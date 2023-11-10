Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil raised his recommendation for shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T) on Friday, expressing greater comfort in its high leverage level given shifting economic conditions.

“We are moving to a Buy (from Hold) rating as many of the risks we anticipated for RCI (and which made the high leverage more uncomfortable) are now better understood,” he said following Thursday’s quarterly release. “In addition, the company appears well on track to meet its Shaw acquisition synergy objective, which we believe would make the stock attractive on a FCF [free cash flow] yield basis, especially when a larger part of the market starts looking at 2025 estimates. This should occur when the company reports its 4Q earnings in early 2024.”

In a research report titled Leverage is much easier to accept with visibility, Mr. Dubreuil cautioned the direction of interest rates remains “unclear,” however he thinks “upward momentum appears to be stalling and lower multiples in Canadian telecom make it easier to recommend adding exposure to RCI.”

“We now better understand many of the risks that kept us on the sidelines: 1. Increased competition—financials are resilient. RCI has fared well so far during the heightened competitive environment, and QBR appears to be entering English Canada with a non-disruptive approach centred on profitable growth. 2. Regulatory changes—manageable impact. This week’s CRTC decision is probably a net positive for RCI in light of BCE’s reduced FTTH deployment expectations. MVNO agreements in place should improve the position of smaller players, but RCI’s recent wireless execution has been strong. 3. Integration risk—ahead of plan. RCI now expects to achieve its synergy target earlier than anticipated. 4. 3800MHz spectrum auction—still a risk. RCI has the lowest amount of spectrum to buy in large cities before reaching the government cap. Moreover, market reactions to spectrum auction results have historically been relatively muted,” he said.

Mr. Dubreuil also expressed increasing confidence in its ability to success take advantage of synergies stemming from the Shaw deal.

“Another reason for our recent cautiousness on RCI was the very high 2025 cable margin consensus of 63 per cent , which looked like a set-up for eventual disappointment,” he said. “We currently forecast 57 per cent, but nonetheless forecast FCF in 2025 that is broadly in line with the Street and would provide a 14-per-cent FCF yield (our definition). This means we have a different view of how synergies should be allocated (not 100 per cent in cable opex), but synergy allocation should not be a concern for FCF-driven investors.”

Believing Rogers stock “looks good on 2025 numbers,” he hiked his target to $69 from $66.50. The average target on the Street is $72.33, according to Refinitiv data.

“As most analysts will roll over their valuations to their 2025 estimates, we believe it will become more evident that RCI is undervalued on a relative basis,” said Mr. Dubreuil. “RCI boasts the highest FCF yield among the Big 3, both in terms of FCFF/EV [free cash flow to the firm to enterprise value] and FCFE/market capitalization despite faster expected growth. We believe the gap is clearly too large on 2025 FCF yield. Indeed, RCI generates an attractive 13.7-per-cent FCFE/market capitalization yield on our 2025 numbers. This is using our definition of FCF, which is more conservative than management’s.”

“RCI’s FCF yield on 2025 estimates is too high given the acceptable level of risk — we recommend buying the stock.”

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds to $71 from $69 with an “outperform” rating.

“With an eye on our 2025E NAV of $74 per share post the Shaw integration, we believe current levels represent an attractive and timely entry point into the stock, reflecting: (i) close proximity to realizing the bulk of the more than $1-billion in Shaw operating cost synergies through H1/25 driving an attractive 10-per-cent adjusted EBITDA CAGR [compound annual growth rate] (2023E–25E); (ii) what is likely to be a steady de-risking of the stock as visibility on Shaw integration synergies increases, the competitive landscape post-Rogers-Shaw-Quebecor transactions finds a new equilibrium, leverage declines, and management’s track record of improved execution lengthens; (iii) option value on non-core and/or non-telecom asset sales/crystallizations; and (iv) what we believe are recalibrated expectations for wireless ARPU (stable), a sustained tougher cable environment for Internet (telco fibre competition), structural pressure for television (cord-cutting/cord-shaving), and elevated capex (more than $4-billion annually, 19–20-per-cent capex intensity),” he said.

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price to $69 from $67 with an “outperformer” rating.

* TD Securities’ Vince Valentini to $82 from $82 with an “action list buy” rating.

=====

Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li warns share price volatility is likely to continue for Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) until better macroeconomic conditions become visible.

