Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin made further reductions to his 2023 financial forecast for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) on Friday to reflect the impact of wildfires and a labour disruption at the Canadian West Coast ports, seeing its full-year guidance now difficult to achieve.

“Our view is that the likely resulting lower volumes and therefore extra headcount are going to pressure margin, and we now see 2023 guidance for mid-single digit EPS growth as at risk (RBC estimate: up 1 per cent; from 5per cent),,” he said in a research note released Friday. “However, our long-term positive thesis remains intact, and we continue to expect the company to deliver on its Investor Day targets for 10-15-per-cent EPS CAGR [compound annual growth 2024 to 2026.”

“We also caught up with CN management [Thursday] who noted four bridges were knocked out of commission (3 due to wildfires, 1 due to flooding) during the quarter, which we expect could negatively impact fluidity and margins in Q2 and during the remainder of the year

Mr. Spracklin is now projecting 2023 earnings per share of $7.54, down from $7.81 previously and “well below” the consensus estimate of $7.83. His 2024 and 2025 expectations slid to $8.68 and $9.73, respectively, from $9 and $10.29 (versus the Street’s $8.67 and $9.62).

“CN last quarter upped its EPS growth guidance to up mid-single digit (from up low-single digit), which we now view as at risk driven by the external factors highlighted above,” he said. “We are modelling for EPS growth of 1 per cent in 2023 (from 5 per cent) and we highlight that we could therefore see management lower guidance during Q2 reporting to better reflect the current operating environment.”

“We note that our EPS growth estimates of 15 per cent and 12 per cent (on 2024 and 2025 EPS, respectively) align with new 3-year guidance for 10–15-per-cent EPS CAGR 2024–26 provided at CN’s recent Investor Day.”

Keeping an “outperform” recommendation for CN shares, Mr. Spracklin cut his target to $174 from $180, exceeding the $165.93 average, according to Refinitiv data.

“Our Outperform rating is based on favourable network dynamics as well as GDP plus growth opportunities and potential for meaningful margin improvement. We also believe the rail sector as a whole has positive fundamentals that we expect to drive long-term growth in free cash flow,” he said.

=====

Following in-line second-quarter results, National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed expects Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s (RCH-T) profitability to improve in the second half of fiscal 2023.

However, after seeing organic growth decline, he warned the Montreal-based company faces “another difficult comp” in the current quarter.

“June 2022 was RCH’s best ever month, and management flags June 2023 was down 10 per cent year-over-year,” said Mr. Evershed. “Despite the expectation of slightly easier comps in the rest of Q3, we lower our organic growth forecast to negative 8.2 per cent year-over-year in Q3/23 (was down 7 per cent).”

“Carrying excess inventory through external warehousing continues to drag on margins, as it represents roughly $6 million per quarter in additional costs. We continue to model inventory reduction in the upper end of management’s target of $60-80 million this year, and management calls for further working capital reduction of approximately $50 million in 2024, which we fine-tune in our model. Given these dynamics, and barring significant volume erosion, the 13.0-per-cent EBITDA margin generated in Q2/23 is expected to be the low watermark in 2023, with slight improvements through the rest of the year. Margin guidance for 2023 is 13 per cent, with 2024 now at 13-14 per cent, slightly cooler than previous messaging that was calling for margins slightly north of 14 per cent.”

On Thursday, Richelieu shares slid 2.7 per cent after it reported revenue of $472.1-million, down 3.2 per cent year-over-year driven by a 4.7-per-cent organic growth and narrowly topping Mr. Evershed’s $468.6-million estimate. EBITDA of $61.5-million and earnings per share of 55 cents both met his estimates ($61.4-million and 55 cents, respectively).

Mr. Evershed said M&A activity keeps “rolling in, complemented by organic initiatives.”

“Following the four acquisitions closed in Canada in Q1/23, RCH completed the acquisitions of Maverick Hardware and Westlund Distributing in the U.S. during Q2/23,” he said. “Additionally, RCH opened a new distribution centre in Minneapolis and continued expansion and modernization projects at its Atlanta, Nashville, Seattle and Pompano facilities. Management notes a very healthy pipeline, and we expect additional tuck-ins in the back half of the year.”

After “minor” changes to his forecast to account for the results, management commentary and its latest acquisitions, Mr. Evershed lowered his target for Richelieu shares by $1 to $48. The average on the Street is $46.

“We reiterate our Outperform rating as we remain bullish on management execution and end-market growth in the long term,” he concluded.

=====

RBC Dominion Securities’ Nelson Ng thinks Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N, AQN-T) shareholders are likely to have high expectations heading into August, given its ongoing strategic review and another activist shareholder (Starboard Value) lobbying for asset sales.

However, the analyst sees limited share price upside even if the Oakville, Ont.-based company decides to sell a portion or all of its renewables business.

