Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After a “no negative surprises quarter,” National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev thinks SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) is “progressing in the right direction.”

“Investment thesis can change materially for the ‘last bad quarter’ or ‘the first good quarter’ (we have seen a similar inflection point with GE in the U.S. recently),” he said. “The only thing(s) missing for the structural re-rate is consistent FCF generation (company reiterated positive OCF in H2/23E) and exit from Linxon. With pure engineering consulting valuations into a historically premium territory, we feel investors are itching for a switch into SNC, even though as we have stated in the past, some margin conversion needs to happen for the company’s engineering valuation to re-rate. M&A commentary to become Top 10 in the U.S. from current Top 20 will need careful consideration once we get there as M&A has not been company’s forte (this is a new management team, of course).”

Shares of the Montreal-based firm jumped 10.1 per cent on Thursday following the premarket release of results deemed “solid” by Mr. Sytchev, emphasizing “strong” top-line growth. Consolidated revenue of $2.132-billion topped both his $1.833-billion estimate and the Street’s expectation of $1.881-million. Consolidated EBITDA of $184-million and adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents also easily topped projections ($153-million and $155-million and 23 cents and 30 cents, respectively), which he attributed to “more pronounced (than expected)” organic growth in its Engineering Services (ES) and Nuclear segments.

The analyst also thinks SNC’s earnings call with analysts displayed “snowballing momentum as management continues streamlining the business.”

“OCF [operating cash flow] will be positive in H2/23E, more Q4/23E-weighted and not contingent on cost recovering on disputed projects; 2) There is scope to bring up some lagging geographies’ margins to group median; divestiture of dilutive Nordics business will help; 3) Leverage will moderate from current levels as FCF improves and EBITDA grows; potential NCIB usage in H2/23E; 4) M&A is likely a late 2024E / 2025E event – focus will be on the U.S.,” he summarized.

Thinking it’s “too early to reconsidered positioning,” Mr. Sytchev raised his target to $46 from $39 based on his higher financial projections, maintaining an “outperform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $44.92.

“This is a solid print, especially on the back of Aecon’s results (TSX: ARE; Sector Perform, $11.00 PT) that spooked the market about a potential negative spillover into LSTK. Upped organic engineering guidance, as we thought would be the case, is a nice addition on top of organic hiring to execute the growing backlog,” he said.

Elsewhere, others making target changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $50 from $42 with a “buy” rating.

“We are extremely encouraged by SNC’s strong 2Q23 results and increased growth guidance,” said Mr. Poirier. “We see several catalysts ahead for this turnaround story that are not accessible to its peers in the engineering space—incremental investors, multiple re-rating, simplification of the story (restatement of financial reporting as a pure-play engineering firm), divestiture of Linxon, complete balance sheet deleveraging following a Highway 407 sale and elevated public work exposure vs peers, as well as nuclear expertise.”

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $49 from $45 with an “outperform” rating.

“Overall, both SNCL Services (i.e., the go-forward SNC business) and the LSTK segment generated a second straight quarter of strong results, while 2023 organic revenue growth guidance for SNCL Services was increased. Looking ahead, we see further upside in the shares as SNC’s underlying business continues to perform and the company eventually gets more active on capital allocation,” said Mr. Khan.

* BMO’s Devin Dodge to $41 from $37 with a “market perform” rating.

“SNC has made significant progress on its ‘Pivoting to Growth’ strategy and risks from its remaining fixed-price projects continue to ratchet lower,” said Mr. Dodge. “While there may still be upside to near-term growth assumptions, we expect the multiple for Engineering Services will be constrained until there is a credible plan to improve margins and overall cash flow performance.”

* CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $50 from $44 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

Citing valuation concerns, National Bank Financial analyst Travis Wood downgraded Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” following in-line second-quarter results in a research note titled Been a Good Run.