However, he does think the retailer’s current valuation “largely reflects” those headwinds, leading him to maintain his “positive long-term view” following Thursday’s quarterly release and announcement of a plan to reduce his workforce by 3 per cent.

“While 3Q had a few puts and takes, we would characterize the results as largely in line, with softer Retail results partly offset by stronger performance in Financial Services,” said Mr. Li. “CTC’s cautious retail outlook reflects softening discretionary spending and increasing competition. These pressures will accelerate in the near term and we have adjusted our estimates accordingly.”

Before the bell on Thursday, Canadian Tire reported normalized earnings per share of $2.96, missing both Mr. Li’s $3.18 estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of $3.29. He attributed the underperformance to a lower-than-expected favourable impact from the dealer margin sharing agreement (MSA) adjustment ($33-million versus his $80-million).

To reflect “a cautious retail outlook from continued softness in discretionary spending and increasing competition,” Mr. Li reduced his 2023 earnings per share projection by 18 per cent to $11.23 from $13.64, while his 2024 expectation slid by 8 per cent to $13.80 from $15.=

“We expect Retail revenue (excluding Petroleum) to recover by approximately 3 per cent in 2024 (vs down 5 per cent in 2023),” he said. “All else equal, flat revenue would lower our EPS by $1.80, net of cost offsets. There are a few puts and takes with the downturn. On the positive side, we believe CTR’s resiliency is supported by Triangle Rewards, enhanced data analytics (more effective promotions), stronger product assortment with “good, better and best”, owned brands, cost management, etc. CTR’s diverse product mix will also help as we saw in 3Q (essentials up 4 per cent). On the negative side, pressures on discretionary spending will be prolonged by looming mortgage renewals and the impact of higher interest rates. We expect Financial Services earnings to increase by 2 per cent in 2024 (vs down 7 per cent in 2023) assuming unemployment remains under control. Assuming macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, we estimate 70-cent downside to segment EPS. Our downside scenario essentially calls for no earnings growth next year. Applying a 10.5 times P/E (roughly one standard deviation below its 12 times 10-year average) implies a $120 downside valuation.”

Keeping a “buy” recommendation for Canadian Tire shares, Mr. Li lowered his target to $170 from $180 The average target on the Street is $168, according to Refinitiv data.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $152 from $166 with a “sector perform” rating.

“We consider Q3/23 results to be tepid,” he said. “A major element of the EPS miss vs. NBF is related to a change in accounting of the margin-sharing agreement (MSA; $33-million reported vs. $80-million modeled, or $0.62 EPS delta); though, MSA pressure will persist. Also, higher costs related to share-based compensation impacted EPS by $0.22.”

* RBC’s Irene Nattel to $199 from $205 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $153 from $177 with a “neutral” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Luke Hannan to $167 from $172 with a “buy” rating.

=====

In response to weaker-than-anticipated third-quarter financial results and a “surprise” acquisition, National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse downgraded Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” previously.

“Besides the FQ3 results, Altus announced a material acquisition which has us taking pause to reflect its impact on valuation as we’re unfamiliar with the asset and from our initial assessment, it’s unclear from our vantage point as to whether we can ascribe a similar target multiple to that business,” he said.

After the bell on Thursday, the Toronto-based provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate reported revenue for the quarter of $185.2-million, falling short of both Mr. Tse’s $200-million estimate and the consensus projection on the Street of $197.3-million. Adjusted EBITDA of $29.7-million also missed expectations ($37.1-million and $37.2-million, respectively). While organic recurring revenue was up 13.7 per cent year-over-year, new bookings slid 17.3 per cent.

“While we recognize the revenue correlation with bookings is not paired given the contractual terms of Altus’s engagements, we need to acknowledge it does drive incremental revenue and that the bookings growth is notably lower than what has been a higher normalized run rate,” the analyst said. “Beyond that, 72 per cent of Altus’s AE user base on Cloud continued its positive upward trajectory (up 200 basis points quarter-over-quarter) with expectations that most of the remaining base will be converted over the next year. All in, we believe Altus could miss hitting its $400-million revenue target for its [”higher-valuation” Altus Analytics (AA) segment] this year.”

Concurrent with the quarterly release, Altus announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Situs Group, LLC, a commercial real estate valuation and advisory services business known as REVS, for total consideration of US$225-million and Forbury Property Valuations Solutions Limited, a CRE valuation software provider in the Asia Pacific region, for an undisclosed amount

“It’s unclear to us the revenue mix for REVS coming from professional services / consulting and software / tech,” said Mr. Tse. “From our vantage point, it appears Altus is acquiring a channel to sell its existing products. Bottom line, between the soft FQ3 results, challenging macro backdrop in CRE and incremental (acquisition / integration) risk from the above-noted acquisitions, we’re taking pause.”

