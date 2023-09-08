Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Following stronger-than-anticipated first-quarter 2024 financial results, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T) appears to have “better control” on its gasoline margins than in the past, according to Stifel analyst Martin Landry, who thinks they may be “sustainable long-term.”

After the bell on Wednesday, the Montreal-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents, up 1.2 per cent year-over-year and exceeding both Mr. Landry’s Street-low estimate of 67 cents as well as the consensus forecast of 78 cents. He attributed the beat to higher U.S. gasoline margins (contributing 20 cents per share) as well as “slightly” higher gross margins and lower SG&A expenses.

“Both merchandise margins and gasoline margins were strong in Q1FY24, making for an exceptional quarter,” the analyst said.

“Couche-Tard increased its Q1FY24 EPS year-over-year despite a difficult comparable period resulting in a strong EPS growth of 21 per cent over two years, a good performance despite the economic slowdown. The main surprise during Q1FY24 was the strongest-ever gasoline margins in the U.S.. Strong gasoline margins may be more sustainable than previously thought as management appears to have a much better handle on margins than in the past given the low variation seen in the last six quarters. As a result, we have increased our long-term gasoline margin assumption to US$0.40 per gallon up from US$0.37 per gallon previously. Our new assumption may still be too conservative given the rise in industry breakeven margins. Couche-Tard’s M&A pipeline appears active and management has capacity for further acquisitions in Asia and North America despite the integration of TotalEnergies in Europe which should start in calendar 2024..”

Mr. Landry noted Couche-Tard’s merchandise same-store-sales increased by 2 per cent year-over-year south of the border, which he said “appears low given that inflation was at least double that level.”

“Management indicated that cigarettes continue to be a headwind and that excluding cigarettes merchandise same-store-sales would have been up mid-single digits. ATD does not appear to be loosing market share but rather experiencing similar decline vs. the category,” he said. “Management wants to increase its focus on the category given that it is an important traffic driver.”

However, he emphasized its U.S. gas margins stood out in quarterly report, noting: “Couche-Tard appears to have more control than historically on its U.S. gasoline margins with a variation of only US$0.05 per gallon between the highest levels and lowest levels of the last 6 quarters. Five years ago, the variation was US$0.10 per gallon or near 40 per cent vs. 15 per cent currently. This lower volatility could suggest that high gasoline margins in the U.S. may be more sustainable than previously thought. The industry consolidation has also had a beneficial impact with remaining players being more disciplined. As a result, we have increased our long-term gasoline margin assumption by US $0.03 to US$0.40 per galllon, still below recent averages of $0.45 per gallon for conservativeness purposes. A one cent increase in U.S. gasoline margins increases EPS by $0.08 per share according to our model.”

Both higher gasoline margins as well as higher merchandise margins, reflecting “reflect recent trends and success of the Fresh Food program and increased automation of checkout terminals,” led Mr. Landry to raise his fiscal 2025 EPS estimate by 6 per cent to $3.23 from $3.05.

Keeping a “buy” recommendation for Couche-Tard shares, he also increased his target to $81 from $76. The average target on the Street is $81.78, according to Refinitiv data.

Elsewhere, other analysts making target adjustments include:

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $81 from $78 with an “outperform” rating.

“We believe that ATD will benefit from: (i) Robust fuel margins, which will continue to show strength, particularly in the U.S. (ii) Value-enhancing acquisitions, and (iii) Numerous efficiency and merchandising improvement programs,” said Mr. Shreedhar. “The M&A backdrop remains favorable. ATD’s leverage ratio is below the 2.25 times threshold (we calculate 2.1 times, including proforma estimates for TotalEnergies and MAPCO acquisitions).”

* Raymond James’ Bobby Griffin to $82 from $78 with a “strong buy” rating.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $79 from $78 with an “outperformer” rating.

* BMO’s Tamy Chen to $78 from $75 with an “outperform” rating.

* TD Securities’ Michael Van Aelst to $79 from $76 with a “buy” rating.

=====

Scotia Capital analyst Jonathan Goldman isn’t concerned about BRP Inc.’s (DOO-T) revenue guidance reduction.

On Thursday, shares of the Valcourt, Que.-based recreational vehicle manufacturer slid 1.5 per cent after it said it now expects revenue growth of between seven and 10 per cent for the current fiscal year, down from an earlier projection of nine to 12 per cent.

“The headline revenue guidance cut is fueling the macro narrative but that totally misses the point,” said Mr. Goldman in a research note titled Seeing the Forest for the Trees.” First, the Marine segment accounted for approximately 75 per cent of the lowered guide. Not surprising, given weaker demand in the boating industry and a slower production ramp due to component shortages. Second, the powersports business continues to demonstrate structural earnings growth momentum. Retail sales were up 40 per cent compared to the industry up mid-teens marking 31 out of the last 34 quarters of outperformance. Further, on the call, management said that it expects to exceed its F25 target of 30-per-cent SSV share (currently 28 per cent) next year. Management noted that every point of share equates to $190 million of incremental revenues.”

