q at US$14.9-billion, up sequentially from US$14.2-billion. This represents a book to bill of 1.6 times in units and 1.9 times in sales and bookings. BBD reaffirmed that demand for its products remains strong across the globe despite economic headwinds, with booking activity in Europe picking up once again (had several Global orders from Europe in 1Q; the Dassault 6X and 10X delays could be a factor, in our view). Management also stated that it booked a nice Global defence order in the quarter. Combining these items with industry flight activity and commentary, we believe BBD has a clear line of sight in its sales pipeline to reach a book to bill of 1 times in 2024.”

Ahead of the company’s investor day event next week, Mr. Poirier raised his earnings expectations for 2024 and 2024, leading him to bump his target for Bombardier shares to $101 from $96, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average is $77.67.

“We believe management is taking the necessary steps to deleverage the balance sheet and is well on track with its key strategic initiatives for margin and revenue expansion. We look forward to hearing more about the aftermarket, defence and CPO growth opportunities at the investor day next week,” he said.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen to $92 from $95 with an “outperform” rating.

“Our thesis on Bombardier is unchanged; we see steady progress towards the company’s 2025 financial targets underpinned by still healthy business jet end market conditions that we expect will ultimately drive a material increase in the share price,” said Mr. Doerksen.

“Even though Bombardier’s backlog provides visibility on earnings and cash flow growth through 2025 and end market conditions remain supportive, valuation on Bombardier shares seemingly reflects an expectation that the company will fall well short of its 2025 targets. We note that at $900 million in free cash flow in 2025, the FCF yield is currently 16 per cent. We continue to see material upside to the share price as the company marches steadily towards the 2025 targets in the coming quarters.”

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $67 from $61 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

While Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) delivered “a much cleaner” quarterly report, National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev is “staying on sidelines, seeing better value on other pockets [of the engineering and construction industry].”

“2019 was the last clean year before the pandemic and at that time, EBITDA stood at $229-million while revenue amounted to $3.5-billion vs. our projection of $4.3-billion,” he said. “Embedded operating leverage on a 22-per-cent revenue increase seems too large for us (caveat being multiple divestitures, etc. that complicates the calc of economic interest and comparability). Speaking with investors, we are often being quoted the $365-million figure as the reason for the shares being undervalued, but when accounting for economic ownership of the current asset base and the 6.7 times EV/EBITDA multiple on 2025 estimates, we think the shares are fairly valued.”

The Toronto-based company was up 2.4 per cent on Thursday after it revenue of $847-million, down 24 per cent year-over-year and below both Mr. Sytchev’s $1.064-billion estimate and the consensus projection of $996-billion due largely to a lower contribution from its Construction segment as a result of tough comps from the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA of $32.9-million did top expectations ($23.3-million and $23-million, respectively).

“We should note of course that Q1 is the least seasonality important quarter, so the TRUE underlying EBITDA margin is still TBD, in our view,” he said.

While Mr. Sytchev saw “less noise” with the quarterly report, he continues to see 2024 as a “rebuild year” and expects more growth in 2025.

“After factoring in recent divestures, pro-forma (organic) revenue growth is expected to be flat to slightly up for the full year,” he said. “Top-line growth is expected to pick up as the five major collaborative projects (including the $10+-billion OnCorr) are added to the backlog and start contributing to the P&L. While this will help stabilize margins, by nature, large, complex projects still carry inherent execution risks. Management also continues on its business development quest in power in the U.S. but any deal appears to be bitesized ($150-million top-line-type).”

While adjusting his forecast “to reflect the impact of lower revenue growth, as telegraphed on the call due to major project completions as well as asset sales in H1/2,” Mr. Sytchev raised his target for Aecon shares to $18 from $15 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $19.55.

“Decelerating growth should slightly be offset in H2/24 and into 2025 as more Utilities’ work ramps up (soft this quarter due to seasonality),” he said. “We expect slightly positive FCF this year and flattish working capital draw year-over-year, pending any resolution of the arbitrage negotiations for the legacy projects.

Other analyst changes include:

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $21 from $19.50 with an “outperform” rating.

“EBITDA came in ahead of ATBe and consensus on better-than-expected levels of profitability in Construction and Concessions, acknowledging Q1 is seasonally weak for construction activity,” said Mr. Murray. “Aecon did not incur any cost reforecasts tied to legacy projects during Q1/24 and worked through $80-million of backlog during the quarter with $330-million remaining. We expect the absence of cost reforecasts to improve broader sentiment and the margin outlook beginning in H2/24 when two LRT projects are expected to reach final completion. Strong book-to-bill trends and growth in progressive model contracts indicate that demand conditions remain firm, which keeps us constructive on the longer-term earnings profile.”

* Paradigm Capital’s Alexandra Ricci to $17.80 from $14 with a “hold” rating.

“Aecon is setting a more positive tone to 2024, with Q1/24 EBITDA beating the Street’s expectations by 44 pere cent,” she said. “This is the second quarter sequentially where the company reported better-than-expected EBITDA and margin improvement. As fixed price legacy contracts are de-emphasized as a percentage of backlog through the year, we are looking for continued margin improvement.”