“Overall, Q2 was as expected operationally, with the planned turnarounds at Horizon and Scotford having the largest impact on comparative results,” said Mr. Wood . “Average production of 1,194 mboe/d [thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day] was in line with expectations, and down 9 per cent sequentially (down 1 per cent year-over-year) on account of turnaround activities, third-party pipeline outages and wildfire impacts. CFPS of $2.48 (down 20 per cent quarter-over-quarter; down 47 per cent year-over-year) was similarly in line with NBF and consensus estimates of $2.40 and $2.39, respectively.

“CNQ generated FCF of $190 million during the quarter after capex of $1.6 billion and dividends of $1.0 billion, which was allocated towards $0.5 billion in share buybacks (6.4 million shares, 17.6 million year-to-date as of Aug. 2nd) and debt reduction. We are forecasting cumulative FCF of ~$12 billion for the balance of the year through 2024 with net debt likely to hit the net debt target of $10 billion later this year.”

After tweaks to his financial projections to account for the company’s updated guidance, which includes an increase to its 2023 capital budget, Mr. Wood reduced his target for CNQ shares to $90 from $93. The average is $90.

Elsewhere, Evercore ISI’s Stephen Richardson bumped his target for to $90 from $88 with an “inline” rating.

=====

Following “mixed” quarterly results that featured lower-than-anticipated production but a higher average sale price, National Bank analyst Rupert Merer predicts growth for Lion Electric Co. (LEV-N, LEV-T) “will be gradual as end markets take shape.”

Accordingly, he lowered his recommendation for the Quebec-based electric bus manufacturer to “sector perform” from “outperform” in response to recent share price appreciation.

“LEV has seen continued progress on its production ramp-up and funding risk has been reduced,” he said. “With its shares up 23 per cent in recent months, we are moving to Sector Perform and maintaining our $2.75 per share target.”

Mr. Merer’s US$2.75 target falls below the current average of US$4.07.

“LEV trades at a discount relative to peers, at 1.3 times EV/sales on our 2024E (FY2) versus peers at 1.5 times on average,” he said. “However, peers trade in a wide range from 0.3 times to 5.7 times, with the smaller companies typically trading below 1.0 times sales. In the near term, our forecasts for LEV remain heavily weighted to sales of buses (versus peers that have more exposure to truck markets), which is an attractive niche that could allow LEV to scale up with lower cash burn than most of the peer group. Our $2.75/sh target is now based on a 1.5 times EV/Sales multiple on 2024E (was 1.4 times), with a decrease to our EV calculation coming from increased working capital in our model. We increased our target multiple on LEV to reflect the higher average in the peer group, but also to reflect a relatively lower risk path forward for LEV with a breakeven contribution margin this quarter and with funding risk reduced.”

Elsewhere, others making target changes include: BMO’s Tamy Chen to US$2.35 from US$2 with a “market perform” rating and CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to US$3.50 from US$3.75 with a “neutral” rating.

“Although revenues were below Street, management attributed this to a temporary delay of a 50-bus order as final approval of the subsidy award is taking longer than expected,” said Ms. Chen. “LEV expects to deliver these units over the next 1-2 quarters. Q2/23 gross profit was a surprise positive, but management cautioned that this can be volatile quarter to quarter as the Joliet facility ramps. At this time, we do not believe there has been meaningful change in the timeline for meaningful electric truck orders.”

=====

Warning “patience is needed” for Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T), National Bank Financial analyst John Shao lowered his recommendation for its shares to “sector perform” from “outperform” following the release of weaker-than-anticipated second-quarter results that displayed “multiple headwinds such as client capacity issues, macro uncertainties and a constrained demand environment.”

“According to the earnings call, it seemed those headwinds would likely continue throughout the rest of the year. In light of those considerations, we’re revising our financial forecasts and moving our stock rating to Sector Perform (was Outperform),” he said.

“Such a rating change was mainly based on our updated view that those macro headwinds will likely push the growth inflection point into next year. As such, its financial performance in future quarters will likely follow our revised growth trajectory with limited upside in the near term. To be clear, we still like Copperleaf for its strong product offerings in a niche market with virtually no competitors. That strong market leadership was further underscored by high customer stickiness with a net dollar retention rate of 111 per cent and a zero customer churn rate. Our view on those attributes remains the same, and we won’t hesitate to move back if future data points support an accelerated growth trajectory.”