That guidance change, which came alongside an increase to its normalized earnings per share expectation ($12.35-$12.85 from $12.25-$12.75), overshadowed better-than-expected second quarter results. Sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS of $2.778 -billion, $473-million and $3.21 all topped the consensus projections of $2.697-billion, $455-million and $2.97.

“Shares are trading at 5.5 times EV/EBITDA on our sub-Street F25E – near all time lows,” said Mr. Goldman. “Besides pricing-in too dire an economic scenario, the market is giving the company no credit for realized and potential structural earnings growth supported by recent capacity additions, product launches, and higher R&D spend. Year-to-date the company generated $500 million of FCF and repurchased 2 million shares (avg. price $103). We forecast an additional $550 million of FCF in the 2H, which could support additional buybacks.”

Pointing to a lower share count as well as modest adjustments to his financial forecast, he raised his target for BRP shares by $3 to $145, reiterating a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $134.61.

“BRP is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of powersports products that was a COVID-19 pandemic winner,” he concluded. “Those benefits have mostly faded, but concerns about the company over-earning have lingered. Rising rates have also raised concerns about a slowdown in consumer spending. Both concerns are valid – we are Street low for F2024 and below consensus for F2025 – but are overly discounted in the shares.”

Other analysts making changes include:

* Citi’s James Hardiman to $111 from $108 with a “neutral” rating.

“Despite a strong 2Q beat, management maintained EBITDA guidance on lower sales,” he said. “The good news is that with BRP taking its medicine during the back half of the year with regards to the $1-billion replenishment headwind, we feel much better about the top-line opportunity headed into FY25. As such, our FY25 revenue estimate is up from $11.1-billion to $11.9-billion. And while there are some offsets in our model with respect to costs/margin, our FY25 EBITDA estimate is up from $2.0 to $2.1-billion. Meanwhile, based on the higher estimates, we are nudging our price target from $108 to $111, or 11-per-cent upside from here.”

* Raymond James’ Joseph Altobello to $125 from $124 with a “strong buy” rating

* BMO’s Gerrick Johnson to $150 from $154 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $138 from $137 with an “outperformer” rating.

* TD Securities’ Brian Morrison to $115 from $110 with a “hold” rating.

=====

After assuming RBC Dominion Securities’ coverage of the global pulp market, analyst Matthew McKellar lowered Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $2.50 target, down from $6 and below the $2.69 average on the Street.

“Canfor Pulp is well positioned to meet the long-term growth in Chinese demand for softwood pulp given its mills in Western Canada, although we expect BC to be a tricky operating environment for some time,” he said. “Over the medium-to-long term, we believe Canfor Pulp is well positioned to benefit from growing global demand trends for softwood pulp, particularly with limited near-term softwood capacity additions.”

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine is “pleased” Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T, TRI-N) is “accelerating the pruning down of its stake” in London Stock Exchange Group.

However, he said the “more rapid sale process is naturally dissipating some of the added value we’d assumed would materialize over the next year or two via possible gains in LSEG’s stock price.”

On Thursday, investors in the bourse operator, which includes Thomson Reuters, Blackstone Inc (BX-N) and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), announced the sale of 35 million shares at a price of £79.50 per share. Of the shares sold, approximately 15.0 million were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters, which expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of approximately $1.5-billion and will own approximately 16.9 million LSEG shares.

The parties also entered into agreements to sell call options on about 8.2 million shares with maturity dates in both 2023 and 2024. Thomson Reuters portion covers approximately 3.5 million shares.

“We estimate that TRI’s cash balance jumps to $3.7-billion in Q3 from $2.9-billion in Q2 and $1.1-billion in 2022,” said Mr. Shine. “Leverage appears to be tracking toward what we think might be just over 0.8 times with leases from 1.2 times in Q2 and 1.7 times in 2022. While management continues to telegraph expectations of another dividend increase next year of around 10 per cent, TRI remains on the hunt for M&A to complement organic growth and could get active again with share repurchases.”

Maintaining his “sector perform” recommendation for Thomson Reuters shares, he cut his target to $186 from $194. The current average on the Street is $186.20.

=====

BMO’s renewable energy and utilities analyst Ben Pham cut his targets for a series of stocks on Friday.

His changes include:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N/AQN-T, “market perform”) to US$8 from US$8.50. The average on the Street is US$9.14.

(AQN-N/AQN-T, “market perform”) to US$8 from US$8.50. The average on the Street is US$9.14. Atco Ltd. (ACO.X-T, “outperform”) to $50 from $51. Average: $49.

(ACO.X-T, “outperform”) to $50 from $51. Average: $49. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T, “market perform”) to $37 from $38. Average: $38.67.

(CU-T, “market perform”) to $37 from $38. Average: $38.67. Emera Inc. (EMA-T, “outperform”) to $59 from $60. Average: $59.14.

(EMA-T, “outperform”) to $59 from $60. Average: $59.14. Fortis Inc. (FTS-T, “market perform”) to $58.50 from $59. Average: $59.57.

(FTS-T, “market perform”) to $58.50 from $59. Average: $59.57. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T, “outperform”) to $17.50 from $18. Average: $17.40

(INE-T, “outperform”) to $17.50 from $18. Average: $17.40 Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T, “outperform”) to $34 from $38. Average: $36.20.

