Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While its third-quarter financial results fell short of his expectations, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic thinks Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD-T) “willingness to ‘flex’ excess capital through buybacks may offset some slower U.S. earnings until inorganic deployment becomes viable.”

“TD alone can do this among the Canadian banks under our coverage,” he said in a note released Friday,

Shares of TD bank slid 3.2 per cent on Thursday following its premarket earnings release, featuring core earnings per share of $1.99 that was 7 cents lower than Mr. Mihelic’s estimate and 4 cents under the consensus expectation on the Street.

“The primary source of weaker than expected results were due to higher than expected insurance claims in Wealth Management and Insurance, but we believe claims will normalize lower going forward,” he said. “We make several changes to our model which decrease our earnings estimates, mostly reflecting Q3/23 actual results, lower net interest margin (NIM) assumptions, and other smaller tweaks.”

Mr. Mihelic’s reductions were tempered by TD’s new plan to repurchase 90 million shares. That marks a significant increase from its May announcement of a program to buy back 30 million shares in May.

“We typically do not see Canadian banks launching NCIBs to repurchase over 3 per cent of common shares outstanding (in an approximate one year window), and hence we model a lower level of buyback of around 60 million shares (and there is admittedly no ‘science’ around this assumption),” said Mr. Mihelic. “In a scenario where TD repurchases the entire 90 million common shares under the new NCIB, our estimate for TD’s core EPS would increase by an incremental $0.09 in 2024 and $0.16 in 2025, while its CET 1 ratio would decrease by -43 bps and -38 bps in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Based on our current estimates (reflecting a buyback of 60 million shares under the new NCIB), we calculate that TD will have approximately $8.9 billion and $12.7 billion of excess capital above a 12.5-per-cent CET 1 ratio in 2024 and 2025, respectively. If we assume all 90 million shares are repurchased, we calculate that TD would have $6.3 billion and $10.2 billion in excess capital above a 12.5-per-cent CET 1 ratio in 2024 and 2025, which are still both sizeable amounts of excess capital in our view.

“A buyback of 90 million common shares is a sizeable swing in the share count in our view, as when combined with the initial 30 million shares, TD’s total NCIB of 120 million shares is about 7 per cent of the float. Given TD’s large amount of excess capital, we view this return of capital to shareholders positively as TD would still be able to maintain a capital ratio well above the regulatory minimum plus a buffer (which we assume to be 12.5 per cent.”

With the NCIB “partly” offsetting other changes to his financial forecast, Mr. Mihelic is now projecting 2023 EPS of $6.02, down from $6.57. His 2024 and 2025 estimates slid to $8.49 and $8.99, respectively, from $8.71 and $9.23.

That led him to reduce his target for RBC shares to $94 from $96 with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $91.66, according to Refinitiv data.

Others making changes include:

* Credit Suisse’s Joo Ho Kim to $92 from $93 with an “outperform” rating.

“TD reported another quarter with a PTPP earnings miss (vs. our estimates), with both revenues and expenses underperforming our expectations,” he said. “On the revenue side, the miss was driven by a large step down in the bank’s U.S. margins (down 25 basis points), with the bank also lowering its guidance to stable margins in Q4 (vs. for a moderate expansion as previously guided to in Q2). The bank also suggested that its Canadian P&C margins could fluctuate quarter-to-quarter, though we are a bit more optimistic here in our numbers given the bank’s strong deposit base in particular. Expenses also came in higher than we had expected, driven by negative operating leverage across Wholesale Banking and Wealth / Insurance segments, as the results from the P&C segments were better. On the positive side, TD modestly upped its PCL guidance for F2023 (to 35 basis points from 35-45 basis points), and we believe that is a key positive given its over-indexed position in the P&C businesses. Lastly, the bank announced its intention to file for a bigger buyback (upon completing its current NCIB early September), and we build in a partial benefit from that in our model.”

* Barclays’ John Aiken to $82 from $84 with an “equal weight” rating.

=====

Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim saw the third-quarter earnings beat by Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) as a “mixed” result, however he emphasized its “strong” outlook for the future remains intact.

Shares of RBC closed up 1.96 per cent on Thursday after it reported core cash earnings per share of $2.84, exceeding both Mr. Kim’s $2.78 estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of $2.70. He attributed the beat to higher net revenues and lower taxes, contributing 20 cents per share and 17 cents per share, respectively, and offsetting higher expenses (31 cents per share).

“While RY delivered a relatively wide beat on the bottom line this quarter, some of the delta came from lower taxes, which is expected to normalize in fiscal 2024,” said Mr. Kim. “That said, the results also pointed to some good underlying strength in the bank’s key business lines. That included better than expected results from Canadian Banking, which showed better NIMs performance and a step-down in expenses, low impaired PCLs, and an improvement in the sequential loan growth driven by credit cards (which should aid in NIM improvement ahead). Capital Markets also showed up, with sequential improvement in both trading and underwriting results despite challenging market conditions.

