Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Stifel analyst Martin Landry thinks there were few surprises in Aritzia Inc.’s (ATZ-T) second-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, however he warned the Vancouver-based clothing retailer is losing market share after its same-store sales slid 4.3 per cent year-over-year during a summer period when its competitors saw gains. It’s the first drop in more than five years, excluding the pandemic.

“This decline comes from limited product innovation, which resulted in soft traffic trends,” said Mr. Landry. “It is not clear when new styles will stimulate traffic again, but the company anticipates negative same-store sales for Q3FY24 and Q4FY24. This is somewhat disappointing and a longer timeframe than expected. To stimulate sales, management will invest in digital marketing, something new for the company, and with the appearance of a change in strategy. We reduce our FY25 EPS forecasts by 9 per cent to reflect slower revenue growth and related lower fixed cost absorption. We believe that Aritzia is still in a ‘show-me’ mode with investors until visibility on turnaround improves. This could leave the stock range-bound near-term.”

Aritzia is in a rut. That’s putting a lot of pressure on its next quarterly results

After the bell on Thursday, Aritzia reported net revenue of $534.19-million for the quarter, rising 1.6 per cent year-over-year and above the analyst’s $522.97-million estimate. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share fell 93.2 per cent to 3 cents, ahead of Mr. Landry’s expectation of a 4-cent loss, as the retailer battled margin headwinds from inflationary pressure on product costs and labour, normalization of markdowns and transitionary dual warehousing costs.

Maintaining its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, the retailer revealed a new digital marketing initiative. It’s a move that concerned Mr. Landry.

“On the earnings call, management discussed seeing opportunities to increase investments in digital marketing (i.e. paid search and paid social media marketing), to drive traffic online,” he said. “While this strategy may end up being successful, it represents a slight change in strategy, which raises questions, in our view. Historically, Aritzia has acquired new customers with limited marketing spending, primarily from opening new stores, which resulted in its marketing spending being less than 5 per cent of sales. Hence, the need for higher marketing spending might suggest that customer acquisition has slowed in recent months. Our concern is that the need for higher marketing spending will be difficult to reverse and could end up being permanent.”

Mr. Landry reduced his 2025 forecast by almost 7 per cent to “better reflect macroeconomic headwinds combined with slower same-store-sales growth assumption given our limited visibility as to when the company returns to positive SSS.” That led him to cut his target for Aritzia shares by $8 to $32, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average on the Street is $32.88.

“We see significant growth potential for Aritzia, which should come from: (1) Geographic expansion in the U.S., where ATZ sees a potential for 100-plus stores vs 48 stores currently, (2) Product depth expansion with additional sizes, lengths and colors, and (3) Category expansion including swimwear, intimates and men’s apparel,” he said.

“Despite near-term earnings volatility, long-term thesis unchanged. While gross margins are expected to be under pressure in FY24, we believe these issues are not permanent. In addition, the U.S. expansion should be margin accretive as price points in the US are the same as in Canada, providing an approximate 25-per-cent lift in Canadian dollars. Larger U.S. revenues also reduce Aritzia’s FX exposure as the company buys the majority of its products in USD.”

=====

While TD Securities analyst David Kwan sees Sangoma Technologies Corp. (STC-T) as “attractively valued, particularly given its solid FCF (9-per-cent trailing yield),” he thinks near-term upside could be limited “given the lack of catalysts and the impact of potential disruptions from changes implemented by the new leadership team.”

That led him to lower his recommendation for the Markham, Ont.-based cloud-based communications provider to “hold” from “buy” following its fourth-quarter earnings miss and a suspension to its guidance.

On Wednesday after the bell, Sangoma reported revenue of $63.7-million, narrowly above Mr. Kwan’s $63.2-million estimate and the consensus projection on the Street of $62.9-million. Gross margin slid to 66.3 per cent, below the analyst’s 70.2-per-cent expectation and leading to lower-than-anticipated adjusted EBITDA of $10.9-million (versus Mr. Kwan’s $12.6-million estimate).

“As part of new CEO Charles Salameh’s strategic plan to position the company in an ideal position for long-term profitability and growth, Sangoma has suspended guidance for F2024, but it currently plans to resume providing guidance in F2025,” the analyst said. Management remains focused on driving profitable organic growth, with no plans for M&A for the next year or two.”

