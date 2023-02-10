Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen thinks shares of Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) are “due for a pause after a tremendous run.”

Accordingly, following Thursday’s release of its largely in-line quarterly results and guidance for the next fiscal year, he lowered his recommendation for the Canadian luxury jet manufacturer to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously.

“With a solid backlog, positive margin trends and decreasing leverage, we remain confident that financial results will continue to improve over the next several years,” said Mr. Doerksen. “Furthermore, if Bombardier can achieve its 2025 targets ($1.5-billion in EBITDA and leverage below 3.0 times), we see a path to a C$90.00+ share price over the longer term. However, we feel that the stock is due for a pause in its upward momentum and would prefer to buy the stock on a pullback.”

“Bombardier shares have been exceptionally strong since mid-2022 and are up almost 30 per cent so far in 2023 (versus TSX up 7 per cent). This share price performance is warranted in our view as the company handily exceeded management guidance across all metrics, but based on our updated forecast and valuation, upside to our new target is more modest.”

Mr. Doerksen warned industry sentiment could become “less bullish” in 2023, pointing to “softening” businness jet market sentiment and expecting order activity to slow after an “exceptional” 2022.

“Sentiment around the business jet market was buoyed by strong business jet flying activity through most of 2022 and strong new jet order activity,” he said. “However, industry metrics are showing some softening trends. For instance, industry pre-owned jet inventory for sale, while still healthy, has been ticking higher, closing 2022 at 4.8 per cent of the global fleet versus 3.6 per cent at the end of 2021. Business jet utilization globally, while still up from pre-pandemic levels, was down 1 per cent versus 2022 in the latest week and flat y/y over the past month according to WINGX. "

“Bombardier management indicates that its new jet order activity to start 2023 has been stable and the expectation is for a book-to-bill around 1.0x times for 2023 (versus 1.4 times for Bombardier in 2022). We believe Bombardier shares were also boosted in 2022 from the strong order activity and backlog build, but in our view, backlog is unlikely to grow this year (noting that the company has strong visibility on jet deliveries in 2023 and well into 2024).”

Expecting Bombardier to provide longer-term targets with its investor update on March 213, he raised his target for its shares to $72 from $67. The average on the Street is $70, according to Refinitiv data,

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $85 from $80 with an “outperform” rating.

““The Company reported another solid quarter as strong end-market demand and operational improvements continue to drive operating leverage and FCF generation,” said Mr. Murray. “The Company released guidance calling for healthy revenue growth and margin expansion in 2023, reaffirming management’s confidence in its outlook despite macro pressures and a normalizing demand environment. The Company announced that it will be holding a virtual investor day on March 23, 2023, expected to focus on management’s growth plans beyond 2025 and strategy around capital allocation. While shares have performed well in recent months, we continue to view valuations as attractive, with an improving credit profile and upward revisions of 2025 targets offering further potential upside.”

* Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier to $97 from $82 with a “buy” rating.

“Despite BBD’s conservative 2023 guidance, management’s overall tone and messaging were very bullish, in our view (first EPS-positive year since 2018). BBD continues to pay down debt (we expect further debt repayment in 2023) and improve its credit rating, which could open the company up to a larger pool of investors. We remain bullish on the short- and long-term prospects for BBD and recommend investors revisit the story,” said Mr. Poirier

* Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta to $80 from $75 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin to $89 from $86 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Following Brookfield Corp.’s (BN-N, BN-T) “solid” fourth-quarter 2022 results, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan thinks its apparent willingness to “pursue a giant acquisition could be interesting.”

“BN disclosed it was ‘very close’ to acquiring a US$30-billion business 1.5 years ago that wasn’t an asset manager (like Oaktree), but an operating company,” he said. “BN indicated a willingness to consider huge acquisitions of this size and that it could involve participation from one of their investment funds and/or 3rd party co-invest. Our thoughts on BN being open to doing a substantially larger acquisition than historical: (1) depending on the structure, such a transaction might positively impact BAM’s FRE (management fees, possibly carried interest); and (2) for a deal that size and the significant capital required by BN (BN suggested its portion might be US$10-billion), we think the capital gain potential would need to be significant and lower risk.”

Shares of the company were flat on Thursday after it confirmed plans to carry on buying back shares and is eyeing potential acquisitions to expand its business as it battles to boost a share price that it believes lags the company’s true value by a wide margin.

Mr. Kwan called the quartely results “good” despite operating funds from operations per share falling short of his expecations (68 US cents versus 71 US cents, represening a decline of 7 per cent year-over-year. Its free-related earnings of 34 US cents beat his estimate by 3 US cents.

“The BAM spinoff was successful with fundamentals remaining strong (e.g., continued positive fundraising momentum),” he added.