Mr. Shao cut his target by $1 to $7. The average on the Street is $7.21.

“We continue to believe Copperleaf has a highly scalable and industry-leading platform. While the fundamentals remain strong for this name, those macro headwinds have us believe this name still needs some time before any catalyst could kick in to meaningfully move the stock,” he added.

Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets’ Todd Coupland downgraded Copperleaf to “underperformer” from “neutral” with a $5 target, down from $6.50.

=====

While tight rental fundamentals drove solid operational results for European Residential REIT (ERE.UN-T), Echelon Capital analyst David Chrystal emphasized interest expense headwinds “remain.”

Accordingly, seeing the potential need for “significant” asset dispositions, he lowered his recommendation to “buy” from “hold” previously.

“ERES continues to deliver consistently strong operational results, underpinned by exceptionally tight rental market fundamentals in the Netherlands which is suffering from a severe lack of housing supply,” he said. “However, despite solid operational performance, interest expense remains a headwind as low-rate debt comes due in a higher rate environment. Pursuant to the ongoing strategic review, management continues to evaluate options including sale of the portfolio, but given the current rate environment, the Dutch transaction market has substantially dried up. Individual apartment unit sales could ultimately surface significant value, but we see this as a long-term proposition.”

After the bell on Wednesday, the Toronto-based REIT, which focus on multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands, reported a year-over-year same property new operating interest gain of 7.6 per cent, driven by a revenue jump of 5.9 per cent and operating cost decline of 2.2 per cent. However, funds from operations per unit slid 5 per cent as “rising interest costs overshadowed the REIT’s strong operational performance.”

“We expect that higher interest expense will be a headwind for the next several years. 2023 debt maturities have been fully addressed, and 2024 maturities (approximately €80-million) represent just 9 per cent of total mortgages,” said Mr. Chrystal. “However, 2025-2027 maturities include more than €600-million of mortgage debt at a weighted average interest rate of 1.6 per cent. Assuming debt maturities through 2027 are refinanced at current market rates (4.5-5.0 per cent), we see an aggregate increase in annual interest expense in the €21-22-million range. This would more than offset NOI growth in the €160-million range (assuming 5-per-cent organic growth 2025-2027). While we expect that recurring cash flow will continue to cover distributions based on these figures, we note that the REIT’s payout ratio would trend higher in this scenario.”

The analyst cut his target for ERES units to $3.30 from $3.75. The current average is $3.80.

“ERES continues to trade at a steep NAV discount (39 per cent) vs. the Canadian multi-family peer group at 12 per cent,” he said. “However, we note that the European peers are trading at discounts in the 40-50-per-cent range. Though fundamentals and operations remain strong, we believe that the NAV discount will persist until either (1) interest rates return to prepandemic levels, or (2) significant asset dispositions (including full portfolio sale) are completed. We are reducing our price target to $3.30 based on a 30-per-cent NAV discount.”

Elsewhere, RBC’s Jimmy Shan lowered his recommendation to “sector perform” from “outperform” and cut his target to $3.50 from $4.25.

“Operating metrics remain healthy and we expect revenue growth to stay within 4 per cent to 5 per cent, which offsets interest expense headwinds over the next few years,” said Mr. Shan. “No further update or timing was provided on the strategic review. We are moving to SP from OP, which more appropriately reflects our view that while a value surfacing event remains a possibility, an outright sale would not be an easy task in today’s environment.”

Others making targets include:

* National Bank’s Matt Kornack to $3 from $2.90 with a “sector perform” rating.

