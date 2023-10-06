Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While acknowledging a “tougher” macroeconomic climate, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Thanos Moschopoulos now sees “better value” in Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) after a period of share price depreciation.

“The stock has significantly underperformed SaaS peers in recent weeks, and is trading at its lowest EV [enterprise value]/sales multiple since 2018,” he said. “Based on industry discussions, we believe that deal activity is likely slowing in response to macro uncertainty. However, we believe that a deceleration has been priced into the stock, and that customer expansions (stemming from the large cohort of new wins KXS signed over the past two years) should allow KXS to sustain a healthy growth rate.”

Mr. Moschopoulos said a senior consultant at a large global advisory firm told him deal activity for supply chain planning software has “sharply decelerated” in recent weeks.

“According to the consultant, the volume of enterprise customers in the vendor selection or contract negotiation phase during Q3/23 was at the lowest level in two years —as macro uncertainty is weighing on deal activity, and as some customers aren’t feeling the same sense of urgency with respect to addressing supply chain challenges as they previously did,” he said.

“Expansions should provide KXS with a strong built-in source of growth, in our view. While we see a risk of further deceleration in KXS’s ARR growth as new logo wins potentially slow down, we think there’s a partial offset to this stemming from expansion opportunities; we believe KXS has a large hidden backlog of expansions, as the large cohort of new customers it signed over the past two years continue to roll out their multi-year deployments.”

After “modestly” trimming his revenue expectation for fiscal 2024, the analyst cut his target for Kinaxis shares to $190 from $205, maintaining an “outperform” recommendation.

“KXS’s share price is down 20 per cent since the end of June (down 23 per cent in U.S. dollar terms) relative to a 9-per-cent drop for the BVP NASDAQ Emerging Cloud Index,” said Mr. Moschopoulos. “It’s now trading at its lowest multiple since 2018, at 5.8 times CY2024E EV/sales, and its multiple is roughly in line with the SaaS group, having lost the premium it enjoyed through much of the past two years. While we wouldn’t expect the upcoming quarter to be a positive catalyst for the stock, we believe KXS’s current valuation represents an attractive entry-point for investors willing to look past a potential near-term deceleration.”

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed thinks Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s (RCH-T) in-line third-quarter results showed signs of “stabilization” and a “base on which to build moving forward.”

“Richelieu continues to make significant progress reducing its inventory position contributing $24.5-million to cash generation during the quarter and bringing the year-to-date decline to $66-million vs. management’s target of $60-80-million in 2023,” he said. “As execution has been robust thus far and the company might exceed 2023′s guidance, management adjusted prior guidance for another $50-million in 2024 and now calls for a $20-million reduction in H1, with a number for the remainder of the year still to be determined, though we expect a return to usual seasonal patterns.”

“Management reiterated a strong pipeline of M&A opportunities as the company works through several open files backed by a clean balance sheet. Given an outstanding 2022, sellers’ expectations likely remain inflated, but this anchoring will likely fade as time passes and deal flow will accelerate.”

In a research report titled Q3/23 Results: A most welcome uneventful quarter in interesting times, Mr. Evershed introduced his 2025 financial expectations, “calling for gradual margin expansion as we believe that we have largely touched bottom and that the first three quarters of 2023 represent a stable base off which RCH can build.”

“We make only minor revisions to our Q4 estimates following an in-line Q3,” he added. “We fine tune our organic growth, seeing relatively flat performance to H1/24, which is a nominal improvement to our prior outlook, but we remain cautious of deflation in some product categories and therefore temper our margin expectations for next year.

“The company is poised for growth, having invested in its distribution network, growth which we expect will begin to flow through the financials in H2/24, building back towards 4-per-cent annual organic growth as R&R demand recovers and helping margins improve through operating leverage.”

Remaining bullish on “management execution and end-market growth in the long term,” Mr. Evershed trimmed his target for Richelieu shares to $47.50 from $48, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $46.25.

“Our new target is equivalent to a 6-per-cent FCF yield, a level we believe is more defensible given the current opportunity cost of cash investments,” he said.

=====

CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang made a series of target adjustments to stocks in his coverage universe on Friday.

He reduced his targets for these companies:

* Air Canada (AC-T, “outperformer”) to $30 from $33. The average is $31.

* Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T, “neutral”) to $60 from $69. Average: $80.23.

* Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T, “neutral”) to $15.50 from $16.50. Average: $17.43.

Mr. Chiang raised his target for TFI International Inc. (TFII-N, TFII-T) to US$159 from US$156 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$152.23.

=====

Calling it “a value-play with an organic growth engine,” National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine initiated coverage of Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. (SFC-T) with an “outperform” recommendation on Friday.

