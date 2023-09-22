Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Bank of Montreal’s (BMO-T) integration of its “transformative” acquisition of Bank of the West has “long-term stock implications,” according to National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine.

“BMO’s market cap. surpassed BNS’s at end of Sept.’22,” he said. “Why is that relevant? Because BNS’s track record, highlighted by billions deployed on acquisitions that resulted in below-average EPS growth & ROE performance, sheds light on the importance of execution. BMO’s own track record, highlighted by the M&I acquisition in 2011 and 2018-2021 phase of massive efficiency gains that ultimately yielded superior stock performance, is at stake.”

“The Q4/23 integration update is an important catalyst for the stock. Unlike the situation with M&I, which provided material credit recoveries, the BotW deal will be much more reliant on cost management in order to derive financial success from the transaction. And cost management will likely include both an increase to original cost synergy targets (which has been implied by management commentary) along with reductions to BMO’s ‘legacy’ cost base, which has been implemented by the Q3/23 restructuring charge (with perhaps more to come).”

In a research note released Friday, Mr. Dechaine attributed BMO’s underwhelming share price performance thus far in 2023 to its exposure to the U.S. banking sector.

“After delivering top-3 performance among the Big-6 banks over the course of the pandemic, the BMO stock has underperformed through nearly three-quarters of 2023. The biggest factor to explain the lag is BMO’s overweight U.S. banking sector exposure,” he said. Peers in the U.S. Regional Banking sector have experienced material negative EPS revision (e.g., 2024 EPS cut 18 per cent year-to-dayte) and poor share performance (down 16 per cent year-to-date vs. S&P500 up 15 per cent). Much of the pain has been experienced since the Silicon Valley Bank (etc.) failure in mid-March. We note that BMO’s financial performance of late hasn’t helped either, with the bank reporting substantial EPS misses over the past two quarters.

“A separate, albeit related, issue weighing on BMO’s stock price relates to the BotW integration. Already, the bank has reduced and delayed its initial accretion forecasts (i.e., with Q1/23 results), though the change was attributed mainly to a later than expected deal closing. However, we also believe that challenges facing the U.S. banking industry (e.g., higher funding costs, slower loan growth, rising PCLs) and the weaker macroeconomic backdrop that have emerged since the deal was announced have raised concerns that BotW may simply be less profitable to BMO than originally anticipated. ... We note that management will be updating the street on this deliverable with its Q4/23 results, following the systems integration project that took place this past Labour Day weekend.”

After analyzing the accretion potential from the acquisition, which closed on Feb. 1, and emphasizing the importance of the update, Mr. Dechaine maintained a “sector perform” recommendation and $123 target for BMO shares. The average on the Street is $129.78, according to Refinitiv data.

=====

RBC Dominion Securities’ Christopher Carril thinks the recent turnaround of Tim Hortons in Canada “remains a bright spot” for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T), calling it “an important foundation for the brand’s future growth.”

On Thursday, the equity analyst hosted investor meetings with the company’s chief executive officer, Josh Kobza, which he said focused on several long-term drivers of its brands. They included “international growth; PM daypart expansion at Tims Canada; asset upgrades at Burger King U.S.; and renewed focus on operations at Popeyes.”

For Tim Hortons, Mr. Carril said: “Among the opportunities ahead for the brand are: expansion of its PM daypart business; increasing cold beverage mix; and digital. Unlike iterating around LTO platforms, lunch/dinner expansion in particular — aided by menu innovation (e.g., savory snack items) — remains a significant opportunity for sustainable, long-term growth. Meanwhile, there remains substantial runway for cold beverage growth for Tims; for example, cold beverage mix for Tims Canada is approximately 40 per cent, versus 30 per cent four years ago and 75 per cent for SBUX [Starbucks] U.S. today. Finally, on Tims’ digital business (Tims Canada digital mix 33 per cent in the 2Q), management cited benefits from increasing digital utilization, including to store throughput from Scan & Pay, which facilitates payment and loyalty transactions with a single scan.”

The analyst sees Restaurant Brands valuation as “compelling” compared to peers, pointing to “continued progress at BK/Tims, improving unit economics, and development acceleration serving as key catalysts.”