“Over the past quarter, several activist shareholders emerged, including Starboard Value (7.5-per-cent interest consisting of 5.0-per-cent common shares and 2.5-per-cent total return swaps), Corvex (1.7 per cent) and Ancora,” he said. “We believe shareholders generally support AQN’s previously announced strategic review of its Renewable Energy Group. However, due to investment opportunities emerging from decarbonization and energy transition, we believe the company should continue to develop non-regulated renewable energy projects even if AQN decides to divest some or most of its nonregulated renewable assets. We also believe that in the high interest rate environment, it is currently not the best time to divest renewable assets.”

Mr. Ng said his view is supported by Duke Energy Corp.’s (DUK-N) agreement to sell its unregulated utility scale Commercial Renewables business to Brookfield Renewable in a deal valued at about US$2.8-billion.

“There have been several large U.S. renewable energy transactions announced in the past year, and we estimate that the transaction multiples were in the 9-12 times EBITDA range,” he said. “The most recent transaction is Duke Energy’s sale of its non-regulated commercial renewables business for $1.05 billion ($2.8 billion including tax equity and debt), which reflects roughly 9 times EBITDA. ... We currently value AQN’s Renewable Energy Group by applying a 12 times EBITDA multiple, but if we apply a 9-times EBITDA multiple to AQN’s renewable portfolio and value its interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure using the latest closing share price, our sum-of-the-parts value would be $7.21. As a result, we believe that spinning out or divesting the Renewable Energy Group may not lead to a sustainable higher AQN share price. We recognize that using some sale proceeds to fund stock buybacks could support a higher share price in the near term.”

While he lowered his 2023 earnings per share estimate “modestly” by 2 US cents to 56 US cents to “reflect weak North American wind resources in Q2/23,” Mr. Ng reiterated a “sector perform” rating and US$9 target for Algonquin shares. The average is US$9.48.

Elsewhere, iA Capital Markets’ Naji Baydoun kept a “speculative buy” rating and $13 target.

“Although a sale of AQN’s water utilities could be completed at a premium to current valuations (we calculate $2.0-4.0/share of value at 30.0 times P/E or 2.25 times rate base), this would likely dilute the Company’s remaining portfolio quality, growth profile, and valuation,” said Mr. Baydoun. “As for 2025 run-rate EPS expectations, we believe that $0.75-0.90 is optimistic and would likely require substantial share buybacks to achieve; large share repurchases would likely limit AQN’s ability to invest in organic growth, and we estimate that ~$0.60-0.65 of annual run-rate EPS by 2025 is more realistic (with some upside from buybacks). Overall, we continue to see activist shareholder involvement in AQN leading to the pursuit/execution of strategic initiatives to unlock shareholder value in the near term.”

=====

Calling it a “high risk/high reward play on pain,” Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou initiated coverage of ZYUS Life Sciences Corp. (ZYUS-X) with a “speculative buy” recommendation.

The Toronto-based company is developing cannabinoid drugs to alleviate pain associated with a variety of conditions, including osteoarthritis and bone cancer. It went public through a reverse takeover with Phoenix Canada Oil Company Ltd. on June 19.

“Its founder, President and CEO Brent Zettl has been pursuing drug commercialization using a cannabinoid formulation for 23 years, with his previous endeavor culminating in the largest takeover in the cannabis industry at the time,” Mr. Partheniou said. “With a successful Phase 1 already completed and multiple data points suggesting efficacy, we believe its lead drug candidate, Trichomylin, is well positioned to offer investors an attractive risk/reward opportunity, given the large market size of chronic pain targeted and the potentially short timeframe of 1-2 years to reach a meaningful catalyst. Hence, we outline a positive bias in our outlook for ZYUS.”

Currently the lone analyst covering the stock, he set a target of $4, representing upside of 308.2 per cent from Thursday’s closing price of 98 cents.

“We leverage a 10-year, two-stage DCF to capture the value of Trichomylin for cancer-related pain, leaving osteoarthritis and its two other potential drug candidates as upside optionality,” said Mr. Partheniou. “Our commercialization assumption is in 2029 in the US only, with a conservative treatment cost of approximately $5 per day, less than branded NSAIDs and popular opioids. We expect a good adoption rate, given the safety profile of the drug, matched with its potential to be opioid sparing, achieving blockbuster status within its first three years. We assume a 0-per-cent terminal growth rate, a 10-per-cent WACC and a probability of success factor of 17 per cent to account for completing Phase 1 but in the difficult area of chronic pain.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Bernstein’s Bob Brackett raised his Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N, ABX-T) target to US$20 from US$19.50 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$23.09.

* TD Securities’ Brian Morrison reduced his Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) target to $210 from $215, keeping a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $196.

* ATB Capital Markets’ Tim Monachello lowered his Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET-T) target to $1.30 from $1.50, below the $1.87 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* Mr. Monachello also cut his Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) target to $13.75 from $14 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $14.30.

* Credit Suisse’s Edlain Rodriguez cut his Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) target to US$55 from US$50 with an “underperform” rating. The average is US$77.30.