“Both Mr. Salameh and new COO Jeremy Wubs believe Sangoma has an attractive suite of communication solutions complemented by its managed services offering. One near-term priority is to determine how to better package these offerings for its core SMB customer base (e.g., vertical-specific solutions). They also plan on transforming the organization, including building crossfunctional teams and better consolidating platforms/systems.”

Lowering his 2024 and 2025 revenue forecast to “reflect a more conservative growth assumption for Sangoma’s Services revenue, in part due to the ongoing challenging macro environment,” Mr. Kwan cut his target for its shares to $7 from $9.50. The average on the Street is $10.12.

=====

After hosting meetings with chief executive Tracy Robinson this week, Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee thinks Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI-N, CNR-T) “appears to be controlling what is controllable, as service levels have remained consistent through the west coast port strike and wildfires.”

“However, macro trends remain challenging and are negatively impacting CN’s international intermodal business,” he added in a research note released Friday. “This will contribute to challenging 3Q23 earnings, but CN remains confident in a significantly better 4Q volume performance as bulk commodities are improving sequentially. Collectively, it appears CN is effectively laying the groundwork to leverage an eventual freight recovery into solid incremental margins, but near-term headwinds and tough early ‘24 comps suggest some time before the growth inflection becomes apparent.”

Seeing its third quarter looking “soft,” Mr. Wetherbee lowered his earnings per share estimate to $1.55 from $1.80, expecting revenue ton miles (RTMs) to decline by low double-digits year-over-year.

“Negative mix within Bulk commodities and fuel surcharge headwinds couple with a 5-6-per-cent decline in RTMs to yield a mid/high teens year-over-year revenue decline,” the analyst added. “These headwinds suggest a sequentially higher OR [operating ratio]. Nevertheless, we sense management will reiterate full-year guidance for flat-to-slightly negative EPS growth absent a big fuel move or incremental negativity in auto related to the UAW strike. We are moving our 2023 estimate below guidance to $7.10 (down 6 per cent year-over-year). While volume is improving, we think the ramp is steep.”

“Management remains confident in the incremental 800-900k annual carloads of volume opportunity by 2026 laid out at its investor day in May 2023. However, the international intermodal piece has been delayed as elevated inventories and decelerating consumer activity weighs on imports. That will likely push EPS growth negative in 2023 and while 2024 is likely to be a rebound year, the company doesn’t expect intermodal to improve until post-Lunar new year, suggesting EPS growth will be toward the lower end of guidance before accelerating in 2025 and 2026.”

While he noted CN’s service remains “stable” through a series of 2023 challenges, including wildfires and B.C. port strike, Mr. Wetherbee lowered his target for its shares to US$115 from US$122, maintaining a “neutral” recommendation. The average on the Street is US$128.39.

“While overarching macro concerns were present we believe CN is laying the groundwork of strong service to be well positioned to leverage the eventual freight recovery into strong incremental margins,” he said. “We also think that the company is relatively well positioned to compete with CPKC, as multiple commercial rail partnerships have emerged post-merger (most recently with Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern with more likely). These new opportunities support a case for CN to be relatively less impacted by the merger and we do not see CPKC’s success as a zero-sum game over the next several years.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* TD Securities’ Menno Hulshof started Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) with a “hold” rating and $4.50 target. The average is $4.56.

“ATH not only survived the 2020 crash, but we believe it also emerged the strongest it has ever been. In our view, the balance sheet is pristine (anticipates exiting Q3/23 with $415-million of liquidity) and shareholder capital returns are competitive (75 per cent of excess cash flow in 2023),” he said. “We believe it also offers economic growth optionality (Leismer expansions) and is advantaged from a royalty/cash-taxation perspective. However, with the recent share-price rally (up 104 per cent trailing-12-months), our $4.50 target price and 9-per-cent target return point to a HOLD rating”

* Following the late Thursday announcement of a 10-year agreement with the City of Regina to process its organic waste through a new project, called Prairie Sky Organics, Desjardins Securities’ Brent Stadler raised his target for EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (EVGN-X) to $4.50 from $4.25, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average is $5.69.

“In our view, EVGN offers investors a unique opportunity to take early advantage of the RNG wave, which we believe is essential to reaching global decarbonization goals,” he said. “We expect explosive growth as EVGN embarks on becoming a Canadian RNG leader.”

* RBC’s Greg Pardy raised his target for Enerplus Corp. (ERF-N, ERF-T) to US$21 from US$19 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$24.31.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan cut his Onex Corp. (ONEX-T) target to $102 from $103, which is the current average, with a “sector perform” rating.