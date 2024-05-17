Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Heading into earnings season for Canada’s Big 6 banks, National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine warns investors “patience is (still) required,” seeing interest rate cuts as the greatest sector catalyst “insofar as they will alleviate investor concerns related to the credit cycle, as well as acting as a stimulant for credit demand (especially commercial).”

“In turn, we attribute most of Big-6 underperformance to rate cut expectations that continue to be deferred,” he said. “Obviously, we wish we had more clarity on this particular issue. But we don’t. What we do have is confidence in other factors that were previously sources of uncertainty, such as NIM performance (flat expectation) and expense management (improved efficiency outlook). Moreover, we believe the regulatory environment has become more stable, which should be reinforced if OSFI decides to keep the DSB buffer flat this coming June.

“Our top picks are CM, RY and BMO. However, with BMO’s commercial loan growth challenging both its Canadian and U.S. operations (including top-line expansion of recently acquired Bank of the West), we believe its near term performance outlook is challenged on an absolute basis. We still prefer it on a relative basis to TD.”

In a research report released Friday, Mr. Dechaine said he expects net interest margins to take a “small step back,” projecting the group to report low single-digits compression with a combination of fixed term deposit growth outpacing loan growth. He’s also anticipating a “slow and steady build” on the credit front with “a combination of fixed term deposit growth outpacing loan growth.”

“With nearly all Big-6 banks sporting CET 1 ratios at 13 per cent or higher, we believe buybacks will become a discussion point,” he added. “On a stock-specific basis, BNS will be in focus to see if it managed once again to minimize (or eliminate) the impact of the Basel III Output floor.”

To reflect “slight” increases to his target valuation multiples, Mr. Dechaine made a trio of target price adjustments:

* Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “outperform”) to $143 from $137. The average on the Street is $134.64, according to LSEG data.

Analyst: “BMO started fiscal 2024 with a whimper, highlighted by negative 5-per-cent operating leverage. The bank positioned the quarter as the low water mark of the year, re-iterating its commitment to positive operating leverage on a full-year basis. While there were certainly some revenue headwinds that contributed to this performance, especially in the Corporate segment, adjusted expense growth of 16 per cent year-over-year was a primary drag. While we do not expect a major turnaround this quarter, there is hope for a stronger outcome. That is, we see normalization of some of the Corporate revenue items (e.g., non-recurrence of hedging losses), potential improvement in Capital Markets revenue performance (esp. in the U.S.) and further progress on BoW + rest of bank cost cutting initiatives to push this quarter closer to a break-even operating leverage figure. Importantly, expectations have been checked, with Q2/24E EPS having been cut by 4 per cent since Q1/24 was reported.”

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “outperform”) to $76 from $73. Average: $68.80.

Analysyt: “CM delivered the best operating leverage performance in the group last quarter, at 2 per cent. Performance, in part, reflected industry-leading expense management, with adjusted NIX rising only 3 per cent year-over-year. The bank is guiding to mid-single digit growth on a full-year basis, and also clarified that some seasonality played a role in the Q1/24 outcome. That is, some investment spending would be more evident in future quarters, which leads us to expect higher expense growth this quarter. In turn, we could see operating leverage reduce.”

* Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “outperform”) to $154 from $148. Average: $145.20.

Analyst: “Calendar Q1/24 U.S. bank results bode well fo RY’s Capital Markets business. Of note, the largest wholesale players in the U.S. reported aggregate FICC trading revenue growth of nearly 60 per centr Q/Q (although flattish Y/Y), Equities trading revenue growth of 32 per cent Q/Q (up 6 per cent Y/Y) and investment banking fee income growth of 25 per cent Q/Q (up 31 per cent Y/Y). Considering that RY generates roughly 50 per cent of its wholesale revenues in the U.S, the bank should outperform its Canadian peers in this segment in Q2/24.”

He maintained his targets for these stocks:

* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “sector perform”) at $67. Average: $68.08.

