RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn is expecting “mixed” third-quarter financial results from North American paper and forest product companies, seeing “more supportive building materials prices but somewhat lower prices across several other commodities.”

“Pulp prices seem to have bottomed, led by a resumption of purchasing activity by China, although significant capacity additions and elevated inventory levels are likely to slow the pace of a recovery,” he said in a research report released Friday. “Paper prices have moved only modestly lower, but operating rates are weak. Supply-demand tension in containerboard is improving somewhat with recently announced closures, and prices have stabilized, but we expect market-related downtime to offset new mill start-ups to continue for the near-term. Timber prices remain weak across North America due to weak lumber and other end use consumption.

“During the Q3 earnings season, we think investors will be focused on the trajectory into 2024, particularly as it relates to wood products demand against a backdrop of elevated interest rates, and demand for graphic paper and paper packaging. While we wait for an inflection point in the economy, interest rates and overall confidence, we note that valuations remain near historic lows”

Heading into earnings season, Mr. Quinn predicts lumber prices are likely to “struggle to gain meaningful momentum” through the remainder of the year, “barring any transportation issues or unforeseen events, driven by both seasonality and higher interest rates weighing on new construction and R&R activity.

“With elevated inventory levels, we expect pulp prices to remain relatively weak through the end of the year, to the benefit of tissue producers (CAS and CLW),” he added. “We think paper packaging names (containerboard and boxboard producers) are also likely to see improving demand as North American destocking concludes, and note that containerboard producers continue to rationalize capacity. For the balance of the year, we favour lumber, tissue and paper packaging companies.”

“We expect low pulp pricing and continued weak graphic paper demand to weigh on companies leveraged to these commodities in Q3. While paper consumption enjoyed a renaissance in 2021 and 2022, significant destocking and negative secular demand trends through 2023 are a significant headwind. We also are cautious on OSB, as we anticipate that the significant capacity additions in 2023 will bring OSB prices down to modestly above cash costs in 2024.”

Following revisions to his commodity price forecast, Mr. Quinn lowered his targets for a trio of Canadian companies:

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T, “outperform”) to $27 from $30. The average is $27.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, "outperform") target to $30 from $32. Average: $31.60.

West Fraser Timber Co. (WFG-N/WFG-T, "outperform") to US$100 from US$110. Average: US$115.

Mr. Quinn named both Canfor and Interfor to his list of “favourite names” along with Cascades Inc. (CAS-T, “outperform” and $15 target) and Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T, “outperform” and $9 target),

Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li thinks Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) is likely to showcase “strong” organic EBITDA growth when it reports its third-quarter results on Nov. 1, reaffirming his view that Calgary-based fuel supply and convenience store company is “well-positioned to achieve its organic EBITDA and deleveraging targets.”

In a research note released Friday, Mr. Li raised his EBITDA projection for the quarter to $531-million from $457-million previously, exceeding the consensus on the Street of $520-million, due to higher crack spreads and capture rates.

“We estimate strong organic EBITDA growth of approximately 25 per cent year-over-yeary excluding Refining, acquisitions and the USA inventory writedown last year,” he said. “We expect well-balanced growth across geographies, driven by higher fuel margins, fuel volume growth (strong summer driving season in Canada and robust tourism and resource exploration activity in International), non-fuel gross profit growth, USA turnaround and cost efficiencies.

“We have also increased our 2023 and 2024 EBITDA estimates to be largely in line with PKI’s positive guidance update on September 5. Normalizing for Refining, we estimate PKI’s $2-billion EBITDA target in 2024 implies solid 6–7-per-cent growth, driven by synergy capture, cost efficiencies and organic growth. We believe mid-single-digit EBITDA growth is achievable in 2025 (excluding refinery maintenance), supported by additional synergy capture, cost savings by leveraging PKI’s scale and the ratable nature of PKI’s business. We expect PKI to achieve its leverage targets (3 times net debt/EBITDA by the end of 2023 and 2–3 times in 2024).”