Mr. Tse dropped his target for Altus shares to $50 from $65. The average is $59.61.

Elsewhere, Eight Capital’s Christian Sgro lowered his recommendation to “neutral” from “buy” with a $50 target, down from $66.

“Altus reported lackluster results alongside a large acquisition that will lever up the business while scaling the Analytics segment,” he said. “Given continued market uncertainty, leading metrics could reasonably be reaching trough levels; however,we think there is a higher potential for some of this softness to persist through 2024. We think a ‘wait and see’ approach is prudent in the near-term, with full confidence that Altus is unlocking significant strategic value when market conditions improve.”

Others making adjustments include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk to $63 from $73 with a “buy” rating.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber to $52 from $55 with a “sector perform” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang downgraded Airboss of America Corp. (BOS-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral” with a $3.75 target, dropping from $6 and below the $5.75 average on the Street. Elsewhere, TD Securities’ Tim James raised his target to $8.50 from $7 with a “speculative buy” rating.

* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed dropped his Adentra Inc. (ADEN-T) target to $47 from $56, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $41.08.

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray lowered his Street-high AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) target to $62 from $70, while CIBC’s Krista Friesen cut her target to $22.50 from $26 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $30.51.

* CIBC’s Jacob Bout raised his Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) target to $14.50 from $12.50 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $14.75.

* National Bank’s Rupert Merer trimmed his Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) target by $1 to $38 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $38.70.

* JP Morgan’s raised his Brookfield Corp. (BN-N, BN-T) target to US$48 from US$47 with an “overweight” recommendation. Other changes include: TD Securities’ Cherilyn Radbourne to US$55 from US$54 with an “action list buy” rating, CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to US$42 from US$47 with an “outperformer” rating and KBW’s Michael Brown to US$37 from US$36 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$45.69.

* National Bank’s Matt Kornack bumped his CAP REIT (CAR.UN-T) target to $53.50 from $50 with an “outperform” rating. Other changes include: Echelon Partners’ David Chrystal to $56.50 from $57 with a “buy” rating and CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $50 from $55 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $55.11.

* TD Securities’ Aaron MacNeil raised his CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) target to $5.50, above the $4.66 average, from $5 with a “buy” rating, while ATB Capital Markets’ Tim Monachello bumped his target to $5 from $4.75 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed lowered her Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T) target to $15, matching the average, from $15.50 with a “neutral” rating.

* TD Securities’ Tim James raised his Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) target to $5 from $4.75 with a “buy” rating. The average is $3.93.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin cut his CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T) target to $72 from $75 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $75.44.

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds raised his Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) target to $15, exceeding the $13.25 average, from $14 with an “outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber increased his Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T) target to $3,400 from $3,300, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $3,125.71.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed cut her Crombie REIT (CRR.UN-T) target to $17 from $18 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $15.54.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young raised his Docebo Inc. (DCBO-Q, DCBO-T) target to US$50 from US$45 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: National Bank’s Richard Tse to US$60 from US$50 with an “outperform” rating, ATB Capital Markets’ Martin Toner to $95 from $90 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Stephanie Price to $68.50 from $65 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $71.79.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his Dream Residential REIT (DRR.UN-T) target to $9 from $10.50, below the $10.96 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s Keith Mackey cut his Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) target to $12 from $14 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $11.39.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan lowered his High Liner Goods Inc. (HLF-T) target to $13 from $15 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $15.33.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed reduced her Granite REIT (GRT.UN-T) target to $84 from $93 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $89.06.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige reduced his target for Illumin Holdings Inc. (ILLM-T) to $3.25 from $4 with a “buy” rating. Other changes include: TD Securities’ Vince Valentini to $2 from $3 with a “hold” rating and RBC’s Drew McReynolds to $2.50 from $3 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $3.31.

* National Bank’s Rupert Merer moved his Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) target to $15.50 from $16 with an “outperform” rating, while RBC’s Nelson Ng cut his target to $13 from $16, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $14.33.

* RBC’s Darko Mihelic raised his Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) target to $32 from $30 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $28.83.