Analyst: “BNS’s Q1/24 results overall were far better than expected. One of the key drivers of outperformance was 4 basis points of quarter-over-quarter NIM expansion, against expectations of flat performance. NIM was up in the Canadian banking segment (up 9bps Q/Q) and even more so in the International segment (up 19bps Q/Q), offset by NII contraction in Corporate. We expect NIM to flatten this quarter, a combination of a GIC pricing environment that continues to pressure funding costs, a potential rebound of BNS’ mortgage volumes and the impact of rate cuts across the LatAm footprint in International banking. At our conference in March, management hinted that it may have resumed mortgage growth sooner than expected.”

* Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “sector perform”) at $84. Average: $87.37.

Analyst: “The past month has revealed much more detail around TD’s AML issues in the U.S. that had previously been a bit of a mystery. We discussed the bank’s decision to provision for one regulatory fine on April 30th and discussed a revised downside scenario for the bank in a separate report. We don’t expect the bank to provide any specific updates on the various investigations being undertaken by regulators plus the Department of Justice. However, we will be watching for any changes in the bank’s strategic messaging, such as potential indications of a higher/longer cost burden from investing in its AML programs. Alternatively, we could potentially receive an indication that the bank’s organic growth is going to decelerate as it focuses on fixing its AML issues.”

Following Thursday morning’s release of “solid” fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, National Bank’s Richard Tse thinks Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-N, LSPD-T) is “taking a more disciplined approach to capital allocation which has been reflected in the F25 guidance.”

“Further, we think the Company’s re-allocation of resources to drive a re-acceleration in customer locations / subscription growth is positive given the higher relative margin profile (to payments),” he said. “While positive – it’s early, and we need more comfort those efforts will drive merchant (subscription) growth.”

Shares of the Montreal point-of-sale software company soared 18.3 per cent on Thursday after it beat quarterly financial targets and issued a sharply higher operating profit forecast than analysts had expected for its new fiscal year. Revenue of $230.2-million topped both Mr. Tse’s $226.0-million estimate and the consensus forecast of $224.3-million), while adjusted EBITDA of $4.4-million also topped expectations ($4.0-million and $4.3-million, respectively).

“With respect to the notable KPIs, transaction-based revenue was up 40 per cent year-over-year care of growing payments penetration which increased 330 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 31.9 per cent and ARPU [average revenue per user] (ex-Ecwid) expanding to $431 (up 29 per cent year-over-year) which helped drive an NRR (net revenue retention) of 110 per cent in FY24,” said the analyst. “With respect to Lightspeed’s customer locations, GTV [gross transaction volume] in its targeted larger markets had locations with GTV more than $500k/yr and more than $1 million/yr up 5 per cent year-over-year and 6 per cent year-over-year respectively while merchants (and locations) with GTV less than $200k were down year-over-year. For reference, total customer locations (ex. Ecwid) were down 1.8 per cent year-over-year to approximately 165,000. Importantly, FQ4 marked the third consecutive quarter of positive Adj. EBITDA at $4.4 million (1.9-per-cent margin).

“Looking ahead, Management is guiding to revenue growth of 23 per cent year-over-year and an Adj. EBITDA margin of approx. 2.7 per cent in FQ1 (both at the midpoint). On a full year basis (FY25), Management is guiding to total revenue growth of at least 20 per cent with a minimum of $40 million in Adj. EBITDA; on the low end this implies an Adj. EBITDA margin of approx. 3.7 percent. A large part of those efficiency gains is expected to come from previously disclosed restructuring (announced April 3, 2024) where the Company plans to reduce its headcount by 280 employees (10 per cent of the Company’s workforce) along with reducing its office footprint. Notably, a large portion of the restructuring has already been completed.”

Maintaining his “sector perform” recommendation for Lightspeed shares, Mr. Tse raised his target to US$16 from US$15 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$17.60.

Elsewhere, other analysts making changes include:

* JP Morgan’s Tien-Tsin Huang to US$16 from US$17 with a “neutral” rating.

* Jefferies’ Trevor Williams to US$16 from US$14 with a “hold” rating.

* Scotia’s Kevin Krishnaratne to US$21 from US$20 with a “sector outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland to $26 (Canadian) from $25 with a “neutral” rating.

Expressing concern about its large capital expenditure spending on rental equipment business, Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser lowered his recommendation for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT-Q, QIPT-T) to “underperform” from “market perform” previously.

