Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

While investors punished Air Canada (AC-T) after it swung to a loss in the first quarter, sending its shares plummeting 8.4 per cent on Thursday, ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray saw the results as “strong,” emphasizing its increased capacity and impressive load factors.

“Management remained upbeat on the Company’s outlook as demand conditions remain supportive and are expected to receive a boost from Sixth Freedom traffic and normalizing business travel in 2024,” he said. “Management reaffirmed full-year guidance and confirmed that it hedged 50 per cent of expected fuel consumption for Q2/24 at Q1/24 prices. The balance sheet continues to improve, as evidenced by a recent upgrade positioning AC returns to shareholders over the medium term. Given the current demand environment and increased balance sheet flexibility, we remain constructive on AC and see [Thursday’s] weakness as a buying opportunity.”

Before the bell, the airline company reported revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $5.2-billion, $453-million (including a $20-million one-time charge), and a loss of 27 cents, respectively, exceeding Mr. Murray’s estimates of $5.4-billion, $439-million, and a loss of 38 cents. The latter did fall short of the consensus projection (an 8-cent loss), which the analyst said contributed to the sell-off.

“AC reported solid Q1/24 results, highlighted by 10.2-per-cent EBITDA growth (which included a $20-million cost headwind from removing freighter capacity) and reaffirmed full-year guidance,” he said. “Management remained constructive on the Company’s outlook, with strength on transpacific routes and the steady return of corporate travel expected to offset a normalizing yield environment in 2024. The booking curve remains healthy and is expected to receive a boost from Sixth Freedom traffic, with load factors expected to remain firm going forward.

“ASMs [average seat miles] increased 11.1 per cent in Q1/24, with management expecting a further step up in subsequent quarters to support peak travel season. Management noted it plans to lease several B737 aircraft to provide interim lift in late 2024 and into 2025, to support the current demand environment and mitigate against any potential disruptions from ongoing aircraft maintenance issues, particularly around the A220.”

Mr. Murray thinks returns to shareholders now “appear to be nearing.”

“With AC exiting Q1/24 with leverage of 0.9 times (below the 1.5 times target), $10.1-billion in liquidity, and profitability returning to pre-pandemic levels, we believe the Company is nearing the point where it can begin returning capital to shareholders, most likely via buybacks,” he said. “We expect any near-term returns to be measured as the Company looks to maintain balance sheet flexibility to support its growth strategy amid an uncertain macro environment.”

After raising his EPS projections for both fiscal 2024 and 2025, Mr. Murray increased his target for Air Canada shares by $1 to $33, keeping an “outperform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $27.56, according to LSEG data.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* TD Cowen’s Helane Becker to $33 from $34 with a “buy” rating.

* National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen to $30 from $31 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $28 from $30 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

Investor focus continues to be on the potential for acquisitions by Colliers International Group Inc.’s (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) after it reaffirmed its full-year outlook, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Jimmy Shan

“Following the equity raise and its relatively bullish comments on pipeline last quarter, we suspect the market had expectations of an acquisition announcement going into the quarter – none new was announced,” he said. “But CIGI reiterated its solid pipeline, and is working on deals (big and small) that will widen its capabilities and also strengthen existing lines. It sounds like big deals will come at a full price (we read 10 times EBITDA +) while smaller deals in (say) CM can be had at more of a bargain.”

The analyst saw few surprises from the Toronto-based professional services and investment management company’s quarterly report, noting its Outsourcing & Advisory (O&A) business is growing at high single digits, Investment Management fundraising remains “soft” but is expected to “gain traction” in the second half of the year, leasing picking up, and its Capital Markets segment “still weak” with a recovery also anticipated to come later this year or in 2025.

“CIGI’s valuation looks reasonable, though we feel news around acquisitions, CM showing signs of troughing (or better, recovering) and momentum in fundraising are positive catalysts,” said Mr. Shan.

“Q1 saw a one-time unexpected tax charge, accounting for most of our downward revision in AEPS. Our 2025 estimates are also modestly down on more conservative growth in the IM business. Our estimates do not reflect any acquisitions.”

Reiterating his “outperform” recommendation, the analyst lowered his target for Colliers’ U.S.-listed shares by US$5 to US$145. The average is US$138.67.

“A strong track record with leading return metrics: Colliers’s average ROIC of 16 per cent since spin-off in 2015 ranks top-quintile within the broader S&P/TSX index and above its US-listed commercial real estate brokerage peers,” Mr. Shan said.

“Long-term compounding potential: Colliers’s business is advantaged by its globally recognized brand and its asset-light and high free cash flow generation ($1.5-billion since spinoff), matched with its decentralized/partnership model and its small size relative to the acquisition opportunities that run across countries and diverse segments that service the CRE industry. Accordingly, we believe it is capable of compounding capital in the low- to mid-double-digit range over the long term.”

=====

With consumers remaining under pressure and vehicle affordability remaining “a key problem,” National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev thinks “the credit/consumer cycle needs to stabilize before anyone can objectively contemplate” investing in AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T).