“While opportunities exist to monetize properties through the sale to end users or on turnover to new owner occupiers at premiums to book value, valuation of ERES from an income standpoint remains difficult,” said Mr. Kornack. “This was evident in mortgage financing done during the quarter at 4.66 per cent vs. prior in-place rates portfolio wide of 1.77 per cent, the former implied a negative 33 bps spread to the REIT’s IFRS cap rate (vs. positive 200 bps historically). Meanwhile, the regulatory framework on housing is in limbo given the recent collapse of the governing coalition over migration. The latter figures into an already acute housing shortage, which is driving continued strong operating performance; however, the medium-term growth in rents / NOI won’t be sufficient enough to escape the pull of higher interest rates on earnings growth. Needless to say, the ability to sell individual houses at low implied yields relative to financing costs will be an accretive exercise and provides some downside protection trading wise; however, until we see evidence that long-term rates are moving lower investors will likely gravitate to domestic offerings with better earnings growth profiles.”

* TD Securities’ Jonathan Kelcher to $3.75 from $4 with a “buy” rating.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $3.75 from $4.25 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

A notable shift in consumer patterns is having a significant impact on the outlook for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-N, GIL-T), said Stifel analyst Martin Landry.

On Thursday, the Montreal-based clothing manufacturer reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Revenues fell 6 per cent year-over-year to US$840-million, but exceeded both Mr. Landry’s US$833-million estimate and the consensus forecast of US$818-million. Adjusted earnings per share slid 27 per cent to 63 US cents but topped the 61-US-cent projection from both the analyst and Street.

However, Gildan trimmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting EPS in a range between US$2.55 and US$2.65, down from US$3.11 previously. That change came with lower revenue expectations (flat to down low single digits growth versus low single digit increases previously)as it deals with “an unfavorable shift in product mix.”

“Trade down patterns appeared to have started in late Q1/23 and accelerated in Q2/23,” said Mr. Landry. “Management gave some example of customers trading down from a hoodie to a crew neck fleece. This switch may not appear meaningful at first glance, but it can translate into a 40-per-cent price differential. In the t-shirt category, customers are trading down from fashion t-shirts to basic which represent a price differential of 30-35 per cent according to management. We have limited visibility as to how long this shopping pattern persist, but management assumed it will continue for the remainder of the year.”

Seeing an “interesting set-up” for 2024, he added: “Management anticipates a good set-up for 2024 with lower cotton costs. EBIT margins are expected to be at the high-end of the target range of 18-20 per cent in Q4/23 despite a weak product mix, giving management hope that this margin momentum continues into 2024. Our forecasts already reflect a strong margin environment for 2024 with EBIT margins of 20.3 per cent, up 280 bps Y/Y. However, we believe that there is a risk that the industry becomes more promotional in 2024 as every participant benefit from lower cotton costs.”

While touting its recent market share gains, Mr. Landry cut his target for its shares to US$35 from US$38 based on its lower forecast, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is US$36.93.

Elsewhere, others making target changes include:

* Citi’s Paul Lejuez to US$40 from US$42 with a “buy” rating.

“Overall unit demand is good but GIL is seeing customers switch to lower priced items (from fashion to basics), which is pressuring sales and margins vs previous plan,” he said. “The good news is GIL is well positioned for this environment as they are a low-cost provider of basics, and were able to align their manufacturing to meet the change in demand. Despite the disappointing 2H guide, we like GIL long-term and expect the company to perform relatively well with additional capacity coming online in 2024.”

* Desjardins Securities’ Chris Li to $48 from $52 with a “buy” rating.

“Despite the significant 2023 EPS guidance cut (approximately 16 per cent) as customers traded down to low-priced products, the shares fell only 2 per cent,” said Mr. Li. “We believe the guidance reduction was partly expected given GIL’s depressed valuation (10 times P/E vs 15 times average). We believe the revised guidance is achievable but not without risks. We maintain our positive long-term view but expect the stock to be range-bound until market conditions improve and investors have greater confidence in management’s revised guidance.”

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to US$36 from US$40 with an “outperform” rating.

