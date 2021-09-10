Friday’s breakouts: A Canadian bitcoin play whose stock price has more than tripled in 2021

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 26 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 38 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Featured today is a cryptocurrency play - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT-T). Last week, this stock appeared on the positive breakouts list. The share price has surged in 2021, more than tripling in value.
The stock price can be very volatile, making large moves both up and down. For instance, the share price dropped 28 per cent in April. Consequently, this stock is best suited for consideration by investors with a high risk tolerance within a diversified portfolio.
The share price has experienced a parabolic move, rising 140 per cent quarter-to-date, with the stock now in overbought territory. As a result, the share price may pullback in the near-term.
For investors looking for a bitcoin play, this is a stock that investors may want to put on their radar screens, especially if the share price does retreat.
A brief outline on Hut 8 is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Toronto-based Hut 8 is a North American cyptocurrency miner. The company’s operations are located in Alberta, with one facility in Medicine Hat and the other in Drumheller.
In a news release issued on Sept. 2, chief financial officer Shane Downey provided an operational update, “We are excited to have begun the installation of NVIDIA cryptocurrency mining processors (CMPs). We remain encouraged that our previously announced strategy of mining the Ethereum network with these CMPs, while settling in bitcoin, will provide compelling economics with a total cost per bitcoin expected to be under Cdn. $3,000.” In March, the company announced the U.S. $30-million purchase of NVIDIA CMPs.
The company is dual-listed, trading on both the Toronto Stock Exchange as well as the Nasdaq under the same ticker, HUT.
Investment thesis
- Cryptocurrency play.
- Sizeable bitcoin holdings. On the website, management states that they, “Own more self-mined bitcoin that any other publicly traded company worldwide.” As of June 30, the company held 3,824 bitcoin with a market value of $166-million. This figure increased to 4,450 bitcoin as of Aug. 31.
- Strong revenue and earnings growth anticipated.
- Investments in new mining equipment to boost processing capability and productivity - higher hashrate (i.e. processing speed).
- Building out a third mining site in Alberta.
- Secured power capacity.
- Facilities located in energy-rich Alberta
- Healthy balance sheet. In June, the company raised approximately $115-million through a bought deal offering, issuing 23-million units (one unit was comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant).
- Positive industry fundamentals. More mainstream companies are accepting cryptocurrencies. For instance, VISA, Mastercard and PayPal allow payments in cryptocurrencies.
- Key potential risks to consider include: 1) high share price volatility; 2) bitcoin price volatility (during the second quarter, the price of bitcoin plunged to just under U.S. $35,000 from approximately U.S. $59,000, and is currently around U.S. $46,000); 3) supply constraints – managing chip shortages; 4) higher energy costs; and 5) high energy requirements.
Quarterly earnings
Before the market opened on Aug. 12, the company reported its second-quarter financial results.
Revenue was $33.5-million, up from $9.2-million reported during the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at $14.4-million. The company mined 553 Bitcoin in the second quarter. In the second quarter, the cost to mine each bitcoin was $24,900, excluding depreciation.
On the earnings call, chief executive officer Jaime Leverton remarked on the impact of China’s recent ban on cyptocurrency mining, “The majority of the difficulty adjustments resulting from that exodus didn’t happen until the beginning of July… so the benefit of that difficulty adjustment and obviously the increased production that we saw as a result of it will be seen in our Q3 [third-quarter] results.”
Looking ahead, the CEO commented on management’s near-term objective on the earnings call, “Our focus for the second half is all about execution. Executing on the purchases that we’ve made, on the expansion of our facilities, continuing to bring down our average cost to mine bitcoin, and increasing our operational efficiency across the fleet. Our new power deal will be instrumental in reducing the costs associated with our primary operating cost of power and continuing to expand and upgrade our fleet with new ASICs and GPUs once fully installed will also provide additional efficiency and further cost per coin reduction.”
Dividend policy
The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
Analysts’ recommendations
This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $1.9-billion is covered by two analysts. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation.
The two U.S. firms providing research coverage on the company are Craig-Hallum and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting robust revenue and earnings growth for the company.
According to Bloomberg, the consensus revenue estimate is $174-million in 2021, up from $40.7-million reported in 2020, and forecast to rise to $317-million in 2022. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 53 cents in 2021, up from 20 cents reported in 2020, and forecast to jump to 78 cents in 2022.
For 2021, revenue estimates by both analysts are fairly close to each other, one analyst has a forecast of $173-million and the other analyst has an estimate of $175-million. However, for 2022, expectations vary widely. The analyst at H.C. Wainwright is forecasting revenue of $244-million, while the analyst at Craig-Hallum has a forecast of $389-million.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.7 times the 2022 consensus estimate.
The average 12-month target price is US$10.50, implying the share price is fully valued. On Thursday, the share price closed at US$10.31 on the Nasdaq ($13.07 on the Toronto Stock Exchange). Individual target prices are:
- Craig-Hallum’s George Sutton has a target price of US$10.
- H.C. Wainwright’s Kevin Dede has a target price of US$11.
Insider transaction activity
On Sept. 2, Jeremy Sewell, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 184,977 shares at a price per share of $11.20, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $2-million.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the share price is up 275 per cent.
The stock has experienced a parabolic move in recent weeks. Quarter-to-date, the stock price has rallied 140 per cent. As a result, the stock is in overbought territory and may pullback in the near-term in order to digest these gains. The relative strength index (RSI) is 75. Generally, an RSI reading at or above 70 reflects an overbought condition.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is hovering just below a ceiling of resistance around $13.30. Should the share price break above this level, the next major resistance level is around $16. Looking at the downside, there is technical support around $10. Failing that, there is support between $7.50 and $8, near its 50-day moving average (at $7.51).
Please note that this report is not an investment recommendation. The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