“SFC is a Bermuda-based life insurer with mature operations in the Caribbean and Canada, and a rapidly growing U.S. operation in an attractive market segment,” he said. “We believe SFC offers attractive re-rating upside potential relative to peers. Currently trading at approximately 0.65 times pro forma book value, we believe the stock price could potentially double as investors gain more clarity on growth opportunities ahead of the company and as the company itself executes on them.”

In justifying his “favourable” rating for Sagicor, Mr. Dechaine pointed to “several drivers” following the completion of its $375-million acquisition of Canadian individual life insurer ivari from Wilton Re Ltd on Tuesday after the bell as well as S&P upgrading its credit rating to BBB from BB+ on Thursday.

“For starters, the closing of the ivari transaction should yield 70 per cent book value accretion (and a pro forma 0.65 times P/B multiple vs. current 1.1 times level),” he said. “Confirmation of this accretion should take place with the acquisition report filing around late November. The ivari acquisition, which will upgrade SFC’s investment portfolio quality, could also yield a credit rating upgrade (e.g., S&P put SFC on positive outlook following deal announcement). As such, SFC could benefit from lower financing costs & improved investor perception. SFC’s shareholder base is an interesting part of the investment story, with nearly 50 per cent held by a small group of investors. We believe the group could pursue strategic opportunities to unlock value not reflected in the stock. At the very least, post-ivari closing, we believe SFC will resume/accelerate its buyback activity. Finally, we believe the organic growth potential of the U.S. annuities business could materially improve the company’s ROE in the next 4-5 years (with visible improvement along the way). Relatedly, the company’s Contractual Service Margin (CSM) relative to its equity base points to a large future earnings stream.”

Mr. Dechaine did warn that Sagicor’s thin trading liquidity will continue to be an obstacle for investors, noting its trading value has exceeded $1-million on less than 3 per cent of trading days over the last three years.

“Another matter that may deter investors is the question of synergies within SFC’s operations,” he added. A smaller company operating across multiple jurisdictions, selling a somewhat inconsistent group of products, dealing with multiple regulators and regulatory frameworks incurs cost overruns that may not be addressable. Finally, comparisons of SFC’s performance relative to the Big-4 Canadian lifecos is not flattering. ROE volatility and a trend of flat/declining book value are key features of this comparison. Introduction of adjusted metrics later this year may improve this perception.”

Taking a “conservative approach” to valuation given those risks, Mr. Dechaine set a target of $7 per share. The average on the Street is $7.50.

=====

Despite trimming his third-quarter earnings expectation for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T), Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho expects notable gains for the remainder of the year from its International segment.

“We expect strong 2H results from Brazil,” he said. “Activity has picked up with improving farmer sentiment, strong crop yields and increasing order books, aided by new government financing programs and a stabilizing political backdrop. AFN recently won some commercial projects in Brazil (lumpy). This more than offset some pockets of weakness in Canada due to drier conditions (spotty; some areas have decent crop yields).”

“With better visibility into 4Q, we remain confident in AFN hitting $290-million-plus in EBITDA and an 18-per-cent-plus margin given operational/ efficiency initiatives.”

In a note released Friday, Mr. Ho trimmed his third-quarter revenue estimate to $432-million, down from $452-million previously but above the Street’s expectation of $430-million and above both the results of last year ($402-million) and last quarter ($390-million). His lower projection is a result of declining projections for its Canadian business ($93-million from $111-million).

“[We] increased 4Q EBITDA to reflect more even seasonality, and introduced 2025 estimates,” he said. “We view AFN’s focus on operational synergies, margin improvement and deleveraging as catalysts, while insights gathered from the Canada Farm Show gave us greater conviction on these initiatives and product transfers, and comfort around the ag backdrop.”

“With robust growth in International (stronger 3Q/4Q), earnings attribution should be more evenly distributed in 2H. We thus reined in 3Q EBITDA to $82-million and increased 4Q EBITDA to $74-million (2023 unchanged at $292-million).”

Maintaining a “buy” recommendation for Ag Growth shares, Mr. Ho lowered his target to $82 from $84. The average is $76.85.

“AFN’s strategic investments in product and regional expansion have positioned it to harness its size and scale in the global buildout of food infrastructure,” he said. “Our positive investment thesis is predicated on: (1) broad-based growth across segments and regions; (2) margin expansion through operational excellence; (3) deleveraging; and (4) a proactive approach to driving organic growth through product transfers and other initiatives.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* HSBC’s Vikram Gandhi initiated coverage of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM-N, BAM-T) with a “buy” rating and US$39 target. The average on the Street is $37.49.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo trimmed his target for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) to $3 from $3.20 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $4.06.

* RBC’s James McGarragle cut his Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) target by $1 to $70, exceeding the average by 5 cents, with an “outperform” rating.