“Looking ahead, Gildan expects prior-year comparables to get progressively easier through H2 (recall that there was significant restocking activity in H1/22), and operating margins to improve sequentially through the remainder of the year (and exit 2023 at the high end of the company’s initial 18–20% guidance range). While there remains some level of macro/ consumer risk, we believe today’s guidance revision should de-risk the outlook for Gildan to some extent,” said Mr. Khan.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to US$37 from US$38 with an “outperformer” rating.

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $46 from $48 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Seeing an “undemanding” valuation, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Tamy Chen upgraded Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” after its quarterly earnings releasing, emphasizing she’s “more favourable towards the pork complex’s outlook and the company’s poultry plant ramp.”

“Our previous view and Market Perform rating reflected caution on two areas,” she said. “First, we felt there was limited visibility on when the pork commodity spread could improve, which presented significant uncertainty in assessing the timeline for potential earnings improvement. The pork commodity spread, otherwise known as the pork complex, is the combination of the Producer margin (value of a full-grown hog minus cost of raising a piglet) and Packer margin (pork cut-out price minus cost of the hog). .. This complex has historically been around the $10 to $15/cwt range but experienced a dramatic deterioration since fall 2022 due to unfavourable agricultural markets (high feed prices, some excess in supply coupled with lower demand that was further exacerbated by extended pandemic lockdowns in China, a key export market).

“In addition, we were cautious on the ramp of MFI’s new, state-of-the-art 900k sq. ft. poultry plant with the simultaneous transition of operations from four legacy facilities into this one. The company undertook a similar type of project in 2014 for its pork business (that new facility is called Heritage) and the experience from that initiative was quite tumultuous. Furthermore, the magnitude and timeline of management’s target for this poultry plant ($100mm incremental EBITDA on a run-rate basis within a year) seemed aggressive to us.”

Ms. Chen now sees positive signs in both areas, noting: “On the pork spread, we recently noted encouraging improvement in the complex in June and the Packer margin in July. MFI expects another 170bps of quarter-over-quarter margin improvement in Q3/23 on top of the 170bps q/q expansion in Q2/23. While there will likely be some month-to-month volatility in the pork complex (for example, the average Packer margin in July was ~$10/cwt, but declined to $7.6/cwt in the first two days of August), at a high level we now believe we are in the early innings of a reversal from the trough. On the poultry plant ramp, we believe management provided compelling arguments as to why this should fare better than Heritage: fewer SKUs are being transitioned, Heritage was trying to launch all new product innovation simultaneously, and MFI took a more measured pace in construction this time.”

Raising both her 2023 and 2024 earnings forecasts, Ms. Chen increased her target for Maple Leaf shares to $34 from $27. The average is $37.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Mark Petrie moved his target to $37 from $33 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin saw Waste Connections Inc.’s (WCN-N, WCN-T) second-quarter earnings beat and full-year guidance raise as “good,” but he sees trends going into 2024 as “even better.”

“We moved WCN into the #1 spot on our Waste pecking order following the share price pressure that emerged in H1,” he said. “We viewed the key causes (surprise CEO shift and weak Q2 guide) as transitory and our positive thesis called for a re-expansion of the shares’ premium valuation off strong Q3 results and positive commentary around 2024 trends.”

After the bell on Wednesday, Waste Connections reported second-quarter revenue of US$2.021-billion, up 11.3 per cent year-over-year and above both Mr. Spracklin’s US$2-billion estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of US$2.014-billion driven by “robust” pricing growth (9.1 per cent). Adjusted EBITDA of US$629-million also topped expectations (US$615-million and US$618-million, respectively).

“All said, a solid quarter for WCN,” said Mr. Spracklin.

Concurrently, the company raised his third-quarter guidance to revenue of US$2.060-billion and EBITDA of US$670-million, falling in line with expectations. However its new full-year guidance of US$2.525-billion, up from US$2.5-billion, topped the Streets expectation of US$2.507-billion.

“Key is that we see potential upside to guidance from solid core pricing, improving commodity prices and additional M&A not included in the guide,” the analyst said. “Management continues to point to outsized margin expansion for next year, which we see them achieving on higher recycled commodity prices, continued cost moderation and ramp of RNG.”