Keeping an “outperform” recommendation, Mr. Kwan raised his target to US$54 from US$53. The average is US$48.75.

Others making changes include:

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to US$50 from US$53 with an “outperformer” rating.

* JP Morgan’s Kenneth Worthington to US$47 from US$46 with an “overweight” rating.

=====

In a research note titled Not Totally Immune to Macro Headwinds, but Pretty Darn Close, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds reaffirmed his view of Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-N, TRI-T) “as a high-quality core holding with both growth and defensive attributes.”

“We believe the company has the ability to deliver average annual total returns of approximately 10-15 per cent over the longer term and has entered a new phase of 8-12-per-cent annual dividend growth underpinned by a step-up in FCF generation post-Change Program beginning in 2023,” he said. “While we see more limited near-term upside in the stock given current valuation (FTM [forward 12-month] EV/EBITDA of 19.5 times versus a recent historical range of 14-23 times) against the backdrop of rising macro headwinds in 2023, we believe the stock at current levels can still deliver double-digit annual total returns longer-term reflecting a resilient asset mix, forecast 12-per-cent NAV CAGR [net asset value compound annual growth rate] (2022E-2025E) and attractive capital return program.”

TSX-listed shares of the news and information company slipped 1.9 per cent on Thursday following the premarket release of its fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance.

“Management updated 2023 guidance, particularly: (i) 2023 adjusted EBITDA margins of 39 per cent versus previous guidance of 39-40 per cent (or approximately 44 per cent versus 44-45 per cent for the Big 3); and (i) FCF of $1.8-billion versus previous guidance of $1.9- $2.0-billion,” the analyst said. “Putting these tweaks into perspective: (i) 39 per cent is consistent with Q3/22 management commentary, and despite being set in 2021, now incorporates inflationary impacts, reinvestment, -50bps dilution from the SurePrep acquisition and $20-million in additional severence in Q1/23; and (ii) FCF of $1.8B (versus our previous $1.85-billion estimate) incorporates higher capex (7 per cent C.I. versus 6.0-6.5 per cent previously), real estate-related spend of $30-million, the loss of $40-million on divestitures, and a $30-million drag from acquisition integration. While not totally immune to macro headwinds, we believe this is pretty darn close.”

Also seeing “a fully balanced” capital program, Mr. McReynolds maintained a US$125 target and “outperform” recommendation. The average on the Street is US$118.74.

Analysts making target changes include:

* National Bank Financial’s Adam Shine to $48 from $45 with an “outperform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige to US$124 from US$118 with a “buy” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Scott Fletcher to US$126 from US$124 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

In response to their earnings releases on Thursday, CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden made a pair of rating changes to Canadian insurance companies.

He upgraded Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $40 target, rising from $37 and above the $36.80 average

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $37 from $35 with a “buy” rating.

“EPS was above expectations,” said Mr. Young. “The beat was not tax-driven, the LICAT messaging under IFRS 17 was positive and its Capital and Risk Solutions (CRS) business had a good quarter. However, we have a mixed view on the near-term outlook at Empower and wonder how sustainable the European earnings are given the change in how yield enhancement gains flow through under IFRS 17.”

* Credit Suisse’s Joo Ho Kim to $37 from $36 with a “neutral” rating.

Conversely, Mr. Holden downgraded Sun Life Financial Corp. (SLF-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $73 target, up from $71. The average is $72.93.

Analysts making target adjustments include:

* RBC’s Darko Mihelic to $76 from $75 with a “sector perform” rating.

“We ‘MacGyvered’ our IFRS 4 model to approximate an output under IFRS 17 that looks reasonable to us based on recent earnings trends and on our interpretation of SLF’s IFRS 17 earnings impacts,” he said. “SLF now expects a high single-digit impact on the LICAT ratio on transition to IFRS 17, which we view positively. Good upside in Wealth and Asia segments (as they lap challenged 2022 results) appear masked if comparing IFRS 17 to IFRS 4. We think IFRS 17 EPS next year is very close to IFRS 4 2022 EPS. SP, we see SLF’s stock as fairly valued.”

* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $75 from $73 with a “buy” rating.

“Regardless of how we cut it, SLF beat consensus and our EPS estimates,” said Mr. Young. “More importantly, at least to us, these were fairly easy results to dig through, with some good underlying trends in the US, Canada and Asia.”

“We like SLF’s business composition, execution and capital deployment.”

* National Bank’s Gabriel Dechaine to $71 from $69 with a “sector perform” rating.

* Credit Suisse’s Joo Ho Kim to $75 from $74 with an “outperform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $75 from $72 with a “buy” rating.