“As we took our numbers up in both those segments in F2024, that was offset by a more moderate expectation from Wealth Management, particularly given the challenging operating environment at City National, where we believe margin pressure could remain. Lastly, we believe challenges with expenses will likely remain in the near term, but the bank’s actions (including a further 1-2-per-cent reduction in the FTEs next quarter) should result in a better run-rate in F2024.”

In response to the quarterly beat and the expectation for lower tax rates in the fourth quarter, he raised his core cash earnings per share forecast for 2023 by 1 per cent to $11.47 from $11.37. His 2024 estimate increased by 2 cents to $11.93.

Keeping an “outperform” recommendation for RBC shares, Mr. Kim raised her target to $139 from $138. The average on the Street is $135.95.

Elsewhere, Barclays’ John Aiken increased his target to $126 from $124 with an “underweight” rating.

=====

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) is “continuing to optimize” its portfolio with the US$500-million sale of its holdings in North Dakota, according to National Bank Financial analyst Travis Wood.

The deal with a private operator involves assets that had gross production of approximately 23,500 barrels oil per day in the second quarter with annualized net operating income of approximately $375-million at a WTI price of approximately US$75 per barrel. The company pointed to a “limited drilling inventory” and the expectation that production would decrease to 18,000 boe/d by 2027 and decline further in future years.

“The sales price implies transaction metrics of approximately $27,000/ boe/d and 1.8 times P/CF [price to cash flow], slightly lower than our expected range (estimating closer to 1P, or $0.8-1.0 billion as opposed to PDP value),” said Mr. Wood.

“However, despite the lower-than-expected price, we do respect the fact that limited inventory outside the core of the play coupled with a high decline could limit the potential number of suitors and incentive to pay more. The sale becomes more about strategic position across the portfolio, thereby freeing up cash to be spent on higher return assets (ND was forecast to decline to 18 mboe/d over the next three years). In our view, management continues to execute on plan, reshaping the portfolio via strategic A&D, while delivering on a clearly defined FCF strategy that should expand as debt is further reduced.”

With the deal, Crescent Point lowered its 2023 annual average production guidance to a range of 156,000 to 161,000 boe/d, which is a reduction of approximately 4,500 boe/d. Its capital expenditures guidance declined by approximately $100-million, to a range of $1.05-$1.15-billion.

Those changes led Mr. Wood to cut his 2023 and 2024 production and cash flow projections, leading him to trim his target for its shares to $16 from $18 with an “outperform” recommendation (unchanged). The average on the Street is $13.77.

Elsewhere, other analysts making changes include:

* ATB Capital Markets’ Amir Arif to $13 from $14 with an “outperform” rating.

“While the sale helps focus the company’s asset base better and reduces debt levels, it makes the EV/EBITDA post sale valuation look slightly more expensive given the asset sale multiple of 1.8 times relative to the corporate multiple of 3.4 times 2023 EV/DACF [enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow] at strip pricing prior to the sale,” said Mr. Arif. “As a result, we are reducing our target price ... CPG historically traded at a discount to the group. This discount eroded away during the past year as the company further repositioned its asset base with its expanded Duvernay and recent Montney acquisition. Although the corporate valuation is no longer at a discount to the group, we maintain our Outperform for now given our belief that there is some positive operational momentum still left in H2/23 as both core areas (Montney and Duvernay) still offer potential improvements in well performance relative to type curves based on recent well results. In the longer term, the asset sale focuses the company more on the Montney/Duvernay and removes an asset that would have started to become a headwind by late 2024 given the limited remaining inventory for the Bakken asset, as previously disclosed.”

* Desjardins Securities’ Chris MacCulloch to $13.50 from $14 with a “buy” rating.

“Our initial reaction to the disposition was slight disappointment given the C$675-million price tag landed below our expectations and implies a paltry multiple of 1.8 times based on annualized net operating income,” he said. “Moreover, our expectations were already tempered given the limited upside from the North Dakota properties, which are expected to have only 50 remaining locations in inventory following the 2023 drilling campaign. In hindsight, the other read-through is that there was likely a limited set of prospective buyers for an effectively PDP asset, which may have capped bids, even following the resurgence of oil prices.

“Nevertheless, we view the disposition as a necessary step for the company, both from a balance sheet repair perspective and in terms of further high-grading the corporate portfolio. Going forward, portfolio optimization is largely complete, with only the pending disposition of Turner Valley (3,000 boe/d) and the potential sale of Swan Hills (3,000 boe/d) remaining, although neither asset is expected to attract a meaningful bid given considerable ARO. To put a finer point on it, following [Thursday’s] transaction, our working assumption is that the company will retain its Shaunavon assets until it gains additional scale in the Montney/Duvernay. While this could occur through an acceleration of organic growth or additional M&A, either option will require further balance sheet deleveraging, not to mention a sweetening of capital returns allocation for patient investors. We look forward to more clarity when the company releases 2024 guidance later this fall.”