With his higher estimates and a “greater confidence” in Parkland’s ability to meet its growth and leverage targets, Mr. Li increased his target price for Parkland shares to $47 from $41, keeping a “buy” recommendation and expecting its Investor Day event on Nov. 14 to provide a “better insight on how the company will create additional value over the longer term.” The average target on the Street is $45.96.

“Despite the strong share price performance (up 39 per cent year-to-date), we believe valuation (approximately 7 times NTM [next 12-month] EBITDA) remains attractive at one standard deviation below the five-year average (8 times) and the weighted average of its retail, commercial and refining peers (8 times),” he said. “A clear path to achieving organic EBITDA targets and deleveraging are key catalysts. We expect the results and investor day to reaffirm our view.”

Elsewhere, JP Morgan’s John Royall raised his target to $47 from $42 with an “overweight” rating.

National Bank Financial analyst Rabi Nizami sees upside for Foran Mining Corp.’s (FOM-T) McIlvenna Bay Project in Saskatchewan after touring the site recently as well as meeting with provincial government officials, who have “voiced strong alignment and support” for its plan to build a volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) district.

“A recurring theme was management’s aim to exceed the initially projected 4,200 tons per day throughput rate outlined in the Feasibility Study,” he said. “With the integration of the Foran/G Mining construction management team, detailed engineering plans are already targeting higher throughput as a base case. An official construction decision is anticipated in H1/24.”

“Expect to continue near-mine and regional exploration throughout the upcoming construction period. The application of integrated geophysics and geochemical data has yielded promising results in the Tesla and Bridge Zone discoveries and this approach should be applied elsewhere. We are looking forward to borehole EM results from the nearby Higgs Target and initial testing of Ada and several other drill-ready targets.”

After raising his projections for the company, including a “modest initial throughput increase soon after commercial production with higher initial capex, Mr. Nizami bumped his target for Foran shares to $5.50 from $4.75, reiterating an “outperform” recommendation. The average on the Street is $4.97.

“Foran tends to trade at a premium versus other base metal developers, which we believe is driven by positive sentiment on the stable Canadian jurisdiction, net-zero ESG credentials, advanced stage of the project, significant exploration upside and strong financial backing from well-known investors in Fairfax, Pierre Lassonde, Sprott and G Mining Services,” he said. “We also note several historical M&A precedent takeout multiples for select developers over 1 times NAV (San Nicolas, Santo Domingo, Kamin, Rosemont) which did not necessarily share these merits.

“Our Speculative risk rating recognizes that our thesis is contingent on successful execution of production growth scenarios not currently reflected in the feasibility study as well as an element of exploration success.”

Ahead of third-quarter earnings season for Canada’s telecommunications companies, CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price reduced her target prices for stocks in the sector.

Her changes include:

BCE Inc. (BCE-T, “neutral”) to $56 from $62. The average on the Street is $59.44.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T, "neutral") to $69 from $75. Average: $77.25.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO-T, "neutral") to $58 from $64. Average: $81.50.

Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T, "outperformer") to $38 from $43. Average: $38.63.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, "outperformer") to $67 from $76. Average: $72.47.

Telus Corp. (T-T, "outperformer") to $26 from $29. Average: $28.

Dalton Baretto of Canaccord Genuity made a series of target changes to mining companies in his coverage universe on Friday.

He raised his targets for these stocks:

Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. Inc. (ASCU-T, “speculative buy”) to $4 from $3.50. Average: $3.36.

Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T, "buy") to $9.50 from $9. Average: $7.90.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T, "buy") to $71 from $64.50. Average: $68.66.

His targets for these stocks fell:

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T, “buy”) to $30 from $33. Average: $28.59.

Filo Corp. (FIL-T, "speculative buy") to $26 from $35. Average: $31.73.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, "buy") to $39 from $43. Average: $36.94.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, "buy") to $9.50 from $10. Average: $9.84.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T, "buy") to $13 from $15. Average: $15.57.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, "buy") to $11.50 from $13. Average: $11.87.