“MFC’s core EPS was solid overall at $0.92 versus our estimated $0.79. We model good CSM recognition growth in Asia as we believe the segment will be a driver of growth for MFC, even though there may be some weakness in certain Asian regions. We believe there may be continued CRE pressures in the near term, but we believe MFC’s holdings are generally long term, probably well-marked, and not too dissimilar from what other lifecos might own. While we like MFC’s Asia business, the U.S. business continues to have challenges that prevent a higher valuation,” said Mr. Mihelic.

* RBC’s Irene Nattel cut his Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $25 from $27 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $27.44.

* Desjardins Securities’ Jerome Dubreuil raised his Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) target to $38 from $36.50 with a “buy” rating, while National Bank’s Adam Shine increased his target to $39 from $38 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $38.13.

“It is increasingly clear that QBR is adopting a prudent approach to its Freedom integration,” said Mr. Dubreuil. “We believe the Freedom brand relaunch is making the industry more competitive, but at the same time it does not look like the company is aiming for pure disruption. While this approach could potentially delay the brand’s growth, it does reduce operational and financial risk.”

* National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev bumped his RB Global Inc. (RBA-N, RBA-T) target to US$73 from US$71 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$71.86.

* JP Morgan’s John Ivankoe moved his Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T) target to US$74 from US$73 with an “overweight” rating. The average is US$78.55.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson lowered his target for SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN-T) to $30 from $31 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $27.07.

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price raised her Softchoice Corp. (SFTC-T) target to $19 from $17.50 with a “neutral” rating, while TD Securities’ David Kwan increased his target to $26 from $24 with a “buy” rating. The average is $21.

* Eight Capital’s Ty Collin became the first analyst to initiate coverage of Sucro Ltd. (SUG-X), giving it a “buy” rating and $15.50 target.

“Sucro is an integrated sugar company with operations throughout the Americas that include sourcing, refining, and managing the logistics of sugar for customers across North America,” he said. “We believe that Sucro is the only publicly traded company that provides pure-play exposure to the North American sugar industry, a reliable and growing sector that is ripe for an innovative new entrant. The North American sugar industry has been through a decades-long consolidation process, leaving the entire US$14-billion market with just a handful of major suppliers and a shortage of capacity. With rising logistical costs and supply chain risks, customers are highly motivated to support an innovative new competitor like Sucro, who has built the first new sugar refinery in Canada in decades and another new sugar refinery in the U.S. Founder and CEO, Jonathan Taylor, detected this opportunity early on and assembled an expert management team to position Sucro as a first mover to disrupt the aged and inefficient sugar oligopoly. We believe that attractive industry dynamics, combined with Sucro’s low-capital-cos operations and geographically advantaged assets, position the Company to capture share and grow within a growing and profitable industry.”

* RBC’s Greg Pardy bumped his Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) target to $53 from $51 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $54.63.

“As a multi-quarter turnaround story, Suncor’s solid third-quarter results provided just a sample of how much cash flow/free cash flow the company can generate as its operating performance steadily improves,” said Mr. Pardy.

* CIBC’s Robert Catellier raised his target for Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (LCFS-T) to $15 from $14, keeping an “outperformer” rating. The average is $15.

* RBC’s Drew McReynolds increased his target for Verticalscope Holdings Inc. (FORA-T) to $13, above the $7.45 average, from $11 with an “outperform” rating, while TD Securities’ Vince Valentini bumped his target to $7.50 from $6.50 with a “hold” rating.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel reduced his Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) target to 85 cents, matching the average, from $1 with a “neutral” rating.

* RBC’s Chris Dendrinos cut his Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-Q, WPRT-T) target to US$10 from US$12 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$12.10.

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray raised his WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) target to $210 from $200 with a “sector perform” rating. Other changes include: Desjardins’ Benoit Poirier to $210 from $208 with a “buy” rating, CIBC’s Jacob Bout $208 from $204 with an “outperformer” rating, TD Securities’ Michael Tupholme to $220 from $215 with a “buy” rating and RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $212 from $210 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $208.

“WSP reported strong 3Q results with positive organic growth across all regions,” said Mr. Poirier. “Overall, we are not overly concerned with the potential for some IIJA funding delays as this is a long-term tailwind (peak in 2026–27) and steps are being taken to get money out the door faster. We believe WSP is well-positioned to continue increasing its win rate as 62 per cent of the disbursements so far have been allocated to transportation which, when combined with infrastructure, represents close to half of WSP’s revenue.”