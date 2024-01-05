Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

The following stock has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T)

Between Dec. 15-29, director Daniel Wittlin bought a total of 142,900 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $8.03 for an account in which he has control or direction over (CB Leaseco Holdings Inc.), increasing the holdings in this specific account to 3,079,489 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled more than $1.1-million, not including trading fees.

**

The following three securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)

On Dec. 19, director Marie-Josée Lamothe sold 5,350 shares at a price per share of $75.7147, reducing this particular account’s position to 5,512 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $405,000, excluding trading fees.

ATS Corp. (ATS-T)

On Dec. 18, vice-president, general counsel and corporate secretary Stewart McCuaig exercised his options, receiving 6,583 shares at a cost per share of $20.22 and sold 6,583 shares at a price per share of $57.10, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $242,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

Between Dec. 21-29, founder and chairman Jay Hennick sold a total of 161,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $215.72 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation), leaving 216,157 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $34-million, not including commission charges.

