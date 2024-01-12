Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Pointing to the potential for “uncertain” returns from its growth ventures, Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil downgraded his recommendation for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) to “hold” from “buy” previously.

“CCA’s outperformance since the end of the last telco earnings season (up 14 per cent vs up 5 per cent average for other Canadian telcos) has prompted us to move to the sidelines as network convergence between wireless and wireline finally appears to be gaining traction,” he said. “Moreover, despite elevated capex for several years, top-line growth remains under pressure at CCA, which, with higher leverage, a tighter valuation gap and little potential for meaningful short-term catalysts, takes us away from buy territory.”

In a research note following the release of its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results that were narrowly higher than his expectations on Wednesday after the bell, Mr. Dubreuil warned Cogeco is likely to continue to “intense” competitive pressure in the near term. He also predicted its return on investment may not be “strong enough” over the medium term to satisfy the Street’s expectations.

“BCE has slowed its FTTH deployment but has not halted it, which means CCA’s network speed advantage will continue to erode,” he said. “We further expect that BCE will continue to add market share for several years, which should affect customer loading on CCA’s facilities-based network (footprint excluding oxio). In the U.S., FWA continues to have traction in the broadband market. Capacity issues for FWA operators may eventually emerge, but recent spectrum allocations in the U.S. (C-band) and AT&T’s inroads in the field are concerns for us. Moreover, U.S. cable has not performed well since early December given the weak outlook provided by some peers during industry conferences, but these comments had little impact on CCA’s share price.”

“We do not anticipate that growth ventures (oxio, wireless, edgeouts) will deliver solid ROI in the medium term. We agree with the wireless strategy given the growing importance of bundling and network convergence, but that does not mean the company’s asset portfolio is well-positioned in connection with this trend. We are certain management has done its homework regarding expected returns of investment projects, but we do see significant capital allocation risk at this point.”

Shares of the Montreal-based company nudged higher by 0.2 per cent on Thursday in response to the quarterly earnings release that featured “robust” internet subscriber additions domestically but an “unsurprisingly weak” update from its U.S. operations. Revenue of $748-million fell in line with the Street’s expectation of $752-million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $359-million was narrowly higher than projected ($349-million).

“CCA could perform well if M&A activity in the US cable market (not by CCA) resumes, as we believe potential transaction multiples would be higher than CCA’s current multiple. More announcements by CCA of efficiencies could also lead to better-than-expected EBITDA growth,” said the analyst, who made modest increases to his 2024 and 2025 adjusted earnings per share projections.

Seeing Cogeco Communication’s valuation becoming “less attractive” recently, Mr. Dubreuil reiterated his 12-month target of $70 for its shares. The average on the Street is $71.40, according to Refinitiv data.

“Given the stock’s recent performance, the spread between CCA’s EV/NTM [next 12-month] EBITDA and that of U.S. peers is now one standard deviation tighter than the two-year average,” he concluded. “While we note that several historical U.S. cable transactions were completed at higher valuations than the multiple we assign to CCA’s U.S. operations, the company needs to be willing to sell some assets for investors to unlock the higher valuation. In addition, we would note that the stock currently has only a negative 0.6 times EV/2025E EBITDA multiple spread vs QBR, which we would rather own given its more attractive growth profile.”

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Greg Pardy expects fourth-quarter 2024 results for large-cap energy producers to “reinforce trends that have been in place for some time, including an ongoing commitment to capital discipline, net debt reduction and shareholder returns, albeit at a slower pace.”

“We estimate that Canada’s oil sands weighted majors — Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy and Imperial Oil — generated free cash flow (before dividends and working capital movements) of $6.5 billion in the fourth-quarter (down 32 per cent sequentially), increased net debt by $1.45 billion (partly due to Imperial’s $1.5 billion SIB and Suncor’s acquisition of the remaining 31.23 per cent working interest of Fort Hills), repurchased $5.1 billion of their common shares (up 75 per cent sequentially) and paid/accrued cash taxes (to all jurisdictions) of about $1.3 billion.,” he said.