He reiterated an “outperform” recommendation and US$88 target for its shares. The average is US$81.06.

“We continue to view QSR as our top pick among the global franchised fast food group,” said Mr. Carril. “We see potentially improving Burger King US trends, accelerating development, and shifts in capital allocation (toward growth investments and reduction in leverage) driving stock performance.”

=====

While he saw no “material” new revelations coming from Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU-N, BBU.UN-T) Investor Day event, Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho said he “gained greater comfort on its value creation plans, especially at the ‘Super Six’, including Clarios, CDK and SGMS.”

“Given the higher interest rate backdrop, the fundraising environment for the PE industry has slowed down,” he said in a note titled Stay the course. “Historically, many PEs rely on selling assets in a higher-multiple environment to generate returns, but in today’s environment, that is tough to replicate. This has put a pause on PE transactions, creating challenges for institutional investors whose capital is overallocated into PEs — a situation that is only exacerbated by lower public equity valuations. Although deal activity is starting to resume, it is not back to historical levels. The company also expects that rates will remain ‘higher for longer’. Against this backdrop, BBU’s competitive advantages are (1) better access to capital; and (2) hands-on operational expertise. According to management, more than 50 per cent of BBU’s value creation is driven by operational improvements, whereas other players mostly rely on multiple expansion and revenue growth.”

“We are encouraged by the leadership position and strong growth/FCF profile at Clarios (a monetization candidate), CDK (well ahead of its value creation plans) and SGMS (resilient industry coupled with strong iLottery tailwind). We continue to monitor Sagen given its exposure to the Canadian housing sector.”

Mr. Ho emphasized monetization “remains the path to surface value” moving forward.

“We view monetizations as a catalyst to a higher unit price, considering that one-third of BBU’s adjusted EFO comes from maturing businesses,” he said. “While management did not provide an updated NAV, it illustrated that the current unit price implies the rest of BBU excluding Clarios trades at approximately US$6 per unit, and BBU trades at half the multiple of its diversified service providers/industrials peers, with an attractive 15-per-cent FCF yield.”

Expressing more “comfort” on its balance sheet and refinancing, Mr. Ho maintained a “buy” rating and US$30 target for Brookfield Business shares. The average is US$26.60.

“Our thesis is predicated on: (1) a secular shift in investor appetite for private alts to drive capital flows into the asset class—BBU offers investors a unique way to gain PE exposure without liquidity constraints; (2) a solid investment return track record and attractive valuation; and (3) BBU’s ability to leverage BAM’s extensive platform,” he said.

=====

Reaffirming Meta Platforms Inc. (META-Q) as his top pick across the Internet sector, Citi analyst Ronald Josey opening a “90-day Positive Catalyst Watch” for its shares on Friday ahead of its Sept. 27 Meta Connect event, where he expects to hear details around its generative artificial intelligence plans as well as its quarterly results in late October.

“With Reels ad loads reaching 19 per cent quarter-to-date vs. 17 per cent in 2Q per our proprietary tracking, coupled with newer ad units, greater advertiser demand, and what we believe is an improving online advertising environment, we believe Meta is taking share of the broader online advertising market,” he said. “Our tracking suggests ad loads expanded to 18 per cent in July, 19 per cent in August, and 20 per cent in September and given our view that the leading SFV platform ad load is closer to mid-20 per cent, we believe there remains upside as engagement grows and Reels’ Lo-Fi ad environment attracts more advertisers.”

Maintaining a “buy” rating and US$385 target for Meta, Mr. Josey said he’d be a buyer on “any material pull-back” in its shares. The average target on the Street is US$363.04.

“We view that Reels can effectively compete with TikTok and other short-form video platforms and that monetization is improving, which we should continue to see benefits into 2023, though we acknowledge it is likely to take a year plus to fully recover from iOS privacy changes,” he said.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* RBC’s Irene Nattel cut her Street-high Artizia Inc. (ATZ-T) target to $41 from $46, keeping a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $35.25.

* RBC’s Luke Davis lowered his target for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE-T) to $14 from $12 with an “outperform” rating, while Stifel’s Cody Kwong raised his target to $13.50 from $12.25 with a “buy” rating. The average is $13.10.