“We have maintained our 2023 EBITDA estimate, which as noted above is slightly above guidance; however, we expect WCN to easily hit (or exceed) our number. Key is that the solid 31.5-per-cent exit rate for 2023 on EBITDA margin sets the company up for an outsized margin expansion year in 2024. As a result we are taking our 2024 EBITDA margin up meaningfully to 32.4 per cent (from 31.3 per cent), which is still below the (unofficial) 34-per-cent target that has been making the rounds in investor discussions. This leads to our 2024E EBITDA of $2.793-billion (up from $2.698-billion prior).”

With those changes, Mr. Spracklin raised his target for Waste Connections shares to US$159 from US$153 with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is US$157.67.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Citi’s Bryan Burgmeier to US$156 from US$155 with a “neutral” rating.

“WCN reported a 2Q beat and raise as resilient core price more than offset softer vols. Shares modestly underperformed the S&P 500 [Thursday] (down 0.6 per cent vs. S&P down 0.2 per cent) as a strong result may have been somewhat known; WCN has been the best performing large-cap waste stock over the last month (down 1.6 per cent vs. WM down 6.3 per cent, RSG down 3.1 per cent). With investors focusing on decelerating pricing gains alongside slowing CPI, WCN is refining its portfolio of ‘lesser quality accounts’ to drive price, margins and returns.”

* BMO’s Devin Dodge to US$162 from US$160 with an “outperform” rating.

“We believe there is a favorable setup for the shares,” said Mr. Dodge. ”Underlying fundamentals are strong, there is improving visibility into outsized margin expansion over the next 12-18 months and industry consolidation is expected to be elevated. The risks to earnings estimates appear weighted to the upside, and we believe there is a strengthening case for WCN’s valuation premium vs. peers to return to more normal levels which implies 1-1.5x of multiple expansion. WCN remains our preferred idea within our environmental services coverage.”

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to US$156 from US$155 with an “outperformer” rating.

* TD Cowen’s James Schumm to US$165 from US$160 with an “outperform” rating.

* JP Morgan’s to US$159 from US$152 with an “overweight” rating.

=====

Seeking “more clarity is provided on credit facility negotiations, asset sales and distribution policy,” National Bank analyst Matt Kornack lowered Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) to “underperform” from “sector perform” previously.

“Q2/23 was a challenging quarter operationally as occupancy continued to slide, rent spreads were positive although with hefty associated leasing costs,” he said. “Rates remaining higher for longer, the negative tone around office (whether related to WFH, new supply or views around a potential recession) and elevated leverage have significantly reduced the REIT’s operating flexibility as access to capital has become constrained and significantly more expensive. In today’s environment, being able to incentivize tenants is important in attraction and retention and SOT’s finances are such that they are increasingly less competitive. At this point, asset sales will likely be required (even if timing isn’t ideal) in order to generate liquidity as the borrowing base under the credit facility is expected to decline by $45-million in September 2023 (more than the available liquidity today). Luckily, the syndicate is made up primarily of Canadian banks, but even they will demand concessions for any relief provided (higher rates, a possible distribution suspension, etc.). On this basis, we are moving to an Underperform rating as risks exist on both the operations and balance sheet front.”

Mr. Kornack now has a $1.25 target, falling from $1.90 and below the $1.86 average.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* TD Securities’ Aaron Bilkoski upgraded Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $5.50 target, below the $7.75 average.

* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik raised his target for Arc Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) to $26, above the $23.33 average, from $25.50 with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds trimmed his BCE Inc. (BCE-T) target to $63 from $64 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Jerome Dubreuil to $60 from $62 with a “hold” rating, CIBC’s Stephanie Price to $62 from $64 with a “neutral” rating, JP Morgan’s to $62 from $64 with a “equalweight” rating and National Bank’s Adam Shine to $60 from $62 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $63.