Following Thursday close of Surge Energy Inc.’s (SGY-T) $48.3-million convertible debenture offering, National Bank Financial analyst Dan Payne sees “improved strength of positioning of the company in the prevailing environment, both through high sensitivity to the commodity and strength of execution in high-interest asset types, each in support of its ultimate value proposition.”

Resuming coverage of the Calgary-based company, Mr. Payne thinks an expanded return on its capital is “imminent.”

“To the point of the improved quality of the business, a recent management update continued to highlight a highly sustainable model, backstopped by an ample duration (10-15 years) of low capital efficiency oil development prospects (approximately $20,000 per barrels of oil equivalent per day) from which to harvest maximum free cash flow off a low associated decline (23 per cent) in a rising commodity price environment,” he said.

“For context, the company sees a 10-15-per-cent cash flow per share sensitivity to a $5 per barrel rise in WTI pricing (potentially augmented by WCS differential tailwinds) that should have a disproportionate impact on FCF sensitivity (25-per-cent upside) in support of accelerating its inflection point of return of capital. Management expects to reach Phase 2 of its return of capital paradigm (50-per-cent FCF returns at debt less than $250-million, or less than 0.7 times D/CF [debt to cash flow] at $80 per barrel) by the end of Q1/24 (at strip), at which point, its return of capital (through base dividend and buyback) could 2 times and support a more than 10-per-cent potential cash yield (and prospectively a doubling of its equity value under the assumption of a static yield).”

Touting its “conventional cornerstones,” the analyst raised his target for Surge shares by $1 to $13, reiterating an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.55.

“Underlying that remains a solid asset quality in the Sparky and SE Sask Conventional assets, where execution continues to delineate high returns in large OOIP conventional reservoirs. Notably, its Sparky asset continues to be a standout (having grown from 1,000 to 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day; asset profile highlighted within), to prove the strength and sustainability of the economics of the play (predominantly through multi-frac well design to date), which could be complemented (high-grading inventory and returns) through the deployment of multilateral wells in the halo of the play (i.e., 2 times historical results at a 25-per-cent greater cost) and compounding returns with continued deployment of EOR. Ultimately, its leadership in the conventional realm (extending that analogy into SK) has foreshadowed the renaissance of interest there, and as we map the potential value tailwinds for the sector, its equity continues to stand out as a key benefactor.”

In other analyst actions:

* Jefferies’ Alejandro Demichelis downgraded Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) to “hold” from “buy” with an $11 target, below the $18.83 average on the Street.

* CIBC initiated coverage of Stratchona Resources Ltd. (SCR-T) with an “outperformer” rating and $40 target, below the $43.99 average on the Street.

* Ahead of the release of its third-quarter results, Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho cut his target for Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL-T) by $1 to $11.50, citing contraction in peer valuations, with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $12.27.

“We expect 3Q revenue and SSSG [same-store sales growth] to be at the lower end of guidance, with 2H acquisitions skewed toward 4Q; we maintain our EBITDA margin,” he said. “We model DNTL self-funding acquisitions going forward; consequently, deleveraging will be primarily driven by EBITDA growth.”

“We view DNTL as a quality compounder given its (1) proven M&A playbook in a fragmented market; (2) organic growth outlook; (3) compelling financial profile with resilient top-line growth and growing cash flows; and (4) recession-resistant attributes.”

* Morgan Stanley’s Josh Baer cut his Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-N, LSPD-T) target to US$17 from US$18 with an “equal-weight” rating. The average is US$19.85.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen lowered her targets for Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) to $90 from $91 with an “outperformer” rating and Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) to $14.75 from $16 with a “neutral” recommendation. The averages are $88.17 and $19.08, respectively.

* RBC’s Irene Nattel cut her Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) target to $35, below the $39.11 average, from $43 with an “outperform” rating.