(NPI-T, “outperform”) to $34 from $38. Average: $36.20. TransAlta Corp. (TA-T, “outperform”) to $17 from $20. Average: $16.91.

=====

After raising his 2023 and 2024 oil price assumptions to match the move in forward prices, Raymond James analyst Jeremy McCrea upgraded Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T) to “outperform” from “market perform,” citing “improved egress capacity, production growth plans, and what we suspect could be strong Montney wells.”

His target for Kelt shares rose by $1 to $9. The average on the Street is $8.71.

=====

Calling its Blackwater Gold mine in British Columbia “a rare project of scale due for a re-rate,” Stifel analyst Stephen Soock resumed coverage of Artemis Gold Inc. (ARTG-X) with a “buy” recommendation on Friday.

“Artemis is mid-way through the construction of the open pit Blackwater Gold project in British Columbia and in a strong liquidity position,” he said. “When in production, it will be one of the largest gold assets in North America by production. We believe the stock will re-rate as the project is de-risked through construction over the next 18 months – a common trajectory for single asset developers. The high grade early-in-the-mine plan, soft ore at the top of the orebody, grade control drilling and downhill haul to the mill should ensure a quick payback period and robust early FCF. The Phase 2 expansion is expected to be funded from this, bringing production to more than 400,000 ounces per year, with optionality around expansion timing depending on the margin environment. The stock trades at a spot P/NAV of 0.37 times vs the more than 100 koz/yr junior producer average of 0.54 times.”

Touting its “robust” early returns and “optionality at every turn,” Mr. Soock sees the potential for significant gains for investors as it proceeds with development.

“From the start of construction to first gold, recent single asset developers beat the GDXJ [VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, GDXJ-A] by 66 per cent on average and we strongly believe that Artemis will follow the same trajectory,” he said. “Blackwater’s current mid-development stage (~30% complete) presents a compelling opportunity from a Lassonde curve perspective. The company is on track to pour first gold in the fall of 2024. We believe the market will reward the de-risking through construction by bidding up the stock.”

“The mine plan has exceptionally high grades through the first four years, averaging 1.64 grams per ton, differentiating it from other recent large open pit gold projects in Canada. One-third of this material has been drilled off at a grade control level, substantially de-risking the production profile. Pairing this with a soft upper portion of the orebody and a downhill haul from the pit to the mill gives us comfort in our FCF forecast of $800-million through this period. We model a payback period of 2.25 years at current spot prices.”

Also expecting “gains from the gold hedges, adjust for 10 years of expected cash G&A, the current balance sheet, and value of the in-the-money instruments,” Mr. Soock has a target of $11 per share. The average on the Street is $11.41.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Credit Suisse’s Andrew Kuske raised his target for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) to $18.50 from $17, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $17.38.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen raised her Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) target to US$75 from US$73 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$67.13.

* Echelon Partners’ Rob Goff trimmed his NowVertical Group Inc. (NOW-X) target to 90 cents from $1.20, keeping a “speculative buy” rating, to reflect “significantly higher external cost of capital limiting the Company’s ability to make accretive acquisitions where increased scale is a core element of platform efficiencies.” The average is 95 cents.

“Following the quarter, NOW announced a strategic partnership with PwC UK to leverage NOW Privacy, its data discovery and governance products, to its UK clients,” he added. “NOW was chosen for this partnership through an evaluation process and will be able to generate revenue on a per-client basis. We believe this reflects positively on the Company’s ability to expand within the UK market and focus on integrations that drive organic growth through cross-selling opportunities. We consider both the potential for NOW to expand the partnership with PwC beyond the UK and for similar partnerships to represent a key element of the Company’s distribution strategy. We note that clients will be aware that it is NOW’s technology and NOW will be able to use any contracts gained through PwC as reference contracts, as this has the potential to become another twist on the land-and-expand strategy.”

* Calling its deal to acquire CWC Energy Services for consideration of $140-million “another positive market endorsement of industry consolidation,” Stifel’s Cole Pereira increased his Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) target to $135 from $130 with a “buy” rating. Others making changes include: ATB Capital Markets’ Waqar Syed to $145 from $140 with an “outperform” rating and TD Securities’ Aaron MacNeil to $130 from $125 with a “buy” rating.The average is $128.31.

“We believe the transaction occurred at 2.3 times EV/EBITDAS after synergies, accretive to PD’s prior multiple of 3.3 times 2024E EV/EBITDAS, while 2024E CFPS and FCFPS both increase 1 per cent, with further upside upon full synergy realization,” Mr. Pereira said. “The transaction would increase PD’s market share of the Canadian well servicing market to 24 per cent from 15 per cent, while giving it additional optionality through 18 drilling rigs focused on the Cardium and Wyoming. Our EBITDAS forecast is unchanged in 2023 ($662-million) but increases 7 per cent in 2024 ($730-million).”

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel lowered his Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T) target to $17 from $18 with an “outperformer” rating, while RBC’s Drew McReynolds trimmed his target to $19 from $20 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $18.