=====

Desjardins Securitries’ Brent Stadler thinks the EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (EVGN-X) “story is coming together nicely as the EBITDA step change is fast approaching.”

“The growth is material, fully funded and underpinned by long-term, high-quality offtakes,” he added. “We expect EVGN to exit 2023 with annual run-rate EBITDA driving 250-per-cent growth in 2024, with a further step change in 2025 as it completes core expansion projects—which we view as low-hanging fruit.”

After the bell on Wednesday, the Vancouver-based renewable natural gas producer reported second-quarter revenue of $2.2-million, below the analyst’s $2.7-million projection. However, adjusted EBITDA of $0.4-million topped his $0.3-million expectation.

“With the completion of the GrowTEC expansion and FVB (expected in September), EVGN is targeting 240,000 gigajoules of annual RNG production and $8–10-million of EBITDA in 2024,” said Mr. Stadler. “Looking ahead to 2025, the PCR RNG expansion should be online and EVGN is targeting RNG production of 420,000GJ and EBITDA of $13–20-million (up from $2.5-million today); at the midpoint, this implies 160-per-cent EBITDA CAGR [compound annual growth rate]. Our EBITDA estimates are at the midpoint/lower end of EVGN’s targets; project optimizations, Project Radius and M&A could drive upside to our estimates.”

“EVGN exited 2Q23 with a cash balance of $10-million and total liquidity of $36-million; this has it fully funded for its $32-million capex plan, which remains on budget. Some other funding sources to drive incremental liquidity include government grant applications ($40–50-million), debt, retained FCF and project-level equity (ie bringing in a partner on Project Radius).”

Mr. Stadler said Evergen had a “solid” first half of 2013 and sees further catalysts ahead, saying: “We expect EVGN to: (1) finalize the extended and renegotiated 20-year offtake at FVB; (2) complete the FVB expansion, expected in September; (3) announce a partner and start construction on Project Radius (expected by the end of the year); and (4) announce FID and derisk the PCR project. Successfully achieving these milestones should be well-received by investors.”

Reducing his project risking, he raised his target for its shares to $4.50 from $4.25 with a “buy” rating. The average is $5.75.

“In our view, EVGN offers investors a unique opportunity to take early advantage of the RNG wave, which we believe is essential to reaching global decarbonization goals,” he concluded. “We expect explosive growth as EVGN embarks on becoming a Canadian RNG leader.”

=====

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez is expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) to exceed expectations with its second-quarter earnings and raise its full-year guidance when it reports after the bell on Aug. 21.

“While 2Q earnings have been characterized by haves and have-nots across retail, those similar to LULU with significant exposure to higher income consumers (Anthro, FP, A&F) performed well, and in all cases accelerated vs 1Q (though we don’t model an accel for LULU in 2Q vs 1Q),” he said. “We expect management to raise F23 guidance by the 2Q beat and guide 3Q in-line with cons. We expect 2Q to support our view that LULU is in the early stages of significant international growth, particularly in China, supporting consistent double-digit top- and bottom-line growth annually. We acknowledge this is a crowded long amongst hedge funds and expectations are high, which may limit upside in the very near term.”

Mr. Lejuez reiterating his second-quarter earnings per share estimate of US$2.67, exceeding the consensus on the Street of US$2.54 due to a higher sales growth expectation (19 per cent versus 16 per cent) driven by “strong” gains in China and gross margin gains (up 2.6 per cent versus 2.1 per cent).

“We anticipate management will raise their current F23 EPS guidance range of $11.74-11.94 by the amount of the 2Q beat (we are $0.15 above the high-end of 2Q guidance), but maintain their prior expectations for 2H (mid-teens top-line growth, 120 basis points GM expansion, SG&A deleverage),” he said. “This implies a raise in F23 sales guidance from 17 per cent currently to 18 per cent. We anticipate management to guide 3Q in-line w/consensus at 15-16-per-cent top line growth and EPS of $2.20-2.30.”

Mr. Lejuez maintained a “buy” rating and US$450 target for Lululemon shares. The average on the Street is US$420.16.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Citi’s Stephen Trent raised his target for shares of Air Canada (AC-T) to $31 from $30 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $31.46.

* In response to weaker-than-anticipated second-quarter results, National Bank’s Don DeMarco lowered his Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T) target to $6.50 from $6.75 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $6.

“We model FY23 production at 6.3 million ounces silver and 309,000 ounces gold, with silver and gold production expected to come in at lower end of guidance and near the midpoint, respectively,” he said. “We model production to be back-half loaded, factoring in Séguéla and higher production from San Jose with a revised mining plan being put in place to make up for the production lost due to the blockade in Q2/23. On cost profile, Séguéla estimated at near $1,000 per ounce over the next two quarters. Yaramoko production tracking upper end of the guidance range, AISC tracking below the lower bound of guidance.”