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $16 from $13 with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $23 from $22 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland downgraded Celestica Inc. (CLS-N, CLS-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $49 target, up from $41. Target changes include: Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young to US$53 from US$48 with a “buy” rating and RBC’s Paul Treiber to US$53 from US$47 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $52.63.

“Celestica reported a solid beat and raise, with greater upside to Q1 than the last several quarters. Increased FY24 guidance was above expectations and appears conservative. While Celestica’s largest customer drove Q1 upside, other hyperscalers are likely to contribute to growth later in the year. Maintain Outperform, as we see Celestica’s valuation multiple continuing to re-rate higher on sustained strong hyperscaler growth,” said Mr. Treiber.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild upgraded Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $14.50 target. Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Lorne Kalmar cut his target to $15 from $15.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $14.93.

“1Q was a staunch reminder of why we continue to like CHP: (1) steady, predictable operational performance; (2) disciplined capital allocation; and (3) rock-solid balance sheet. Despite strong execution by management, the stock has been a laggard among the retail peers in the year to date, delivering a total return of negative 5.6 per cent vs peers at negative 4.9 per cent. We continue to view CHP as a high-quality name with a defensive, in-demand portfolio deserving of a premium valuation,” said Mr. Kalmar.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige initiated coverage of TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) with a “buy” rating and $44 target. Elsewhere, CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his target to $38 from $35 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $38.

* National Bank’s Mike Parkin reduced his Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T) target to $26.50 from $27 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $25.15.

“We have updated our model to include 1Q24 results as well as insights gained from the conference call,” he said. “We tweaked our full-year production estimates to reflect the strong start to the year at Mulatos. At Young-Davidson, we have moved to be slightly more conservative with our FY estimates after the weaker than expected first quarter. Overall, we continue to model towards the high end of the FY guidance range on a company basis, with cash costs expected to improve as the year progresses, as per guidance.”

* Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho bumped his CareRX Corp. (CRRX-T) target to $3.75 from $3.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $3.91.

“We are constructive heading into 1Q, with stable bed count and consistent progress on EBITDA margin expansion,” said Mr. Ho. “Potential upside includes the benefits from the new McKesson procurement contract, efficiencies from the hub-and-spoke model and RFP opportunities in the pipeline. We upped our 2H24 and 2025 EBITDA margin estimates; management remains confident in its 10-per-cent target exiting 2024.”

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe cut his targets for Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T, “neutral”) to $7.25 from $8.25 and Power Corp. of Canada (POW-T, “neutral”) to $40 from $43, while he raised his Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T, “outperformer”) target to $220 from $200. The averages are $7.64, $42.56 and $208.33, respectively.

* Bernstein’s Aneesha Sherman lowered her Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$384 from US$430 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$464.63.

* RBC’s Nelson Ng raised his Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T) target to US$50 from US$45 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$55.45.

“Methanex reported in-line Q1/24 results, updated 2024 production guidance in line with our forecast, and continues to expect G3 to start up in Q3/24,” he said. “We remain on the sidelines due to the company’s high sensitivity to methanol prices and uncertainty as to whether we are headed for a soft, hard, or no landing for the global economy. We reiterate our Sector Perform rating but raise our price target to $50 from $45 to reflect our higher North American methanol price forecast.”

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang reduced his Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) target to $16 from $17 with an “outperformer” rating. Other changes include: National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen to $18 from $19.50 with an “outperform” recommendation and Scotia’s Konark Gupta to $19 from $20 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $17.83.

“We maintain our Outperform rating on Mullen Group shares following Q1/24 results that were well below our forecast. Although the trucking market looks set to be similarly weak in the short term, we continue to be positive on the stock, especially in the context of the correction in the share price,” said Mr. Doerksen.

* Desjardins Securities’ Lorne Kalmar trimmed his StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-T) target to $6, which is the average, from $6.25 with a “buy” rating, while Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta lowered his target to $6.25 from $6.50 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“FFOPS [funds from operations per share] of 4 cents was up 3 per cent year-over-year but came in below our forecast and consensus,” he said.”On the positive side, SP NOI [same-property net operating income] was up 5.2 per cent (4Q23 5.1 per cent). While results were below expectations, we are not putting too much emphasis on the miss as 1Q is typically a seasonally weak quarter — we still believe SVI is capable of generating high-single-digit/low-double-digit FFOPS growth on a run-rate basis.”

* JP Morgan’s Bill Peterson raised his Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) target to $72 from $70, exceeding the $70.02 average, with an “overweight” rating.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan trimmed his Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-N, WCN-T) target to US$195 from US$196 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$187.22.

“Waste Connections Inc. reported Q1 results that were modestly ahead of consensus expectations, while Q2/24 guidance was in line with RBC/consensus estimates,” he said. “Looking ahead, we think investor focus will be on margin progression through 2024 (Waste Connections appears to be on-track to exceed the original full year margin outlook of 32.7 per cent) and pace of M&A.”