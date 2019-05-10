Friday’s Insider Report: A $10-million trade in this top performing large-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC-T)
On May 3, chairman Tim Baker acquired 11,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.48, lifting his account’s holdings to 57,503 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $60,000.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
On May 3, Kerry Hillier, an officer at the company, exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.80, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $4.57, eliminating this portfolio’s position.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)
On May 6, director Jeremy Levine sold 38,000 shares at a price per share of US$264.9049, leaving 72,052 shares in his portfolio. Gross proceeds from this sale exceeded US$10-million.
Earlier this month, we reported the following trade. On May 1, Steven Collins, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options at a cost per share of US$4.22, and sold the corresponding number of shares received (2,000) at a price per share of US$244.90, eliminating this account’s holdings. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled approximately US$480,000.
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME-T)
On May 6, chief financial officer Neil Klompas exercised his options, receiving 15,084 shares at an average cost per share of $4.23. He sold 8,308 shares at an average price per share of US$19.23. After these transactions, his remaining account balance stood at 7,977 shares.