In a research report released Friday previewing the quarterly results titled Quite the Mixed Bag, Mr. Pardy reaffirmed Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) as his “favourite senior producer” heading into earnings season. The Calgary-based company remains on the firm’s “Global Top 30″ and “Global Energy Best Ideas” lists.

“Our fourth-quarter outlook for CNQ reflects production of 1.42 million boe/d, up 2 per cent sequentially which includes record quarterly SCO production of 494,100 bbl/d from CNQ’s Horizon/AOSP segment, with oil sands mining operating costs of $22.29/bbl amid realizations of $101/bbl and a 14-per-cent royalty rate,” he said. “Our production outlook also factors in Canadian oil & liquids volumes (excluding mining) of 525,000 bbl/d, with Canadian natural gas volumes of 2.2 bcf/d. Also included within our fourth-quarter outlook are cash taxes of $571 million, capital spending of $1.13 billion and share repurchases of $1.55 billion. All said, we peg CNQ’s fourth-quarter operating cash flow at $4.1 billion ($3.73 per share) and free cash flow (before estimated dividends of circa $1.1 billion and working capital movements) at about $2.9 billion. We peg CNQ’s net debt (company definition, excluding working capital) at $11.22 billion as of December 31, down from $11.52 billion on September 30. Our 2024 outlook for CNQ factors in production of 1.36 million boe/d amid capital spending of $5.42 billion (excluding abandonment expenditures of circa $635 million), which follows the announcement of the company’s 2024 budget in December.”

He has an “outperform” rating and $94 target for CNQ shares. The average on the Street is $96.56.

Mr. Pardy said Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T), which is on the “Global Energy Best Ideas” list, is his favourite integrated company. He has an “outperform” recommendation and $51 target, which falls 68 cents below the average.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T), also on the “Global Energy Best Ideas” list, is his favourite intermediate producer. He has an “outperform” rating and $31 target, exceeding the $30.42 average.

=====

CIBC World Markets analyst Jacob Bout made a series of target price adjustments to engineering and construction firms in his coverage universe on Friday.

His changes included:

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T, “neutral”) to $18 from $12.50. The average on the Street is $13.21.

(ARE-T, “neutral”) to $18 from $12.50. The average on the Street is $13.21. AtkinsRéalis (ATRL-T, “outperformer”) to $57 from $51. Average: $50.67.

(ATRL-T, “outperformer”) to $57 from $51. Average: $50.67. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T, “outperformer”) to $17 from $14.50. Average: $15.84.

(BDT-T, “outperformer”) to $17 from $14.50. Average: $15.84. Finning International Inc. (FTT-T, “outperformer”) to $48 from $47. Average: $48.11.

(FTT-T, “outperformer”) to $48 from $47. Average: $48.11. Stantec Inc. (STN-T, “outperformer”) to $116 from $111. Average: $116.73.

(STN-T, “outperformer”) to $116 from $111. Average: $116.73. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T, “neutral”) to $123 from $116. Average: $126.22.

(TIH-T, “neutral”) to $123 from $116. Average: $126.22. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T, “neutral”) to $30 from $29. Average: $27.25.

(WTE-T, “neutral”) to $30 from $29. Average: $27.25. WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T, “outperformer”) to $234 from $208. Average: $209.79.

=====

In a research report ahead of earnings season for North American paper and wood products companies, CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel upgraded Vancouver-based Mercer International Inc. (MERC-Q) to “neutral” from “underperformer” and raised his target for its shares by US$1 to US$9, exceeding the average on the Street of US$8.88.

He also made these target adjustments:

Adentra Inc. (ADEN-T, “outperformer”) to $40 from $34. The average is $41.17.

(ADEN-T, “outperformer”) to $40 from $34. The average is $41.17. Cascades Inc. (CAS-T, “neutral”) to $17 from $14. Average: $15.30.