“BCE will need a catch-up in 2H to meet its annual objectives, but we believe the company should nonetheless reach its guidance,” said Mr. Dubreuil. “Telcos generate the bulk of their growth in 2H, working capital (a significant drag in the quarter) tends to revert to the mean and the company is now lapping several year-over-year cost headwinds.”

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin increased his Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) target to $104 from $103 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: BMO’s Tim Casey to $60 from $67 with an “outperform” rating, National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen to $93 from $85 with an “outperform” rating, Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $99 from $100 with a “buy” rating and TD Securities’ Tim James to $92 from $87 with a “buy” rating. The average is $80.

“BBD reported mostly neutral 2Q results,” said Mr. Poirier. “Management’s overall tone and messaging on the bizjet market remain positive, and we view the negative stock reaction as a buying opportunity. Over the coming years, BBD will continue deleveraging, which would likely lead to a bump in valuation. We remain bullish on the short- and long-term prospects for BBD.”

* RBC’s Robert Kwan trimmed his Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP-N, BIP.UN-T) target to US$45 from US$47 with an “outperform” rating, while iA Capital Markets’ Naji Baydoun lowered his target to US$46 from US$47 with a “strong buy” rating. The average is US$42.69.

“With the quarterly results coming in close to our forecast and consensus, we believe the market is focusing on the choppy M&A environment, which creates both opportunities (i.e., buying for value) and challenges (i.e., capital recycling/asset monetization strategy),” he said. “That said, BIP has historically been most successful in times of market volatility, so we see greater potential for upside versus downside in the units. With therefore view the unit price weakness as an attractive entry point for long-term-focused investors.”

* Barclays’ Adrienne Yih cut her Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-N, GOOS-T) target to US$18 from US$20 with an “equalweight” rating. The average is US$16.26.

* RBC’s Paul Quinn bumped his Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) target to $15 from $14 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank’s Zachary Evershed raised his target to $13.50 from $13 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $13.60.

“Recent profitability improvements are encouraging, but given the risk presented by a volatile operating environment, we see balanced risk and reward at current valuations,” said Mr. Evershed.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T) target to $49 from $46 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $42.32.

“DFY’s Q2/23 results were very good with operating EPS well ahead of our forecast and consensus with the company still delivering double-digit (or close to) gross written premium (GWP) growth and a mid-90s combined ratio,” said Mr. Kwan. “Despite DFY continuing to successfully execute on its growth strategy, its P/BV discount to its closest publicly-traded peer has widened out to its highest level since DFY’s IPO. We see the shares as undervalued, trading at 1.4 times P/BV, a 1.1 times discount to its closest publicly-traded peer when the typical discount was between 0.4-0.7 times until the recent widening.”

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe increased his Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) target to $1,400 from $1,300, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $1,405.08.

* RBC’s Luke Davis increased his target for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX-T) target to $8.50 from $8 with a “sector perform” rating. Others making changes include: BMO’s Mike Murphy to $10 from $9 with an “outperform” rating and Stifel’s Cody Kwong to $9.75 from $8.25 with a “buy” rating.The average is $8.94.

“Things just got really interesting in Headwater’s 2Q23 earnings print, and it had nothing to do with the inline production and cash flow numbers,” said Mr. Kwong. “Management announced that it has not only added 63 net sections of land inside the Clearwater fairway ytd, but also a further 121 net sections of lands with exploration potential in oil prone regions of Western Canada that are OUTSIDE of the Clearwater play. We believe this is setting up for a very exciting end to 2023, where we forecast a step change in production in 4Q23, likely gain details as to where this new exploration acreage lies and when it will be drilled, potentially see a dividend increase, and its base production benefiting from a tightening WCS differential environment. With all these catalysts in mind, we are increasing our target.”

* BMO’s Tom MacKinnon cut his IGM Financial Corp. (IGM-T) target to $43 from $44 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $45.88.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan cut his Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) target to $38 from $42 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank’s Endri Leno moved his target to $43.50 from $44 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $42.81.

