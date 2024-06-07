Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While the yield environment “remains challenged,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier thinks Transat AT Inc.’s (TRZ-T) voluntary debt paydown is “a positive sign for the story” following the release of its second-quarter financial report.

“Overall, we view the results as neutral as TRZ had pre-released its guidance cut and made statements on the difficult summer environment back in May,” he said. “That said, we have reduced our 3Q estimates as management stated that load factors are currently trending 2 per cent lower year-over-year while yields are 8 per cent lower year-over-year (offsetting the 11-per-cent year-over-year growth in capacity). Moreover, the strained Canadian consumer and aggressive pricing from competitors have created market-specific headwinds for TRZ (adds to the GTF engine issue).”

Shares of the Montreal-based airline and tour operator slipped almost 4 per cent on Thursday after it reported an adjusted earnings per share loss of $1.02, rising from a loss of 21 cents during the same period a year ago and missing Mr. Poirier’s estimate of a 63-cent loss as an aircraft engine recall grounded part of its fleet and drove costs higher.

“In the quarter, TRZ made early repayment of $36-million of subordinated high-interest debt (BA rate + 9.75 per cent) which was due on April 2025,” he said. “Management stated that this should save $5-million in interest annually (we have adjusted our model). Additionally, TRZ renegotiated its LEEFF government secured facility ($41-million), as well as its revolving facility ($50-million), extending its maturities to February 2026 from April 2025. TRZ now has no debt maturity before 2026, which we view as positive as it could enable further deleveraging and better negotiation terms at a future date. However, with net debt to TTM trailing 12-month] EBITDA (including lease liabilities) still sitting at 6.1x, risk remains for equity holders.

“Management outlines clear plan for the implementation of the Porter JV. The first phase, which launched this week, aligns TRZ’s European and Porter’s North American schedules, pricing and commercial offering. Phase two, to come in the fall, will focus on the US routes common to both airlines (eg Florida). Phase three in 2025 will concentrate on southern destinations, where TRZ will act as the tour operator for Porter. Overall, management expects that by the end of 2025, both networks should be in line with the eventual goal of offering loyalty points cross-usage once TRZ launches its new program next year”

Mr. Poirier reduced his adjusted earnings per share projections for both 2024 and 2025, but he maintained a “hold” rating and $3 target for Transat shares. The average is $2.79.

“We do not see any reason to buy the stock at this point and prefer to remain on the sidelines while awaiting additional deleveraging as well as the execution of the strategic plan,” he said.

Elsewhere, analysts making target adjustments include:

* Scotia’s Konark Gupta to $2.25 from $2.50 with a “sector underperform” rating.

* TD Cowen’s Tim James to $3 from $3.75 with a “hold” rating.

=====

A group of analysts on the Street raised their targets for shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T) after it exceeded expectations for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for a third consecutive quarter.

After the bell on Wednesday, the Montreal-based printer, packager and publisher reported revenue of $683-million for its second quarter, missing the consensus forecast of $723-million. However, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share of $110-million and 52 cents, respectively, both came in higher than anticipated ($104-million and 44 cents).

Analysts making changes include:

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds to $22 from $21 with an “outperform” rating. The average target on the Street is $20.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel to $18 from $17 with an “outperformer” rating.

* National Bank’s Adam Shine to $21 from $18.50 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Free cash flow generation is likely to be the focus of attention during AtkinsRéalis’ (ATRL-T) Investor Day event on June 13, according to National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev, who warned “hopes of a stronger and more consistent FCF trajectory are still just that, hopes, for now.”

“Until recently, ATRL earnings have been extremely volatile which, among other factors, understandably restrained the multiple investors were willing to pay for the shares,” he said in a report released Friday. “Since 2021, however, core earnings (adjusted EPS ex. Capital contributions) have remained in positive territory and have grown steadily to an expected $2.28 over the next four quarters and stepping up to $2.54 in 2025. Shares have continued to rally, advancing an additional 27 per cent year-to-date, which has helped narrow ATRL’s valuation gap to peers. That said, there is still a significant chasm to both global and Canadian peers, and further multiple expansion will be contingent on the full runoff of legacy LSTK work, a monetization of the low-margin Linxon business, continued capitalization on opportunities in the nuclear space, and a broad-based improvement in margins (especially in Canada, which lags other regions by several hundred bps due to a mix of smaller and less profitable projects).”

Mr. Sytchev thinks a noticeable improvement in both free cash flow and generation is “key” to calming investor concern about the Montreal-based company, formerly known as SNC-Lavalin.

“On a forward basis (and we sound like a broken record here), FCF needs to be commensurate with core EBITDA of $859-million for 2025 (our anchor for valuation is on blended 2024/2025 numbers),” he said. “Still some working capital drag from LSTK, underperformance of Linxon (hopefully sold or wound down soon), and lesser FCF conversion from O&M still lead us to believe that $350-$400-million should be doable over the coming two to three years. With most engineering companies trading at a 3-3.5-per-cent FCF yield, that points to an $11.5-billlion market cap or somewhere in the $65.00 per share range, inclusive of 407 (and in line with our NAV). The operative word, here, again, is FCF realization.”

The analyst expects management to emphasized Engineering margins and its Nuclear growth prospects are important levers to increased free cash flow.

“In 2021, we calculated the EBITDA margin delta vs. WSP/STN [WSP Global and Stantec] stood in the 200 basis points range (when properly allocating corporate costs); now it’s closer to 500 bps as both Canadian peers have seen significant margin expansion,” he said. “While relative margin is of course one part of the story, so far we have not witnessed operating leverage from superior organic momentum at Atkins. This needs to change. Nuclear (20 per cent of NAV) is seeing a sentiment renaissance now and more studies around SMR and new builds are being contemplated. Approval processes can, however, be arduous and will likely take more time to come to fruition than some are hoping for (backlog in this division, however, now stands at $1.8-billion, the highest since 2017 at $1.4-billion); that being said, we don’t expect this business to grow by a factor of 4 times.

“All in, one could say that the ‘easy’ recovery is behind us as the LSTK run-down and portfolio slimming were the obvious choices. The reality, of course, is more complex as there is nothing “easy” when it comes to winding down a construction business that has been a core of an ‘A to Z’ market approach to project securement (hence we suspect a different go-to-market strategy for the engineering business in Canada for Atkins now vs. history).”

Mr. Sytchev reiterated his “outperform” recommendation and $61 target for shares of AtkinsRéalis. The average on the Street is $62.45.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* HSBC’s Erwan Rambourg upgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) to “buy” from “hold” and increased his target to US$425 from US$405, while Bernstein’s Aneesha Sherman raised her target to US$382 from US$376 with a “market perform” rating. The average on the Street is US$404.89.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang raised his GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) target to $62 from $59, exceeding the $53.27 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* CIBC’s Anita Soni reduced her target for Iamgold Corp. (IAG-N, IMG-T) to US$4.80 from US$5 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $4.67.