=====

Equity analysts on the Street are expressing concern over the state of Canopy Growth Corp.’s (WEED-T) balance sheet after the cannabis producer announced a plan to moving forward with the largest round of job cuts and cost reductions in its decade-long history on Thursday, sending its shares plummeting 16.6 per cent in Toronto.

“Results were weak across the board despite ongoing efforts to cut costs and stabilize cannabis market share,” said Eight Capital’s Ty Collin. “We estimate that WEED has less than 3 quarters of cash runway given its current burn rate and upcoming debt maturities, sharpening the risk of a significant dilution event in the nearterm. Strategic changes to cannabis operations announced yesterday carry significant operational risk with dubious cost benefits, in our view.”

Canopy Growth’s boom and bust: A timeline

Maintaining his “sell” recommendation, Mr. Collin lowered his target for Canopy shares to $1.75 from $2.75, representing a negative 43-per-cent return. The average is $3.75.

“Our reduced target price primarily reflects our lower forward-looking sales outlook for Canopy’s core operations, along with balance sheet deterioration and, in our view, growing risk of shareholder dilution,” he said.

Others dropping their targets include:

* CIBC World Markets’ John Zamparo to $1.75 from $2.50 with an “underperformer” rating.

* Piper Sandler’s Michael Lavery to $2 from $2.50 with an “underweight” rating.

* Alliance Global Partners’ Aaron Grey to $3.50 from $4.50 with a “neutral” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Matt Bottomley to $3 from $5 with a “hold” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan hiked his ATS Corp. (ATS-T) target to $64, above the $60.75 average, from $55 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev raised his target to $61 from $57 with an “outperform” rating.

“We continue to view ATS shares in a very favourable light given the company’s positive thematic backdrop (healthcare, EV, general automation, reshoring, labour scarcity, etc.),” said Mr. Sytchev.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Matt Bottomley cut his Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) target to $1.50 from $2, below the $1.90 average, with a “hold” rating.

* Ahead of the release of its fourth-quarter results, Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho raised his Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) target to $245 from $230 with a “buy” rating. The average is $233.

“While significant progress has been made on rate increases, more is needed in 2023. Demand has shown no cracks, driven by higher severity and frequency, while BYD continues to build capacity through workforce initiatives such as the TDP. Continued progress on labour, coupled with a resumed M&A trajectory and BYD’s recession-resilient attributes, support our Buy rating,” said Mr. Ho.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Katie Lachapelle raised her Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) target to $48 from $46 with a “buy” rating, while Scotia’s Orest Wowkodaw increased his target to $50 from $43 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $45.08.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his target for Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T) to $49 from $46 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn bumped his target to $48 from $47 also with an “outperform” rating. The average is $43.23.

“We believe the P&C insurance industry is well positioned for 2023. We view DFY as a land grab story with an ROE expansion kicker,” said Mr. Gloyn.

* Mr. Gloyn also raised his IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T) target to $48 from $45 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $44.38.

“We are Outperform on IGM as we believe the company will deliver strong earnings growth and valuation upside over the longer term. That said, we anticipate risks to AUM levels and net flows to remain elevated in the near term given market uncertainty, the primary driver of the decline in IGM’s reported year-over-year results and continued outflows reported at Mackenzie in January. Ultimately, we believe IGM’s robust growth strategies will offset these headwinds over the longer term,” he said.

* Scotia Capital’s Benoit Laprade raised his Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) target to $32, below the $35.50 average, from $30 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin moved his target for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) to $14 from $13 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $16.25.

* Piper Sandler’s Luke Lemoine cut his Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS-N, PD-T) target to US$115 from US$128, keeping an “overweight” rating. The average is $144.96 (Canadian).

* RBC’s Irene Nattel increased her target for Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) to $45 from $40 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $40.88.

* CIBC World Markets’ Todd Coupland hiked his target for Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) to US$65 from US$50, above the US$43.99 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Dean Wilkinson raised his SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN-T) target to $34 from $33 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $30.25.

* Desjardins Securities’ Jerome Dubreuil trimmed his Telus Corp. (T-T) target to $32 from $33 with a “buy” rating. Others making changes include: National Bank’s Adam Shine to $30 from $31 with an “outperform” rating, RBC’s Drew McReynolds to $33 from $34 with an “outperform” rating and Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige to $33 from $34 with a “buy” rating. The average is $32.31.

* Analysts making target changes for Telus International Inc. (TIXT-N, TIXT-T) include: RBC’s Drew McReynolds to US$29 from US$38 with an “outperform” rating, CIBC’s Stephanie Price to US$30 from US$27 with an “outperformer” rating and Credit Suisse’s Kevin McVeigh to US$25 from US$27 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$27.