* CIBC’s Anita Soni bumped her target for Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N, K-T) target to US$6.75 from US$6.60 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$5.97.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland increased his Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-T) target to $27 from $21 with a “neutral” rating. Other changes include: BMO’s Thanos Moschopoulos to US$21 from US$19 with an “outperform” rating, JP Morgan’s Tien-Tsin Huang to US$18 from US$16 with an “equalweight” rating and Stifel’s Suthan Sukumar to US$20 from US$18 with a “hold” rating. The average is US$20.08.

“A better than expected print with upside in GTV and payments adoption suggests encouraging progress on recent strategy pivots (mandated payments, larger merchants), which we continue to believe positions LSPD for stronger growth and profitability long-term,” said Mr. Sukumar. “However, potential for near-term headwinds remains from higher churn as the mandated payments initiative is more broadly rolled out across the base along with ongoing uncertainty on discretionary consumer spend trends, as underscored by an incrementally more cautious tone on outlook by management, and as reflected in reaffirmed, H2-weighted FY guidance despite the earnings beat. We maintain our Hold rating as we await more proof points of successful execution, but raise our target slightly.”

* JP Morgan’s Jeffrey Zekauskas cut his Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) target to US$70 from US$78 with an “equal-weight” rating, while Mizuho’s Christopher Parkinson trimmed his target to US$73 from US$74 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$74.98.

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price raised her Open Text Corp. (OTEX-Q, OTEX-T) target to US$42 from US$41 with a “neutral” rating, while BMO’s Thanos Moschopoulos hiked his target to US$50 from US$48 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$43.91.

“We maintain our Outperform rating on OTEX and have made minor changes to our model following Q4/23 results, which were in line, as was FY2024 guidance,” said Mr. Moschopoulos. “While it’s early days for the MCRO acquisition, the integration of the business seems to be on track — with OTEX now guiding for MCRO to return to organic growth in FY2024, which is earlier than expected — and we expect that OTEX’s execution on this front, as well as its deleveraging, will help drive a continued recovery in OTEX’s valuation multiple.”

* RBC’s Luke Davis hiked his Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) target to $46 from $42 with an “outperform” rating, while BMO’s John Gibson increased his target to $43 from $40 also with an “outperform” rating. The average is $41.08.

* BMO’s Ben Pham trimmed his Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) target to $50 from $54 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $51.75.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir reduced his RioCan REIT (REI.UN-T) target to $24 from $25, below the $24.14 average, with an “outperform” rating.

“Amid simultaneous concerns of ‘higher for longer’ interest rates and economic deceleration, we believe REI has its front foot forward. Supported by material improvements in portfolio durability and tight retail fundamentals, we see low-single digit organic growth as an achievable target over the N18M. As well, the near-term project pipeline provides good visibility into earnings upside and lower leverage. In short, we like the risk/reward mix at current discounted levels,” he said.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo increased his Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) target to $48 from $47 with an “outperformer” rating, while RBC’s Sabahat Khan bumped his target to $49 from $48 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $49.

“Spin Master reported Q2 Adjusted EBITDA ahead of RBC/Street forecasts, while 2023 guidance was reiterated. Overall, we believe that with inventory clearing at retail ahead of the holiday sell-in period, the company is well positioned to deliver against its 2023 guidance,” said Mr. Khan.

* RBC’s Keith Mackey moved his Step Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) target to $5 from $4.25 with an “outperform” rating, while Stifel’s Cole Pereira trimmed his target to $7 from $7.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $3.56.

“STEP’s 2Q23 results exceeded our expectations on stronger financials in its Canada division. STEP sees stability in its US division through the rest of the year, which should likely reverse some of the recent share price underperformance. We increase our FY23/24 EBITDA estimates by 3/6 per cent,” said Mr. Mackey.

* CIBC’s Robert Catellier raised his target for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) target to $14 from $13.50 with an “outperformer” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho to $14.50 from $14 with a “buy” rating and BMO’s John Gibson to $13.50 from $12.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $13.67.

* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik bumped his Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) target to $77 from $75, below the $80.67 average, with an “outperformer” rating.