“In reviewing QIPT’s PPE schedule we note the regular transfer of inventory on its balance sheet to rental equipment (part of PPE),” he said. “We also note that this equipment has an exceptionally short average useful life of just over 12 months, and we view these rental equipment transfers effectively as Capex. QIPT finances the bulk of these purchases with equipment loans from financing partners, which are typically paid off over the life of the asset (~1 year). As such, payments on these loans are recorded as repayments of debt in the financing section of the cash flow statement, rather than as PPE purchases in the investing section. This could lead to an underestimate of the underlying Capex in the business. We do credit QIPT for now explicitly outlining its free cash flow; we further believe adj. EBITDA should also be adjusted to remove the depreciation on rental equipment from EBITDA, thus creating more alignment with the universe of cash-flowing companies, while also removing what is effectively a recurring cash charge given the short useful life of these assets.”

TSX-listed shares of the Cincinnati-based home medical equipment provider plummeted 14.4 per cent ater it reported an adjusted earnings per share loss for its second quarter of 3 US cents, below the expectations of Mr. Sarugaser and the Street of profits of 2 US cents and 1 US cents, respectively. Cash on hand slid to US$14.6-million from US$18.3-million in the previous quarter.

“We revise QIPT’s reported Adj. EBITDA for the amount of rental equipment depreciation in the respective period, which in turn drives a 2Q24 RJL Adj. EBITDA of $6.7-million (vs. QIPT reported Adj. EBITDA of $14.9-million),” said Mr. Sarugaser. “QIPT does not disclose rental equipment depreciation quarterly (only annually), so our deduction for the Q is an estimate. In addition, while QIPT’s new FCF disclosure now adjusts for the payments on any equipment loans used to finance equipment (QIPT’s interpretation of Capex), we believe the amount transferred from inventory is a better measure of Capex in this instance. This allows for the possibility that a portion of the inventory transfers are not financed, but rather paid for outright with cash (which we believe occurs in rare instances).”

After reducing his earnings expectations, Mr. Sarugaser dropped his target for Quipt shares to US$2.50 from US$10. The average is US$9.75.

Elsewhere, Eight Capital’s Ty Collin lowered his target to $10 (Canadian) from $13 with a “buy” rating.

“QIPT reported Q2/F24 results on Wednesday evening,” said Mr. Collin. “Profitability remained solid, but organic growth slowed down from historical and target levels due to a change in Medicare support. Additional disclosures concerning the DOJ claims investigation, originally revealed last quarter, may have also contributed to the negative reaction in the stock [Thursday]. Management expects to return to 8-10-per-cent organic growth moving forward, but execution, along with more clarity around the ongoing investigation, will be critical to allaying investor concerns.”

In other analyst actions:

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet lowered his ATS Corp. (ATS-T) target to $54 from $61 with a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is $64.43.

* Mr. Doumet also cut his Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT-T) target to $6.50 from $7, below the $7.69 average, with a “sector perform” rating.

* RBC’s Jimmy Shan cut his Automotive Properties REIT (APR.UN-T) target to $11.50, below the $11.94 average, from $12 with a “sector perform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Carey MacRury lowered his target for B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T) to $7 from $7.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $5.69.

* National Bank’s Don DeMarco raised his targets for Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB-T) to $2.60 from $2.40 and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T) to $9 from $7.75 with a “sector perform” recommendation for both. The averages are $2.69 and $6.74, respectively.

* Evercore ISI’s Michael Binetti raised his Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-N, GOOS-T) target to US$13 from US$12 with an “in line” rating, while CIBC’s Mark Petrie increased his target to $21 (Canadian) from $20 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $19.

* JP Morgan’s Jeremy Tonet moved his Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) target to $56 from $55 with an “overweight” rating. The average is $53.85.

* TD Cowen’s Jonathan Kelcher bumped his target for Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) to $8 from $7.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $8.17.

* Scotia’s Mario Saric raised his H&R REIT (HR.UN-T) target to $11.25 from $11 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $11.13.

* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi raised his Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) target to $30 from $29 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $29.58.

* Scotia’s Robert Hope raised his Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) target to $56 from $55 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $54.21.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir raised his Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) target to $16 from $14 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $16.33.