(CAS-T, “neutral”) to $17 from $14. Average: $15.30. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T, “outperformer”) to $10 from $9. Average: $9.33.

(DBM-T, “outperformer”) to $10 from $9. Average: $9.33. Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, “outperformer”) to $30 from $26. Average: $29.60.

(IFP-T, “outperformer”) to $30 from $26. Average: $29.60. KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T, “neutral”) to $10 from $11. Average: $10.63.

(KPT-T, “neutral”) to $10 from $11. Average: $10.63. Richelieu Hardware Inc. (RCH-T, “neutral”) to $49 from $44. Average: $48.25.

(RCH-T, “neutral”) to $49 from $44. Average: $48.25. Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T, “neutral”) to $86 from $83. Average: $88.43.

(SJ-T, “neutral”) to $86 from $83. Average: $88.43. Trancontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T, “outperformer”) to $16 from $15. Average: $17.70.

(TCL.A-T, “outperformer”) to $16 from $15. Average: $17.70. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T, “outperformer”) to $142 from $119. Average: $101.80.

(WFG-T, “outperformer”) to $142 from $119. Average: $101.80. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T, “neutral”) to 75 cents from 85 cents. Average: 74 cents.

(WEF-T, “neutral”) to 75 cents from 85 cents. Average: 74 cents. Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T, “outperformer”) to $48 from $47. Average: $51.75.

=====

Canaccord Genuity metals and mining analyst Dalton Baretto downgraded Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) to “hold” from “buy” while raising his target to $11.50 from $11 on Friday. The average target on the Street is $11.76.

He also made these target changes:

Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. Inc. (ASCU-T, “speculative buy”) to $2.75 from $4. The average is $3.36.

(ASCU-T, “speculative buy”) to $2.75 from $4. The average is $3.36. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T, “buy”) to $27 from $29. Average: $24.23.

(ERO-T, “buy”) to $27 from $29. Average: $24.23. Faraday Copper Corp. (FDY-T, “buy”) to $1.25 from $1.50. Average: $1.53.

(FDY-T, “buy”) to $1.25 from $1.50. Average: $1.53. Filo Corp. (FIL-T, “speculative buy”) to $29 from $26. Average: $30.11.

(FIL-T, “speculative buy”) to $29 from $26. Average: $30.11. First Quantum Minerals Inc. (FM-T, “buy”) to $19 from $18. Average: $17.21.

(FM-T, “buy”) to $19 from $18. Average: $17.21. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, “buy”) to $9.25 from $9. Average: $9.84.

(HBM-T, “buy”) to $9.25 from $9. Average: $9.84. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T, “buy”) to $6 from $6.50. The average is $15.63.

(IVN-T, “buy”) to $6 from $6.50. The average is $15.63. Magna Mining Inc. (NICU-X, “speculative buy”) to $1 from $1.50. Average: $1.76.

(NICU-X, “speculative buy”) to $1 from $1.50. Average: $1.76. Marimaca Copper Corp. (MARI-T, “speculative buy”) to $6 from $6.50. Average: $5.85.

(MARI-T, “speculative buy”) to $6 from $6.50. Average: $5.85. Solaris Resources Inc. (SLS-T, “speculative buy”) to $13.50 from $14. Average: $16.19.

(SLS-T, “speculative buy”) to $13.50 from $14. Average: $16.19. Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T, “buy”) to $62 from $63. Average: $63.64.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Following Thursday’s release of its fourth-quarter production results and an update to its three-year guidance, Desjardins Securities’ Jonathan Egilo trimmed his Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T) target to $18.75 from $19.50, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is $20.34.

* Barclays’ Raimo Lenschow raised his target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-N, LSPD-T) to US$23 from US$20 with an “overweight” rating. The average on the Street is US$19.31.

* KeyBanc’s Noah Zatzkin raised his Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$570 from US$500, exceeding the US$506.21 average, with an “overweight” recommendation.

* RBC’s Keith Mackey cut his Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) target to $122 from $125, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $125.78.