“We are not there,” he declared.

“The challenges of still-high prices, elevated interest rates and generally less money in consumers’ pockets continue to pressure the top line, even as new vehicle supply continues to improve. While this drives customers into less expensive offerings, management noted that it is having difficulty sourcing used cars at lower price points in sufficient quantities; trade-ins are down materially and buying vehicles at auction significantly hurts per unit profitability. As such, even though a used car can now be readied for sale in about eight days (vs. 60+ previously), GPUs remain depressed, no doubt hindered by the sell down of expensive inventory in a declining price environment. The collision business – now broken out as a separate vertical – was touted as a bright spot, now generating $10-million of EBITDA annually (previously a money losing business). The overall cost structure is expected to be reviewed and optimized under Project Elevate, but potential material benefits will take time to show up.”

Shares of the Edmonton-based company dropped 15.7 per cent on Thursday after it reported quarterly revenue of $1.421-billion, down 8 per cent year-over-year and below both Mr. Sytchev’s $1.441-billion estimate and the consensus forecast of $1.510-billion. GAAP Diluted earnings per share of 10 cents, excluding gains on sale and impairment charges results, also fell below expectations (45 cents and 42 cents, respectively).

“Following a soft print highlighted by a difficult operating environment, we have significantly compressed our 2024E topline and margin forecasts. We have modeled a (very) gradual revenue recovery in 2025E combined with a slightly leaner cost structure as the benefits of operational improvements begin to flow through, leaving 2025E EBITDA and EPS largely unchanged,” he said.

With those reductions, Mr. Sytchev cut his target for AutoCanada shares by $2 to $22, keeping a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $28.10.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Krista Friesen downgraded AutoCanada to “underperformer” from “neutral” and cut her target to $18 from $25.

Other target changes include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Luke Hannan to $18 from $20 with a “hold” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” and raised her target to $54 from $52. The average is $53.89.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir cut his Allied Properties REIT (AP.UN-T) target to $19 from $20 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $19.78.

* RBC’s Robert Kwan increased his AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) target to $34 from $32 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia’s Robert Hope moved his target to $35 from $33 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $34.18.

* CIBC’s Scott Fletcher cut his Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T) target to $51 from $52.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $55.28.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Luke Hannan raised his target for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) to $40 from $38 with a “buy” rating, while CIBC’s Mark Petrie bumped his target to $41 from $37 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $43.50.

* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi raised his Atco Ltd. (ACO.X-T) target to $49 from $48 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $45.71.

* Eight Capital’s Ralph Profiti increased his Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T) target to $12.50, above the $10.95 average, from $11 with a “buy” rating.

* National Bank’s Shane Nagle increased his Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T) target to $195 from $190 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $197.54.

* National Bank’s Rupert Merer raised his GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) target to $58 from $55 with an “outperform” recommendation, while CIBC’s Kevin Chiang increased his target to $59 from $58 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $53.04.

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T) target to $45 from $42, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $42.14.

* Scotia’s George Doumet reduced his target for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T) to $31.50 from $33.50 with a “sector outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Mark Petrie cut his target to $31 from $32 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $30.07.

* National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev raised his North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) target to $47 from $46, reiterating an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $44.

“Too much attention was attributed to utilization rate, a percentage that bounces around A LOT depending on fleet movements (as was the case in the quarter between 2 mines in Canada),” he said. “We believe the market should be paying for EBITDA, not one of a myriad of KPIs. With reiterated guidance and focus on deleveraging, we are again very constructive on the name and buyers at this level as the market is trying to figure out what to do with the name.”

* Jefferies’ Samad Samana reduced his Open Text Corp. (OTEX-Q, OTEX-T) target to US$42 from US$45 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: CIBC’s Stephanie Price to US$38.50 from US$44 with a “neutral” rating, National Bank’s Richard Tse to US$50 from US$60 with an “outperform” rating and Barclays’ Raimo Lenschow to US$38 from US$44 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$48.50.

* RBC’s Michael Harvey moved his target for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to $36 from $34 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s Jamie Kubik increased his target to $37 from $35 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $37.60.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang cut his Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) target to $55 from $57 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $54.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige raised his Thomson Reuters Inc. (TRI-N, TRI-T) target to US$156 from US$149 with a “hold” rating, while CIBC’s Scott Fletcher increased his target to US$156 from US$152 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$159.49.

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet lowered his target for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T) to $125 from $133 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev to $132 from $137 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $128 from $130 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $134.44.

“The negative earnings revision dynamic is new for TIH but we view it as a recalibration than a structural issue,” said Mr. Sytchev. “In an uncertain world where having zero financial leverage on a balance sheet carries a large premium, one can do worse than sticking with Toromont. We are therefore willing to be patient.”

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) target by $1 to $39 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s Nik Priebe moved his target to $40 from $38 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $38.78.

* National Bank’s Gabriel Dechaine cut his Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) target to $84 from $92 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $88.74.

* CIBC’s Nik Prieve raised his target for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) to $60 from $55, above the $54.88 average, with an “outperformer” rating.